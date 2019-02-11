Michael Ball set to release first solo album in four years ahead of Brighton date

Singing star Michael Ball has announced that his first solo album in over four years will be released next month, a couple of months before his Brighton Centre concert.

The record, Coming Home To You, will be out on Friday, March 22, on Decca Records, and the performer will bring his UK tour to the Sussex seaside on May 8 (7.30pm, from £44.60).

A spokesperson said: “This eagerly-awaited release follows the phenomenal success of Michael’s last two albums with fellow singer Alfie Boe, which saw two No.1 albums, two Classic Brit Awards and over a million album sales. And that is only the latest instalment in the life and achievements of the double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top-selling live concert performer and hugely popular radio and TV presenter, who has made box-office history.

“Here, yet another talent is revealed as Michael presents for the first time a handful of self-penned tracks, including title track ‘Home To You’, already a classic with its easy-rolling, country-tinged rhythm. ‘Tennessee Dreams’ is Michael’s tribute to the greats in country music, as he gives a nod to those who have inspired him over the years. ‘All Dance Together’ is a stomping, infectious, singalong track, sure to be a live favourite. These original songs feature alongside such hits as Elvis Presley’s ‘I Just Can’t Help Believin’’, Dolly Parton’s whimsical ‘Love Is Like A Butterfly’ (on which Michael harmonises with himself) and Cliff Richard’s plaintive ‘Miss You Nights’, all personal favourites of the star.”

“Making this album was such a labour of love,” said Michael who also co-produced the record. “I have never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I can’t ever remember being more proud and excited by the results of so many months hard work, long days, huge laughs and genuine good fellowship.”

For tickets to the Brighton show visit brightoncentre.co.uk

