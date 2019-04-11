10 things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, April 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Bad Boy Boogie.

Plus Voodoo Lake. Friday, April 12, 8pm to 11.30pm, £5, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. This live rock show pays tribute to the Aussie rock legends AC/DC. It focuses on both the classic Bon Scott era as well as the 50 million selling Back in Black album. The hits include: ‘Highway to Hell’, ‘Back In Black’, ‘Hells Bells’, ‘High Voltage’, ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’, ‘Let There Be Rock’, ‘Touch Too Much’ and many, many more. Visit www.lewesconclub.com to find out more.

2. The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Friday, April 12, 7.30pm, £20.50-£22.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Following a run in London’s West End, a sold-out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story returns to Sussex. Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band perform all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and ‘Homeward Bound’.

3. Chelsea.

Saturday, April 13, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. PBP presents the first ever Lewes show for ’76 UK punk legends Chelsea, plus special guests from Brighton and London ‘pogo punk rockers’ The DeRellas. Advance tickets cost £12.50 from Resident Records, Union Records and the Punker Bunker (no booking fee at Punker Bunker). People can also buy tickets online at www.seetickets.com or on the door on the night.

4. Chrysta Bell.

‘Feels Like Love’ Tour. Monday, April 15, 7.30pm, £18, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. A spokesperson said: “Chrysta Bell... singer, songwriter, model, and actress from Texas. She’s worked professionally with filmmaker and composer David Lynch since the pair met in 1999 and together they released two albums in the genre of dream pop. Her voice and musical style are described as ethereal and sensual.”

5. American Idiot.

April 16-20, £14.90-£51.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. This is the special 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot – the ground-breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award winning band Green Day. Leading the cast is Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny, 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy, and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

6. Coppelia.

Tuesday, April 16, 2.30pm and 6.30pm, £14-£21.50, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Coppélia is the wonderful, family-friendly story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll. A spokesman said: “The colourful costumes, lively characters and beautiful music from Delibes all combine to create a magical and comical classic that warms and entertains from start to finish. Coppélia is guaranteed to lift the hearts of all the family.”

7. The Mother Lode Project.

April 16 until July 30. All sessions from 10am-12.30pm, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111, www.dlwp.com. This is a series of workshops for mothers experiencing mental health challenges as a result of motherhood. Creative photography and writing workshops with therapeutic benefits aim to connect, support and champion mothers at all stages of motherhood. Led by artists Xaverine MA Bates, Vicki Painting and Antonia Chitty.

8. The Specials.

April 17, 7pm, Dome Concert Hall, Brighton, 01273 709709. The Specials, one of the most electrifying and influential bands of all time, released Encore, their first new music for 37 years, earlier this year. A spokesperson said: “This year marks the 40th anniversary of the formation of The Specials and the legendary Two-Tone label in Coventry in 1979, and also marks ten years since the band reformed to play some of the most vital and joyous live shows in recent memory.”

9. Faeland and Olivia Van Dort.

April 18, 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Faeland are a folk-inspired, acoustic, heart-pop quartet. Fusing deep folk tradition with acoustic instrumentation, Faeland bring their innovative and experimental approach to contemporary folk music; all with a mystical Celtic edge. Olivia Van Dort offers “visceral, earthy, ethereal soundscapes with hang drum, shruti and voice. Ancient Polish life songs that plait heart cords and blow life into our lungs.”

10. John Fairhurst – Divided Kingdom album tour.

Thursday, April 18, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. A spokesperson said: “London-based John Fairhurst makes heavy blues for heavy times. In equal parts revealing, vulgar, cathartic and thrilling, the virtuoso guitarist is channelling the discontent felt in the western world to pay tribute to –and to update –the very idea of rock ’n’ roll as protest music.” Visit johnfairhurst.com.