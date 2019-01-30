Discover a whole new Aladdin at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome this half-term

Discover a ‘whole new world’ with Aladdin at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre during half term.

This family show is presented by The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company with The Rattonian Youth Group in a magically updated version of the beloved Disney classic Aladdin.

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is based on the 1992 Academy Award winning film and the hit Broadway show about the street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Aladdin (Ilias Romnakis) and his three friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim (Finian Hackett, Ian Down, Joseph Wyman), are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie (James Floyd) who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Jess Kitts), Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. There’s expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation will be a magical experiance for audiences young and old alike.

The production has a cast of local children aged 6 - 18 and is headed up by producers Alex and Debbie Adams and vocal coach Star Bray.

Performances run from February 20-23 at 3pm plus Friday February 22 at 11am and Saturday February 23 at 7pm. Adults £13, children £10, family £40, from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

read more: Folk music to warm up Friday evening