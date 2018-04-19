Astonishing Georgian pianist Mariam Batsashvili opens new Glynde Place concert series

Now in its fifth year, the 2018 Glynde Place Concert Series offers three exciting recitals by BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists.

On Saturday, May 12 (7pm), the astounding young Georgian pianist Mariam Batsashvili will give a solo recital of works by Liszt, Mozart and Schubert.

Mariam gained international recognition at the tenth Franz Liszt Piano Competition in 2014 when, at just 21 years old, she won the First Prize, as well as the Junior Jury Award and the Press Prize. She then received the prestigious Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli award in 2015, was nominated by the European Concert Hall Organisation as the ‘Rising Star’ for the 2016/17 season and was announced as a BBC New Generation Artist in 2017.

On Saturday, June 2 (7pm), the brilliant 23-year-old concert guitarist Thibaut Garcia will also give a solo recital in which he will play the Chaconne from J.S. Bach’s Violin Partita in D minor BWV 1004, as well as works by Barrios, Albeniz and Piazzolla among others.

The gifted Romanian cellist Andrei Ionita will give a recital on Saturday, July 7, in which he will play Beethoven’s Cello Sonata in C major, Schumann’s Fantasiestücke Op.73 and Rachmaninov’s Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19.

Ticket holders can have a picnic in the grounds prior to the performances.

Tickets for all concerts (adults £30, under-16s £15) are available online and by post from Glynde Place Concerts, Glynde Place, Glynde, Lewes, East Sussex, BN8 6SX. Call 01273 858224. Please make cheques payable to Glynde Estates and enclose a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Seating is limited, so early booking is advised.

