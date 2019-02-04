Take the singing from the shower into new opportunities with Barefoot Opera in Hastings

Barefoot Opera is calling out to anyone who would like a small solo or named role in a new production.

For anyone who sings in a community or church choir, but secretly longs for a solo part, or just enjoys the feelgood benefit of singing, this is a special opportunity. It’s also a chance for anyone who has sung solo parts in the past to get involved again.

On Monday February 11, in the Music Room, 6 The Uplands, composer Orlando Gough, librettist Stephen Plaice and singer/director Jenny Miller will be holding a workshop for their new opera. You can come along at 6.30pm or at 8.00pm – just email Jane Freund at barefoot.opera@gmail.com to let them know or for more information.

Barefoot Opera is a small innovative opera training company based in Hastings, whcih is partnering with the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, to create a segment of a Peoples’ Opera Bloom Britannia. A 30 minute segment of Orlando Gough and Stephen Plaice’s score/libretto will be performed by up to 100 local participants, professional singers, musicians and local players, at the DLWP at 5pm on Sunday April 28.

