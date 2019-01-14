The Bob Dylan Story celebrates a special moment in time at East Grinstead concert

A musical tribute to iconic American songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, this month.

The Bob Dylan Story is at the venue on Saturday, January 26 (7.30pm), and this year the tour is marking the 50th anniversary of the artist’s Festival Folklore Performance.

Tickets cost £18-£20. Call 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

A spokesperson explained: “This year marks the golden anniversary of Bob Dylan’s famous comeback performance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

“Some 50 years ago, resplendent in a sharp cream suit, Bob Dylan strode on to the stage before more than 150,000 music fans to deliver a performance that would go down in rock music history.”

The concert will also be at G Live, Guildford, on Monday, January 28. Tickets are £20-24.50. Call the box office on 01483 369350 or visit www.glive.co.uk.

This impressive live show is performed with high degree of authenticity by Bill Lennon, who has been performing in the UK and abroad since graduating from London’s Guitar Institute in 2005. His roles to date have included touring with a Rolling Stones tribute as Keith Richards and performing as James Taylor in You’ve Got A Friend.

A spokesperson said: “With some of the most memorable songs ever written, Bob Dylan created the soundtrack for 1960s America, amassing a huge and enduring fanbase that even extended across the Atlantic to bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. This heartfelt tribute show will transport you back to the Nobel prize winner’s glory days complete with stunningly evocative visuals and authoritative insights into the stories behind the songs.”

Hits include: ‘Blowing in the Wind’, ‘The Times They Are A Changin’, ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’, ‘Like A Rolling Stone’, ‘Lay Lady Lay’, ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ ‘All Along The Watchtower’, ‘Mr Tambourine Man’ and many more.

The songs and the stories behind them will be presented in a narrative that begins with JFK’s inauguration speech.

Bill Lennon, who is a huge Dylan fan himself, said: “You can experience the thrill and energy of a full-blown electric Dylan concert, planted firmly in the 1960s, a time when anything seemed possible, in a show that will remind you what real nostalgia feels like, and have you digging out your old vinyl to sustain the pleasure just that little bit longer.”

Read about the Sussex-based rock musician who’s releasing a new single every month in 2019. Click here to find out more.