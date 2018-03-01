Peter and The Test Tube Babies head to Peacehaven for 40th anniversary gig

Iconic punk rock band Peter and The Test Tube Babies are going back home to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

They will perform for the very first time in their home town when they appear at Peacehaven and Telscombe Football Club on April 7.

As part of the band’s celebration they are re-recording and re-working their 1982 track ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’. The original song has been adopted as the football club’s anthem and band founding member, Del ‘Strangefish’ Greening, is re-working the song to give it a 21st century feel.

“Dan Palmer, the club secretary wrote to me on Twitter and asked if we would be interested in writing an anthem for the team to come out to at home games,” said Del.

“I said we would love to do it, as both Peter and I are both from Peacehaven and used to come and support the club in the late ’70s.”

The Tubes will be giving the song its premiere on April 7.

The audience reaction to the reworked song will be recorded and will be added to the final mix.

The gig also features Peacehaven rock ’n’ roll revival band The Relics.

Since releasing their first record in 1982, The Tubes have released 13 further albums, their most recent being That Shallot, in 2017.

Tickets cost £10 in advance and £12 on the door.

Visit pay.gocardless.com/AL000187EVT4EG or buy your tickets on match days from the football club at Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 8RH, or from the Peacehaven Town Council Information Office in the Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB.

