Toploader and The Blockheads confirmed for fifth year of Chiddfest

Chiddfest, the annual rock, jazz, indie and beer festival that takes place just off the A22, is looking like it will be bigger and better than ever this year.

The event will run from Friday to Sunday, July 27-29, and is set to support St. Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The festival will feature national and international artists as well as Sussex musicians.

This year’s line-up is already looking impressive with more than 25 bands playing over the first two days, including The Blockheads, Toploader (who release their new album this April) Natty, The Dualers and The Animals and Friends.

Up-and-coming Sussex bands include The White Room, Wild Horses, Suzi Island and winners of last year’s Battle Of The Bands Knocksville.

Chiddfest has two stages and the full programme can be found at www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk.

The event will also feature a fun fair, food traders, unique and quirky stalls, glamping, hot showers, plenty of toilets, face-painting and children’s entertainment and a circus area. Chiddfest is also dog friendly.

Sunday, July 29, features tributes to The Rolling Stones, Oasis, Stereophonics, Amy Winehouse, The Foo Fighters and Lady Gaga.

Tickets are now on sale. A family weekend camping pass (two adults and two children) costs £130. An adult weekend pass, including camping, costs £60. Day passes are £30.

Full details of ticket prices and all the options can be found at www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk.

The festival will be open from 12pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

About St. Wilfrid’s

At the beginning of 2017 St Wilfrid’s Hospice celebrated its 30th anniversary. The hospice relies on its dedicated staff and volunteers to provide the wide range of services offered to the community. It is an independent charity that has been supporting those in the East Sussex community who are living with a terminal illness. Find out more at www.stwhospice.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.