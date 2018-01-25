An Evening With Peter James at the Theatre Royal Brighton

International best-selling crime writer Peter James talks about his life, career and inspiration in Brighton next month.

An Evening With Peter James is at the Theatre Royal on February 8 (7.45pm).

Spokeswoman Eugenie Chainot said: “It will be an evening of anecdotes and an exclusive insight into the mind of the creator of Roy Grace and a man who has sold more than 19 million books in 37 languages.

“In recent years, Theatre Royal Brighton has welcomed three smash hit plays adapted from Peter’s novels. The Perfect Murder came to Brighton in 2014 starring Les Dennis, followed by a second visit in spring 2016, this time with Shane Ritchie and Jessie Wallace. The original run was followed by the play of Dead Simple in 2015, starring Tina Hobley and Jamie Lomas.”

Not Dead Enough toured the UK in 2017 to critical acclaim.

Tickets cost £22.90. Call 0844 871 7627 or click here.

