Have you heard of ‘request roulette’? Experience a unique approach to live music with this acoustic funk duo

The acoustic jazz and funk duo Lewis and Dav are bringing their high-energy concert to East Sussex next month.

They perform at The Crowborough Centre on Saturday, April 6, and at All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Sunday, April 7.

Lewis and Dav’s south of England shows follow their wildly successful 2018 UK and Ireland tour, and the release of their new EP Portugal.

The pair are ready to offer audiences something truly unique: request roulette.

At the start of the show everyone can put a song name into a hat. Then, at the end of the first set, a song name will be drawn from the hat and Lewis and Dav will have to learn it during the short interval.

Minutes later, they will have to play this piece of music live.

A spokesperson said: “This is just one of a number of exciting departures from the normal acoustic music show, including a foray into musical acrobatics! This has to be seen to be believed.”

Originally from Stroud in Gloucestershire, Lewis and Dav first met at Cirencester College in 2012, when they were studying music and music technology.

“We first played a couple of open mics together,” said Lewis.

“It started out as just a couple of mates having fun making music together, but almost by accident we built up a bit of a following in our local area, and it was then that we decided to actually pursue it more seriously.”

In their first year the duo played at Cheltenham Jazz Festival, Manchester Jazz Festival, the International Gypsy Guitar Festival and Stroud Jazz Festival. They have also played at Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival, Swansea International Jazz Festival, and on two UK and Ireland tours.”

For tickets visit www.crowboroughcentre.info or lewes.co.uk.

To find out more about Lewis and Dav’s music visit www.lewisanddav.co.uk.