Alan Carr and friends bring work-in-progress show to Haywards Heath this week

The hilarious Alan Carr is heading to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, for a one-night-only work-in-progress show this Wednesday (October 24).

The gig is a chance for Sussex comedy enthusiasts to see the stand-up perform with the ‘unsung hero of UK comedy’ Mike Wilmot and So You Think You’re Funny finalist Kelly Convey, who is returning from a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The evening starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £14 and are available from the Clair Hall box office (01444 455440).

People can purchase tickets online at clairhall.org.

