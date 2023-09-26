Patterns nightclub has announced its line-up of DJS, live acts and bands for their autumn and winter programme.

Nooriya, Sean Johnston, Katy B (DJ Set) and DJ Seinfeld is just a few of the names clubbers can expected to see at the seafront venue over the coming months.

Kicking things off on the 13th of October Foundations will be teaming up with OPTION for a night of heavyweight breaks, bass and more.

Selectors Izco & Reek0 will also be gracing the October listings with household name Katy B bringing some grime and garage flavours.

Sigma are also appearing at the end of the October as apart of their special up close and personal tour. To round off the month for the spookiest time of the year, Patterns presents Halloween with Semi Delicious head honcho Demi Riquisimo and Paige Tomlinson alongside Patterns regulars Faro, Daisha and DJ Mimi.

Kai Campos aka Mount Kimbie will be presenting an experimental masterclass with support from Patterns resident Charles Green. TSHA, a firm favourite for all house and electronic fans will be entering the basement for a night of euphoria.

As Autumn begins and the leaves fall, the club will be continuing to deliver the heat by hosting 23 degrees, a party catering to all bass, garage and underground sonic cravers.

Disco daddy and early 80’s electro pioneer Greg Wilson will also be entering the basement and for the rest of the disco divas Fleetmac Wood are hosting the Wild Heart Disco.

As the temperature drops, Patterns programming will keep up the momentum with Dub-step visionary Kai Campos. Lastly but certainly not least for November - Eats Everything will be coming down the seaside ready to get everyone dancing with his finest selection of tech/house.

In December, dubplate aficionados Y U QT will be taking charge, followed by genre pioneer and mastermind Skream.

Breakbeat boss Kettama is also joining the festivities, before Denham Audio returns for an destructive set somersaulting across the low end spectrum.

Straight in from the big smoke promoters Percolate will be presenting Dan Shake for a night of uplifting beats and grooves. Finishing off the month disco divas, daddies and legends Horse Meat Disco will be hosting a Christmas Party that you will not want to miss alongside residents Wildblood & Queenie.