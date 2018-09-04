Barefoot Carmen in Shoreham!

Barefoot Opera bring their production of Carmen to Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 12 at 7.30pm.

They are promising to bring their unique brand of “energising, youthful musical theatre to this most passionate of love stories.” Director Jenny Miller said: “The music is undyingly fiery, elemental, passionate and colourful… and goes straight to your guts.”

She says she has brought together an outstanding young cast for the production, including an exceptional young talent from the Guildhall School of Music, Olivia Sjoberg, who plays Carmen.

