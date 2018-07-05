Charity concert offers a variety of readings and music in Haywards Heath

On Saturday, July 7, at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, there will be a charity concert of words and music given by 13 members of the St Wilfrid’s Consort and friends.

Included within a wide-ranging programme is a cornucopia of readings and extracts from poetry and plays across the centuries, ranging from John Donne through to Maya Angelou.

Readers include: Laura Sayers, Ray Smith, John Pilkington, Joy Madgwick, Felicity Amor, Melvyn Walmsley and Ralph George, who will, in addition to Maya Angelou, introduce the work of the St Lucian poet and playwright Sir Derek Walcott.

Musical items include an extraordinary and imaginative Trio by Edgar Girtain IV, called Beethoven’s Fable, written in 2016 for the unusual combination of clarinet, viola and piano. Singers include soprano Sukey Parnell, making a welcome return to St Wilfrid’s with songs from Kismet and Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado, and Jane Storey singing some Handel. Alison Letschka will play Arnold Cooke’s Sonatina for Flute and Piano. Andrew Storey will accompany throughout and between the readings will play some piano solos of Gershwin and Scriabin and his own Romance. Gillian Ferguson and Tony Donovan on viola and clarinet complete the musical line-up.

Doors 6.30pm (start time 7pm). Details from Andrew Storey on 07900 602860.

