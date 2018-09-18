Glastonbury Festival – how to buy your tickets

After a ‘fallow year’, Glastonbury Festival is set to return between June 26-30, 2019, with tickets on sale in the next few weeks.

Coach and ticket packages go on sale at 6pm on Thursday, October 4, 2018, with general admission tickets on sale at 9am on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

The departure point for the coach in Sussex is Brighton, with other ‘nearby’ pick-up points in Southampton and London.

As part of the ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend next year’s festival will need to register in advance before noon on Monday, October 1. Registration remains free of charge and only takes a few minutes at www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk.

Tickets cost £248, plus £5 booking fee per ticket, and can only be bought at glastonbury.seetickets.com. No other site or agency will be allocated tickets and each ticket is individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are not-transferable.

Children aged 12 and under are admitted free of charge and do not need a ticket. You can book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a deposit of £50 per person, with the balance due in April 2019.

The ticket includes entry to the festival, where there will be more than 3,000 performances across more than 100 stages. It also includes five nights camping (with no early entry fees), a free programme and miniguide, free mobile phone charging, an on-site newspaper and mobile app, and free firewood.

All the entertainment, rides and activities at Kidzfield are free of charge plus money from the tickets will go towards Oxfam, Greenpeace, Wateraid and hundreds of other worthy causes as well as towards improving the festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact.

As yet the line-up has not been announced, although the rumour mill has already started with names such as Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney and the Beach Boys.

For more information about Glastonbury Festival, visit The Official Glastonbury Festival website here

