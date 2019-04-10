10 things to do in Eastbourne this week - from Friday April 12

1. Musical. Rock Of Ages is at the Congress Theatre until Saturday April 13 with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £26-47, see page 56.

2. Tribute. The UK Pink Floyd Experience is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday April 13 from 7.30pm. Tickets £25.50. Featuring eight top flight musicians and a world class crew, this concert-based production authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show.

3. Music. Mighty Louisiana bluesman Larry Garner will play live at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday April 13 from 8pm. Larry is in the UK to play just a handful of dates and is being backed by his regular British based band led by Norman Beaker, who was recently inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, registered in San Diego, California. Seats £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

4. Music. The luminous Dame Evelyn Glennie is at Eastbourne College’s theatre on Sunday April 14 from 3.30pm to talk about her music and also play some of it. Seats £28.50, advance booking on 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

5. Poetry. Laurie Bolger - Talking To Strangers is at DC1 Gallery & Cafe, 67-69 Seaside Rd, on Sunday April 14 from 7pm. Advance tickets £5 from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Gallery & Cafe. Stand-up poet Laurie brings you a charming, chatty and witty new show about the impact of strangers. Through storytelling, poetry and song she asks: how does that annoying passenger on the bus turn out to be the stranger that saves the day? Laurie was recently appointed lead facilitator for BBC 1Xtra’s Words First London and shortlisted for Young Poet Laureate for London. She has performed at venues such as The Royal Albert Hall, Old Vic Theatre and 02 Arena as well as being Poet in Residence in schools libraries and Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park.

6. Theatre. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Congress Theatre from Tuesday April 16 until Saturday April 20. Mischief Theatre return to Eastbourne following previous sell-out hits The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, with their latest West End smash. Performances at 7.30pm, Tuesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets priced from £20.

7. Music. With music that bristles with energy and vitality, The Mountain Firework Company returns to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday April 17. The Mountain Firework Company is an acoustic five piece based in Brighton whose driving and melodic sound comes from an all-acoustic line up of guitars, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, double bass and drums. Taking traditional bluegrass in new directions, they incorporate country, folk, bluegrass and Americana. The gig will feature songs from new CD, The Beggar’s Prayer. Admission £8 with students and under-16s half price. Doors open at 7.30pm, more info from 01323 728268.

8. Film. The Eastbourne Film Society ends its spring mini-season on Wednesday April 17 with screenings at the Curzon Cinema when seats will be available for the public. Wajib, set in contemporary Nazareth, was made by Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, and deserves to be better known. The central characters are a father and son. These two belong to a family of Arabs and accordingly recognise a traditional duty - the wajib of the title - which expects a son to travel round with his father when a sister is about to be married in order for them to deliver the wedding invitations together. In this case the son (Saleh Bakri) is at odds with his father (Mohammad Bakri) and has set up a new home in Italy, but he nevertheless returns to carry out this duty.

9. Music. The Under Ground Theatre presents The Big Blue at Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club at 7.30pm on Thursday April 18. The evening will open with brilliant local guitarist and singer Garry Wonfor playing favourite covers and original songs. The Big Blue are professional musicians who perform classic blues, including tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Hendrix and Clapton; they are Stuart Bligh on lead guitar and vocals, bass player Andy Williams and drummer Ben Matthews. Tickets £8 from www.onlineticketseller.com or £10 on the door (SHYC & UGT members £8)

10. Music. The Drifters are at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday April 18 from 7.30pm. Tickets £28. The Drifters, inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, are back on tour with a brand-new show performing classic hits from the last six decades, including Saturday Night At The Movies, Come On Over To My Place, Stand By Me, and Under The Boardwalk.

