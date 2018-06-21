Young Romanian cellist plays at Glynde Place Concert Series

Now in its fifth year, the 2018 Glynde Place Concert Series presents the last of three recitals by BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists at the beautiful Elizabethan manor house near Lewes.

Young Romanian cellist Andrei Ionita, whose recital is on Saturday, July 7, will play Beethoven’s Sonata in C major, Robert Schumann’s Fantasy for Cello and Piano and Rachmaninov’s Cello Sonata in G minor. He will be accompanied by the outstanding young Japanese pianist, Naoko Sonoda.

Andrei studied at the Josif Sava Music School in Bucharest and later at the Universität der Künste, Berlin. In 2013 he was First Prize winner at the Arum Khachaturian International Competition and in 2015 won First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. He became a BBC New Generation Artist in 2017.

Naoko Sonoda studied under Seiko Ezawa and Mikhail Voskresensky in Japan and then in Berlin for post-graduate studies under Rainer Becker. She has been a prize-winner at numerous international piano and chamber music competitions.

Ticket holders can have a picnic in the grounds before the performances. Details on www.glyndeplace.co.uk.

Tickets cost £30 (under 16s £15) and are available on the Glynde Place website, www.glyndeplace.eventbrite.com and by post from Glynde Place Concerts, Glynde Place, Glynde, Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6SX (01273 858224).

Please make cheques payable to Glynde Estates and enclose a stamped, self-addressed envelope.

