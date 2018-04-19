Brighton’s best independent bands head to the Dome for all-day event

The Spectrum All Day Festival is set to celebrate independent music at Brighton Dome this weekend.

The event takes place in the concert hall on Saturday, April 21, from 3pm to 11pm.

The cream of Brighton’s music scene are set to perform on the main stage, alongside a DIY marketplace and pop-up performances throughout the venue.

Acts include: Dark Horses, Normanton Street, Abi Wade, Bobbie Johnson, Porridge Radio, Breathe Panel, Atlas Wynd, Murmur, DITZ, Strange Cages, Prince Vaseline, One Eyed Jacks, Garden Centre, Chloé Bodur, BABII and more to be confirmed.

The event is presented in collaboration with Green Door Store, QM Records and Love Thy Neighbour.

Tickets are £6-£8. Call 01273 709709.

