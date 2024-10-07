Hospitality announces stellar lineup for brand new Butlin's Weekender
The festival season will start earlier than ever in 2025 as world-renowned drum and bass brand Hospitality launches a brand new indoor venture, Hospitality Weekender, which will play out Friday 31st Jan - Sunday 2nd Feb 2025 at holiday resort Butlins in Bognor Regis. The essential three-day getaway will transform the legendary holiday resort into a utopian raver community where the drum and bass family can reunite for an escapist weekend soundtracked by more than 100 artists across four unique stages. Packages, which come with your accommodation and festival ticket for the weekend, can be purchased at weekender.hospitalitydnb.com
Following in the footsteps of seminal adult weekenders like Bangface and Southport Weekender, this three-day celebration will give ravers the feeling of stepping into a one-of-a-kind and fully-dedicated Hospitality drum and bass village, with packages starting from just £252pp, which includes both your festival ticket and your accommodation for the weekend. Expect indoor festival arenas hosted by Valve Soundsystem, Critical Sound, RUN, Planet V, Shogun Audio & Symmetry Recordings, showcasing over 100+ artists representing all sub-genres of drum & bass
There are an abundance of exclusives, highlights and sets to get excited about, not least the Valve Soundsystem takeover with the legendary Dillinja controlling and performing all weekend. At a staggering 96K, the Valve Soundsystem was designed from the ground up to showcase the Valve sound in all its glory, while also best representing the drum and bass sound. Its appearance at Hospitality Weekender marks the first time the system has hosted a multiple day showcase, so it promises to be extra special.
Music plays out from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning at which point dancers won't have to trek back to a muddy field to find a tent, instead they can expect the comfort of on-site accommodation where they can shower and rest up after a long day of raving. There will be a range of options from premium hotel rooms to affordable self-catered apartments, while the rest of the resort has everything needed onsite from a supermarket stocked with food and drink at normal UK retail prices, onsite pubs serving classic pub grub, bars, as well as household name takeaways and restaurants. Everything you need is right there to keep you energised for an unforgettable weekend of raving.
Hospitality is known for its musical innovation and inclusive atmosphere, offering a space where ravers from all walks of life can come together and build connections. Hospitality Weekender will be an affordable and unforgettable getaway where music, comfort, and the bass community unite to make some truly magic memories to get your year underway with a bang. Purchase tickets now at weekender.hospitalitydnb.com
HOSPITALITY - ARENA 1
FRIDAY 31ST
MOZEY
KINGS OF THE ROLLERS & INJA
S.P.Y B2B FLAVA D
LENS
UNGLUED
ANAÏS
EMZ
ARTEMIS
TJ
HOSTED BY:
IC3
LINGUISTICS
TEXAS
MISSY P
VISPERA
SATURDAY 1ST
WILKINSON
METRIK
KOVEN
GRAFIX
LONDON ELEKTRICITY
DOKTOR FEAT. KANOBIE
HOAX
HUGH HARDIE
WINSLOW
GIFTA
HOSTED BY:
DYNAMITE
RUTHLESS
AD-APT
PVC
SUNDAY 2ND
BOU & B LIVE 247
CAMO & KROOKED & DAXTA
P MONEY X WHINEY
FRED V
NU:TONE
SOLAH
EMMA B
SPECIAL GUEST:
DANNY BYRD
(15 YEARS OF RAVE DIGGER SET)
HOSTED BY:
DYNAMITE
RUTHLESS
AYAH MARAR
VALVE - ARENA 2
CONTROLLING & PERFORMING ALL WEEKEND
DILLINJA
FRIDAY 31ST - VALVE OPENING
HAZARD
BASSLAYERZ
T>I
KARA
LEMON D
FRENETIC
HOSTED BY:
GQ
IC3
FUNSTA
SATURDAY 1ST - VALVE X PLANET V
BRYAN GEE
JUMPIN JACK FROST
ALIBI
PAUL T & EDWARD OBERON
LEMON D
PROMO ZO
SPECIAL GUEST:
BLADERUNNER
HOSTED BY
GQ
IC3
MOOSE
2SHY
ENAMIE
SUNDAY 2ND - VALVE X SYMMETRY
BREAK
DJ MARKY
BREAKAGE
ED:IT
LEMON D
KIRA
REBEL CLASH
HOSTED BY:
GQ
SP:MC
RAGE
MC AD
ARENA 3 - RUN / CRITICAL / SHOGUN
FRIDAY 31ST - RUN
DISRUPTA
SKANTIA
GROOVERIDER
TC
DISTORTED MINDS
TREX B2B CRYSTAL CLEAR
T-LEX
NATTY LOU
TEMPA
SPECIAL GUESTS:
ED RUSH & OPTICAL
HOSTED BY
EKSMAN
HARRY SHOTTA
CARASEL
2SHY
TEXAS
RYME TYME
SATURDAY 1ST - CRITICAL
ENEI
CALYX
WAEYS
SPECTRAL
SMG
SABRINA
SPECIAL GUEST:
TIM REAPER
HOSTED BY:
JAKES
RAGE
MANTMAST
SUNDAY 2ND - SHOGUN AUDIO
POLA & BRYSON
GLXY
SUSTANCE
CHARLI BRIX (DJ SET)
JAVEON & OPERATE
VIRIDITY
KIRA
SPECIAL GUEST:
TECHNIMATIC
HOSTED BY:
VISIONOBI
LOWQUI
JAKES
