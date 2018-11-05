Folk stars Mairearad Green and Anna Massie in Brighton with album number four

Scottish folk duo Mairearad Green and Anna Massie bring their latest album to Brighton’s Toy Museum Folk Club, 52-55 Trafalgar Street, on Friday, November 9 (7pm).

The record is called Farran, which is the Scots word for the starboard side of a boat.

A spokesperson said: “Given that Mairearad grew up by Achnahaird bay and is now living by the sea in Ullapool and Anna is from the village of Fortrose by the Moray Firth, it is not surprising that there is a marine themed title and cover illustration for this duo’s fourth album.”

The marine illustrations on the cover are by illustrator and mural artist Chelsea Frew.

“The concept for the record is to represent exactly what this virtuosic duo perform live. It is the stripped back sound of vocals, guitar, accordion, fiddle and bagpipes and it was recorded live at Gloworm studio in Glasgow with co-producer Calum MacCrimmon from the band Breabach.

“The material includes the JP Cormier song about a boat, ‘Molly May’ and a haunting fiddle number ‘Mo Chailin - Dileas Donn’ written by Ullapool fisherman Hector Mackenzie. Also on the album, there’s a foot stomping set of local reels written by Mairearad’s piping teacher, PM Norman Gillies, and many other great tunes, notably, some self penned compositions, which is a staple for this pair’s music.”

Mairearad said: “Moving back up north and living by the sea in Ullapool definitely slows you down! This has allowed more time to discover some fantastic local tunes that we are delighted to include on this album.”

Tickets for the Brighton gig cost £8 in advance.

Call 01273 749494, visit www.folkroom.co.uk/toy-museum-folk-club or www.wegottickets.com/event/440514.

