Famous pianist Wayne Marshall performs at St Wilfrid’s Church

Wayne Marshall, uniquely famous worldwide as an organist, pianist and conductor, comes to St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, on Thursday, June 21 (7.30pm) to play its Kenneth Tickell organ for a third time.

Wayne, the resident organist at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall – home to the Hallé and BBC Philharmonic – gave masterful and enthusiastically received recitals at this beautiful church soon after the instrument’s installation in 1998 and again in 2008 for its 10th anniversary.

To celebrate its 20th, Wayne’s programme includes not only JS Bach but Liszt’s famous ‘Prelude & Fugue on BACH’.

English composers are represented by Parry’s ‘Fantasia & Fugue in G’, the ‘Canterbury Interlude’ by Sydney Campbell, and Heathcote Statham’s ‘Rhapsody on a Ground’.

Three original pieces, bookending these, will remind listeners that Wayne, a prodigiously talented and versatile musician, is as much at home in jazz as in classical repertoire.

His ‘Improvised Intrada’ is the musical aperitif.

Two concluding improvisations are inspired by American music he excels in. Following themes by George Gershwin, he moves on to some by Bernstein – composer of ‘West Side Story’ and the ‘Chichester Psalms’ – whose centenary year this is. The Kenneth Tickell instrument at St Wilfrid’s, a 2-manual and pedal organ with 20 speaking stops, has a wide palette of colours, filling the beautiful church from its purpose-built gallery. Its tone is complemented by its American oak case.

The late Kenneth Tickell’s wife, Pippa, will be St Wilfrid’s guest of honour.

This musical banquet, offered by a genius who has recorded many CDs since 1990 and who performs frequently at the BBC Proms and across the world with leading orchestras, starts at 7.30pm and refreshments will be served.

Tickets (£15 and £20) are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk or at the door.

