Hospitality announces stellar lineup for brand new Butlin's Weekender

Wilkinson, Mozey, Metrik, Bou, Koven, Kings Of The Rollers, P Money x Whiney, Flava D and many more to play over the weekend

The festival season will start earlier than ever in 2025 as world-renowned drum and bass brand Hospitality launches a brand new indoor venture, Hospitality Weekender, which will play out Friday 31st Jan - Sunday 2nd Feb 2025 at holiday resort Butlins in Bognor Regis. The essential three-day getaway will transform the legendary holiday resort into a utopian raver community where the drum and bass family can reunite for an escapist weekend soundtracked by more than 100 artists across four unique stages. Packages, which come with your accommodation and festival ticket for the weekend, can be purchased at weekender.hospitalitydnb.com

Following in the footsteps of seminal adult weekenders like Bangface and Southport Weekender, this three-day celebration will give ravers the feeling of stepping into a one-of-a-kind and fully-dedicated Hospitality drum and bass village, with packages starting from just £252pp, which includes both your festival ticket and your accommodation for the weekend. Expect indoor festival arenas hosted by Valve Soundsystem, Critical Sound, RUN, Planet V, Shogun Audio & Symmetry Recordings, showcasing over 100+ artists representing all sub-genres of drum & bass

There are an abundance of exclusives, highlights and sets to get excited about, not least the Valve Soundsystem takeover with the legendary Dillinja controlling and performing all weekend. At a staggering 96K, the Valve Soundsystem was designed from the ground up to showcase the Valve sound in all its glory, while also best representing the drum and bass sound. Its appearance at Hospitality Weekender marks the first time the system has hosted a multiple day showcase, so it promises to be extra special.

Over 100 artists will play out across four stages

Music plays out from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning at which point dancers won't have to trek back to a muddy field to find a tent, instead they can expect the comfort of on-site accommodation where they can shower and rest up after a long day of raving. There will be a range of options from premium hotel rooms to affordable self-catered apartments, while the rest of the resort has everything needed onsite from a supermarket stocked with food and drink at normal UK retail prices, onsite pubs serving classic pub grub, bars, as well as household name takeaways and restaurants. Everything you need is right there to keep you energised for an unforgettable weekend of raving.

Hospitality is known for its musical innovation and inclusive atmosphere, offering a space where ravers from all walks of life can come together and build connections. Hospitality Weekender will be an affordable and unforgettable getaway where music, comfort, and the bass community unite to make some truly magic memories to get your year underway with a bang. Purchase tickets now at weekender.hospitalitydnb.com

HOSPITALITY - ARENA 1

FRIDAY 31ST

MOZEY

KINGS OF THE ROLLERS & INJA

S.P.Y B2B FLAVA D

LENS

UNGLUED

ANAÏS

EMZ

ARTEMIS

TJ

HOSTED BY:

IC3

LINGUISTICS

TEXAS

MISSY P

VISPERA

SATURDAY 1ST

WILKINSON

METRIK

KOVEN

GRAFIX

LONDON ELEKTRICITY

DOKTOR FEAT. KANOBIE

HOAX

HUGH HARDIE

WINSLOW

GIFTA

HOSTED BY:

DYNAMITE

RUTHLESS

AD-APT

PVC

SUNDAY 2ND

BOU & B LIVE 247

CAMO & KROOKED & DAXTA

P MONEY X WHINEY

FRED V

NU:TONE

SOLAH

EMMA B

SPECIAL GUEST:

DANNY BYRD

(15 YEARS OF RAVE DIGGER SET)

HOSTED BY:

DYNAMITE

RUTHLESS

AYAH MARAR

VALVE - ARENA 2

CONTROLLING & PERFORMING ALL WEEKEND

DILLINJA

FRIDAY 31ST - VALVE OPENING

HAZARD

BASSLAYERZ

T>I

KARA

LEMON D

FRENETIC

HOSTED BY:

GQ

IC3

FUNSTA

SATURDAY 1ST - VALVE X PLANET V

BRYAN GEE

JUMPIN JACK FROST

ALIBI

PAUL T & EDWARD OBERON

LEMON D

PROMO ZO

SPECIAL GUEST:

BLADERUNNER

HOSTED BY

GQ

IC3

MOOSE

2SHY

ENAMIE

SUNDAY 2ND - VALVE X SYMMETRY

BREAK

DJ MARKY

BREAKAGE

ED:IT

LEMON D

KIRA

REBEL CLASH

HOSTED BY:

GQ

SP:MC

RAGE

MC AD

ARENA 3 - RUN / CRITICAL / SHOGUN

FRIDAY 31ST - RUN

DISRUPTA

SKANTIA

GROOVERIDER

TC

DISTORTED MINDS

TREX B2B CRYSTAL CLEAR

T-LEX

NATTY LOU

TEMPA

SPECIAL GUESTS:

ED RUSH & OPTICAL

HOSTED BY

EKSMAN

HARRY SHOTTA

CARASEL

2SHY

TEXAS

RYME TYME

SATURDAY 1ST - CRITICAL

ENEI

CALYX

WAEYS

SPECTRAL

SMG

SABRINA

SPECIAL GUEST:

TIM REAPER

HOSTED BY:

JAKES

RAGE

MANTMAST

SUNDAY 2ND - SHOGUN AUDIO

POLA & BRYSON

GLXY

SUSTANCE

CHARLI BRIX (DJ SET)

JAVEON & OPERATE

VIRIDITY

KIRA

SPECIAL GUEST:

TECHNIMATIC

HOSTED BY:

VISIONOBI

LOWQUI

JAKES