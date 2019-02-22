Family event set to raise funds for the Starfish

Bring Back the Wolf
Lewes band ‘Bring Back the Wolf’ are the Ceilidh band providing the music for a Barn Dance in Lewes on Saturday 9th March.

The event is being held at the atmospheric All Saints Centre which has the benefit of a fully sprung wooden dance floor.

Over the last three years more than £2000 has been raised for the Starfish Youth Music Project through these annual events. Tickets are just £8 in advance from Union Music, Lansdown Place and Lewes Town Hall or £10 on the door.

A special family ticket can be bought in advance at £25 (up two adults and 1/2 children). The event starts at 7.30 with dancing continuing to 11.00. A Harvey’s bar and snacks will be available to sustain the dancing. Starfish Youth Music project was started in 1998 and is now a Community Interest Company offering young people across Lewes District the opportunity to explore, play, record and develop contemporary music.