Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Eastbourne night spot is opening its doors earlier than usual for a Halloween themed party aimed for the over 25s, who want all the fun of clubbing without the ‘horror’ of late nights.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 2 November, Cameo on Langney Road will be taking a step back to the days of Kings nightclub in the 90s and noughties for the fun filled event that will start at 5pm and finish by 10pm.

There will be ghoulish entertainment, thriller music vibes and a spook-tacular light and sound show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Gillman, who has managed the venue as both Kings and Cameo for 23 years, said: “We want to brush away the cobwebs and serve up a Halloween ‘treat’ for those who love music, dancing and being social – but don’t want the following day exhaustion of clubbing until the early hours.

Day clubbing fun for the over 25s at Cameo Eastbourne

“Expect classics, singalongs and non-stop bangers, as well as familiar faces on the dancefloor, but the bonus of being home at a reasonable time. We can’t wait for the biggest fancy dress party of the year and are looking forward to throwing the doors open for the original party lovers!”

Party-goers can purchase tickets from just £5. VIP booths are also available. For more information visit Fixr at fixr.co/event/halloween-day-rave-tickets-734813267