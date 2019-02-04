Bexhill gig for a true rock artist and inspiration Melissa Etheridge

In celebration of 25 years of album Yes I Am, iconic singer songwriter Melissa Etheridge is embarking on a European headline tour which swings into Bexhill on February 23.

The anniversary tour will kick off in Manchester and take Melissa to cities such as Berlin, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, before wrapping up in Oslo mid-March.

She comes to the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday February 23. Tickets cost £36 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite music stars for more than two decades. Apart from her talent, she won respect as a gay and lesbian activist and she acknowledged her sexuality early in her recording career, probably long before it was considered prudent to do so.

She had stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with Yes I Am, which was her fourth album, featuring the massive hits I’m The Only One and Come To My Window, a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy.

The six times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album chart. Etheridge is also an Oscar winner for Best Original Song in 2007. In 2011 Melissa made her Broadway debut as St Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot, where she replaced Billie Joe Armstrong for one week, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer; despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, the next year she appeared on the Grammy telecast to sing Piece Of My Heart in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease. She will be suported by Lucy Spraggan.

