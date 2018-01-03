The Simpsons’ House Party in Brighton

If you are a fan of The Simpsons then a special night at the Komedia Brighton might be right up your street.

The Simpsons’ House Party takes place on Friday, February 9, and includes music tracks played by artists who have appeared in the show ..... plus there will be free donuts. There will be prizes for best fancy dress, face painting, and classic episodes of the cartoon will be playing all night. The evening at the club in Gardner Street runs from 11pm until 3am. Super early bird tickets cost £5, early bird tickets £7, or advanced tickets £10. The night is only open to people aged over 18.

John Robins at Komedia

For those who fancy a bit of lighthearted entertainment, there are many comedians lined up to appear at the Komedia Brighton during the next few months.

These include John Robins, Andy Zaltman, Alunish Cochranish, Lucy Porter, Iain Stirling, Bilal Zafar, and many more.

On Wednesday, January 31, the Comedians Cinema Club will create improvised versions of scenes from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.

Gigs range from folk performances and club nights, to concerts such as Brighton Film Quartet - Soundscape, where big screen visuals will create a backdrop to the piano quartet’s cinematic music.

Brighton Film Quartet at Komedia

The concert takes place on Friday, February 23 at 8pm in the studio and tickets cost £10.

To find out more about the Komedia Brigton and what is taking place, visit www.komedia.co.uk