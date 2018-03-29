Katherine Jenkins heads to Haywards Heath this July

The multi-award winning Welsh mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE is returning to West Sussex this summer for a charity concert staged by It’s Magic Events.

Katherine is set to perform on Saturday, July 14, in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, for what will be her seventh performance in the town.

Having signed the biggest recording deal in classical music history at the young age of 23, Katherine officially became the most successful artist in UK Classical chart history when her latest album, ‘Celebration’ become her 12th UK Classical No.1 album in 12 years.

She has performed for the Pope, presidents and royalty – including performing by special request at Her Majesty The Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Most recently, Katherine wowed audiences and critics alike with her stellar performance as Julie Jordan in Lonny Price’s semi-staged production of Carousel at the London Coliseum.

Accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra, she will appear alongside special guest John Owen-Jones, best known for playing the titular role in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

The announcement comes after tickets went on sale this month for It’s Magic Events’ annual Summer Festival of Music, a five-day community initiative staged to raise funds for local good causes.

This year It’s Magic is supporting three charities: Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill, Kangaroos Fun Disability Clubs and Sussex Autism Support.

Tim French MBE, founder of It’s Magic Events, said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine back for our Summer Festival this year.

“She has a one-of-a-kind talent, and we’re grateful that she is lending her support to these three worthy charities.

“We’re excited for what will be an unforgettable concert and I encourage people to bring their rugs, chairs and picnics for a lovely summer’s evening in the park.”

The Katherine Jenkins concert will take place in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 14 (7.30pm).

Tickets are on sale from www.itsmagic.org.uk. Adult tickets cost £30 (£35 on the gate) while entrance for children (five to 15 years old) is £15.

Discounts apply for groups of 10 or more.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both stages and corporate hospitality.

