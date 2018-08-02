Summer Trifle mini arts festival back for second year in Polegate

The Summer Trifle mini arts festival returns to East Sussex for a second year from Saturday, August 4, to Sunday, August 19.

The event takes place at Pickhams in Polegate with free entry to the sculpture trail in the gardens, an indoor art exhibition and an art and craft show.

During the two-week festival there are also workshops in art, crafts, photography, yoga and songwriting, as well as events for children and families. There will be live music and comedy performances too.

Tickets are still available for most workshops and details of how to book can be found on www.summertrifle.co.uk.

The theme this year is ‘working together’, which focuses on working with Sussex community groups and making the event accessible to all generations, individuals, families, groups, carers and their dependents. The Cuckmere Community bus will provide a dedicated service locally to shuttle visitors during the Art and Craft show on Saturday, August 11. Another of the new projects is Dementia Day on August 14, run by Dementia Support East Sussex, featuring workshops for those suffering from dementia. Thanks to generous funds from the Chalk Cliff Trust, access to gardens and marquees has been improved for wheelchairs.

There will be two marquees in the grounds, providing venues for the workshops, exhibitions and live music including Dandelion Charm and Anita Jardine.

Events for children and families include storytelling around the gardens, an animation workshop, craft making in glass and clay, and the Random Story Generator.

The Festival is also linking with Lewes-based ArtWave. On August 18 there will be an artist demonstration working with pastels, free to watch or £3 to join in, and there will be additional artwork on view over the August bank holiday.

On August 19 there will be a showcase of work created during the workshops, accompanied by poetry and music, and free events providing some gentle entertainment.

Refreshments will be available throughout Summer Trifle and on selected days you can pre-book for an Edwardian tea.

The enchanting gardens at Pickhams have been home to art shows for a number of years and also feature a garden mural, mosaic wall, a walk through wooden sculpture by artist Keith Pettit and a labyrinth. A living willow sculpture has been planted and will develop over the next few years.

For the full festival programme and booking details this year visit www.summertrifle.co.uk.

Pickhams is located in Hayreed Lane, Wilmington, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6RR.

