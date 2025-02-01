Don’t get caught out by the Six Nations TV schedule this weekend 👀

Six Nations fans will have to jump around TV channels today.

Two live matches are taking place in the coming hours.

But which is on BBC and what is on ITV?

Rugby fans are in for a feast of action with two Six Nations matches scheduled for the coming hours. The tournament kicked off last night and it is now in full swing.

BBC and ITV share the coverage of the iconic competition this spring. Although the future of the sport on free-to-air TV is up in the air as TNT Sports are reportedly bidding for the rights from 2026 onwards.

With two mouth watering matches on the schedule today (February 1), fans will want to make sure they don’t get caught out by the TV schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

Which channel is Scotland vs Italy on TV?

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge with the other Six Nations skippers, from left Italy's Michele Lamaro, England's Maro Itoje, France's Antoine Dupont, Wales' Jac Morgan and Ireland's Caelan Doris. | ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The first match of the day is taking place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Scotland are welcoming Italy for their first games of the 2025 tournament.

It will be live on BBC - and coverage is due to start at 1.15pm. Kick-off is at 2.15pm and the broadcast is due to run until 4.30pm, so there will be plenty of time for analysis and reaction.

The match will also be live on BBC iPlayer, simply go to your app.

What channel is Ireland vs England on TV?

After the conclusion of Scotland vs Italy, attention will turn to the action in Dublin. Ireland will welcome England for the third and final match of the weekend.

For this game, it will be live on ITV - its second broadcast of the round. Coverage is due to begin at 4pm on ITV1 - ahead of kick-off at 4.45pm.

It will also be live on ITVX, for those who have a TV licence. You will be able to find it when you open up the app on your device of choice.

What are your predictions for the 2025 Six Nations? Let me know by email: [email protected].