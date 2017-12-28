Soprano joins Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra for a very Viennese New Year’s Eve

Soprano Rebecca Bottone joins Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra for a New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala concert on December 31 (2.45pm

The show takes place at Brighton Dome (£12-38, call 01273 709709).

A BPO spokesperson said: “Rebecca is one of the most versatile performers on the operatic stage today. It has been said that she gets her charisma from her father, the tenor Bonaventura Bottone, but her chameleon ability is entirely her own.

“Her character roles have been highly acclaimed in performances at the Royal Opera House and with the Welsh National Opera.

“On New Year’s Eve she appears as herself when she joins the BPO at Brighton Dome for the second year running, to add glamour and sparkle to a very Viennese celebration. Her contributions will include ‘By Strauss’ from An American in Paris, ‘The Waltz Song’ from Tom Jones and the bewitching ‘Vilja’ from The Merry Widow.”

The orchestra will welcome in 2018 with orchestral favourites from the golden age of Viennese light music just before the First World War – a programme of lively music by the Strauss family and its contemporaries.

“Johann Strauss II captured the light-hearted approach to life favoured by the Viennese of his day more than anyone else. With gems such as the Emperor Waltz he established himself as ‘The Waltz King’ and surely no such celebration of Viennese music is complete without that perennial favourite ‘The Blue Danube Waltz’. Alongside the foot-tapping Strauss waltzes, polkas and marches, conductor Barry Wordsworth has included favourite light music scores from some of our finest English composers: Ralph Vaughan Williams’ fabulous English folk tune ‘Fantasia on Greensleeves’, Malcolm Arnold’s gorgeous folk tune influenced ‘English Country Dance No.8’ and Richard Rodney Bennett’s ‘Waltz’ from Murder on the Orient Express.

“This concert, firmly established as part of the city’s festivities and generously sponsored by the John Carewe Brighton Orchestra Trust, nearly sold out last year, so do book early to avoid disappointment.”

