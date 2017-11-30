Modern folk trio Lau mark tenth year with Brighton gig

Lau look back over their first ten years as they take to the road, with dates including the Komedia in Brighton on December 4 (7.30pm).

A pioneering contemporary folk trio, they comprise three of the UK’s finest traditional musicians: Kris Drever (vocals, guitar), Martin Green (accordion, Wurlitzer, keys, electronics) and Aidan O’Rourke (fiddle).

And as they mark the first decade since their first album, they are happy to look back… but also keen to look forward, as Martin explains.

“In the first half, there is a bit of music that we started playing right at the beginning. We were entirely an acoustic band at that time, and that was how we met. The first half of the show is acoustic which is really enjoyable for us, the kind of stuff that is quite difficult to do at the festivals over the summer. And then the second half will be newer stuff and electric.

“It has been really enjoyable to revisit the older stuff but we are always a band that likes to make new things. I wouldn’t want to feel that any show would ever be entirely a retrospective.

“The electric stuff came in, in a way, in little bits. The first record has got no effects on it at all, and then little by little, we started to augment the sound. We have always been interested in trying to get new sounds out of our instruments.

“And no, we have never had anyone shout ‘Judas!’ at us! I think even people who would describe themselves as die-hard folkies are very open-minded people. I have never felt any animosity towards us incorporating more modern things.”

“We can definitely say it is a long-term relationship at this point,” Martin adds. “But I don’t think anybody has wanted to stand still. We have all got too much of a short attention span to do that, and I think that a band would become very mundane if that’s what you tried to do, if you were just doing the same thing over and over and over again.”

Tickets cost £20.50.

