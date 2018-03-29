Rocking blues from Red Butler in Uckfield

The dynamic blues band Red Butler are set to rock the Civic Centre, Uckfield, on Saturday, April 14 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “This popular Sussex band have gained followers across Britain and Europe during the past six years and aim to continue this process throughout their current tour of the UK.

“Wherever they play audiences instantly tap into the fire and passion generated by the young band.”

They will be supported on the night by The Vincents with Beth Ellwood. Tickets are £15 from www.wegottickets.com/event/429308 or from the Civic Centre booking office (01825 769694).

