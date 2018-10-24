Two unique performances at The Old Chapel in Alfriston

All the way from the USA, Otis Gibbs comes to The Old Chapel in Alfriston to play a live gig on Thursday November 8 at 7.30pm.

American roots, country, folk and indie performer Otis, who hails from Wanamaker, Indiana, is a celebrated singer songwriter, teller-of-tales, populist agitator, social dissident, and has often been compared with Woody Guthrie, Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen and other American greats.

Currently living in Nashville, Tennessee, his visits to the UK are not frequent but he was recently persuaded by Billy Bragg to come over and tour with him.

Support comes from BBC Folk Award nominees Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds who will be showcasing their new album of Appalachian Ballads.

The venue next day hosts Ric Sanders Trio, on Friday November 9 at 8pm.

Since 1985 Ric Sanders, the flamboyant fiddle player, has been part of the legendary folk rock band Fairport Convention. He cut his teeth in the late 1970s with Soft Machine and The Albion Band, where he met the famed percussionist, Michael Gregory. At the Old Chapel Ric and Michel are joined by guitarist Vo Fletcher who over the years has played with artists as diverse as Rik Mayall and Nigel Kennedy. Expect re-worked Fairport Convention songs alongside jazz tunes. Tickets for both events £17.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

read more: Aled Jones, KT Tunstall and Jose Feliciano are Christmas stars in Rye