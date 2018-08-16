Ska stars Bad Manners bring their rowdy antics to The Hawth

Two-tone and ska heroes Bad Manners, led by Buster Bloodvessel, head to The Hawth, Crawley, on Wednesday, August 22 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Bad Manners were one of the many bands to take their inspiration from the Specials and the ska revival movement in England in the late ’70s.

“They quickly became favourites through their bald, enormous-bodied frontman, Buster Bloodvessel’s (born Douglas Trendle) silly on-stage antics, earning early exposure through 2-Tone Records package tours and an appearance in the live documentary Dance Craze.

“In the early ’80s, they managed several UK hits including ‘Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu’, ‘Lip Up Fatty’, ‘Special Brew’ and ‘Can Can’. By the mid-1980s, the ska craze was over and the band retired temporarily after the release of 1985’s Mental Notes. But they weren’t gone for long and came back in 1989 with Return of the Ugly.

“By the mid-1990s, a third wave ska revival renewed interest in the band. Eat the Beat was released in 1996 and Uneasy Listening followed in 1997, as well as several collections from the band’s peak years.

“This performance at The Hawth is a chance to experience Bad Manners live and re-live the hits once again – don’t miss it!”

Tickets cost £20 (standing) or £22.50 (stalls and circle seating) from 01293 553636.

