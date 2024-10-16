Spook-tacular day club party comes to Eastbourne
On Saturday 2 November, Cameo on Langney Road will be taking a step back to the days of Kings nightclub in the 90s and noughties for the fun filled event that will start at 5pm and finish by 10pm.
There will be ghoulish entertainment, thriller music vibes and a spook-tacular light and sound show.
Mike Gillman, who has managed the venue as both Kings and Cameo for 23 years, said: “We want to brush away the cobwebs and serve up a Halloween ‘treat’ for those who love music, dancing and being social – but don’t want the following day exhaustion of clubbing until the early hours.
“Expect classics, singalongs and non-stop bangers, as well as familiar faces on the dancefloor, but the bonus of being home at a reasonable time. We can’t wait for the biggest fancy dress party of the year and are looking forward to throwing the doors open for the original party lovers!”
Party-goers can purchase tickets from just £5. VIP booths are also available. For more information visit Fixr at fixr.co/event/halloween-day-rave-tickets-734813267