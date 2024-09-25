Boundary Brighton prepares to deliver Brighton’s biggest Electronic Music Festival
With 3 days to go, Boundary Brighton Festival has released the first footage of the festival site being built as excitement builds among electronic music fans. The video, released on Boundary’s Instagram page shows the production crew starting the hard work of preparing the stunning space at Stanmer Park before an estimated 20,000 people arrive on Saturday 28th September to enjoy the last major festival of the summer. Alongside the behind-the-scenes video Boundary has also released an assortment of useful information for ticket holders, including site map, set times, and trains that will run later specifically for Boundary guests to get them into Brighton, just in time for the after parties… The final few tickets are available at www.boundarybrighton.com starting at just £45 + booking fee.
Boundary is set to end festival season 2024 with an epic celebration of all things electronic. Brighton’s biggest dance music festival has delivered a lineup for the occasion featuring some of the leading artists across drum & bass, house, garage and more, including Wilkinson, Hedex, Songer, K Motionz, Flowdan, Harriet Jaxxon, Denis Sulta, Joy (Anonymous), Ewan McVicar, Eliza Rose, Friction, Serum, Sota, Badger, Yung Singh, Notion B2B Bushbaby, and Oppidan. These and many more will play across four stages, all with MC hosts and special guests. To ensure festival fans can plan their day and see all their favourite artists, Boundary has released a 2024 site map and all the set times.
When the festival fun is over, the afterparty fun can begin. This year Boundary has secured later times for trains to return to Brighton after the festival ends. In previous years, the last train was early in the evening with the station closing before the final act. Now trains will be running late and Boundary guests can catch a train to Brighton in just 7 minutes to head for the afterparties.
The 2024 afterparties see Boundary link up with some of Brighton’s best venues to deliver even more tunes for the hardcore ravers. From 11pm to 5am at The Arch, the official Boundary Afterparty sees Scottish party-starter and dancefloor rebel Denis Sulta take the reins. The Boundary Drum & Bass Afterparty takes place from 11pm to 7am at Volks with Basstripper B2B Crossy, while another Scottish superstar DJ, Ewan McVicar brings his winning blend of house and techno to the Patterns x Boundary Afterparty, at Patterns from 11pm to 4am.
With work underway on the site build and all the info now available for festivalgoers to plan the perfect summer festival finale, the countdown is on for Boundary Brighton to serve up one last slice of unmissable, bass-flavoured festival fun.
