BBC Poldark star Jack Farthing at South Downs Summer Music Festival 2018

The music festival formerly known as Alfriston Summer Music returns in late July for its 13th year, under a new name South Downs Summer Music “to better reflect the wider reach and international nature of the festival.”

Spokeswoman Emily Holland said: “Running between July 24-29, seven concerts from international artists, as well as up-and-coming young musicians, will be held in the beautiful St Andrew’s Church in Alfriston. There will also be a special performance in the tiny Church of the Good Shepherd, Lullington.

Benyounes at South Downs Summer Music Festival 2018 SUS-180716-122816001

“Highlights this year include the festival’s signature music and poetry evening, which will feature local star Jack Farthing, well known for his role as George Warleggan in the BBC’s Poldark, alongside musicians including international tenor Nicky Spence and the festival Artistic Directors Benyounes Quartet (July 26). Making her festival debut, Alice Zawadzki will bring her unique and brilliant voice alongside award-winning British vibraphonist Lewis Wright and piano virtuoso Kit Downes, in what promises to be a truly atmospheric performance (July 27). Saturday will bring the internationally-renowned British chamber group the Aronowitz Ensemble, who will perform classical works to include Schubert’s Piano Trio in E flat Op 100.

“As part of the festival’s continued efforts to support young musicians, we are delighted to announce that this year we will have a resident student quartet from the Royal Northern College of Music who will rehearse in Alfriston for the week, receive coaching from the festival musicians and perform the closing concert. There will also be a performance from Hastings International Piano Competition 2018 Prizewinner Gen Li.

Tickets for each concert (£15 each) can be ordered online from www.southdownssummermusic.co.uk or bought from Much Ado Books in Alfriston.