Help Ensemble Reza raise funds for students with neurological impairments

Classical music fans are invited to Ensemble Reza’s fundraising concert on Sunday, March 3, at the Lindfield United Reformed Church (3pm).

The popular Sussex musicians are aiming to raise £2,500 towards a project for students with neurological impairments like cerebral palsy at Ingfield Manor School.

They are also teaming up with music technology expert Jason Rowland and the largest community arts charity in the South East, SameSky, to create a multi sensory music project based on Saint-Saën’s Carnival of the Animals.

A spokesperson said: “Many students at Ingfield Manor have a range of abilities and associated learning difficulties arising from cerebral palsy including limited mobility, speech, hearing and visual impairments. We have created an exciting programme, which will include workshops for staff and students and concerts performed by Ensemble Reza musicians.

“Please help us to raise the final funds required for this project and join us for an afternoon of beautiful cello music performed by international soloists Pavlos Carvalho and Andrew Quartermain, featuring Brahms’s Cello Sonata in E Minor and Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata.”

Andrew is the CEO and artistic director of Pro Corda, the UK’s Centre of excellence for ensemble training.

Founded in 2013 by a group of musical friends in Sussex, Ensemble Reza has built a reputation for high quality, relaxed and friendly events.

The team are grateful to their funders, the Knighton Fund and DeWinton Fund at Sussex Community Foundation, as well as Ensemble Reza Friends, Friends of Ingfield Manor School, Christ’s Hospital School and Savills.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Visit www.ensemblereza.com or purchase tickets in person from Carousel Music, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, or SWALK in Lindfield High Street.

People can also make a donation here.

