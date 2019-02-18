Collabro with special guest Lauren Samuels at DLWP

Collabro will swing into Bexhill next month during their biggest tour so far, The Road To The Royal Albert Hall.

Joining the lads at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday March 16 will be BBC1’s Over the Rainbow Finalist and We Will Rock You Star Lauren Samuels.

Now the world’s most successful musical theatre group, Collabro met in 2014 for a first rehearsal at a London pub, and just a month later won a standing ovation in their audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

Since winning the final four years ago with one of the biggest BGT majorities ever, Collabro released a number one debut album Stars, followed by Act Two which peaked at number two, and performed at the Royal Variety Performance. Collabro has been voted ‘The Nation’s Favourite BGT Winner’ and is now enormously successful internationally, and performed for over 30 million people in Japan on Music Station on two separate occasions – receiving a Gold Disc for Best International Artist alongside Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor. They have also completed two tours of America and signed a major US record deal.

The Road to the Royal Albert Hall tour began at South Shields Customs House in mid-February and will see the group perform at a variety of theatres and iconic venues with a variety of guests before finishing the tour in London.

Tickets are available from 01424 219222 or www.dlwp.com and cost from £16.50-£129.

