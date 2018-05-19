Nick Heyward brings his first record in 18 years to Brighton

Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 fame says he’d like to say that he was pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction to Woodland Echoes, his first record in 18 years.

“But actually, I am really, really chuffed!

“You just don’t know what to expect when you create something. If I had made a shoe and put it out, you would hope that people like it, but then there might be people that don’t like the beading and don’t like the stitching. You would hope it would fit, but you would want people to like it.

“But this has been very flattering,” says Nick who is preparing for his Woodland Echoes tour 2018, which starts on Thursday, May 24, at Brighton Concorde.

“But I know that I have got no control over what happens. The album is filtering out. Like a water filter. You just hope. I have no plan. I have learnt that on the job. I can’t change what happens. It would be like trying to force it to snow on a day like this (very sunny!)

“I have just got to allow it to happen. I don’t mind what it does. But it is great that it has been well received and people have given it the thumbs-up.

“But the comment that really got to me, that I was really pleased about, was someone saying on Instagram ‘thanks for making a solid album.’ It was that word I liked, solid. I know what he meant. When I was making it, I was recording it in my spare room, and I wanted it to be solid.

“You don’t know whether to keep what you are doing as demos and make an album later, but there have been such changes. Technology really helps. Computers have got better and better, and I was sitting there, and now the creative process had started, I started to think that this has got to come out. I thought I can mix this. I thought I can send this to my tailor!”

So it is really the first album in 18?

“Yes, and that wasn’t planned either. But after 1998 to about 2001, those were pretty awful times for a guy with a guitar. I was in snow boots and the sun was shining.

“But it was just organic. I was on Myspace as happy as Larry in 2007. I was making music at home and being able to shove the doodles out in the afternoon. That had never happened before. You could shove it out instantly. That was what it felt like. I was just doing it and sharing impressions that I had.

“People were suggesting I made an album, but I thought if I did no one would sign me and that stayed the way for quite some time.”

Things have changed since – and the album evolved.

“I just did it. And the concept came later…”

Tickets cost £22.50.

