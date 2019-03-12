Eastenders star will be wicked in Eastbourne show

The full cast has been announced for Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs this Easter hols at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre with screen and stage star Carli Norris confirmed to lead the production.

Carli is best known to TV audiences as Belinda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City. As well as extensive theatre credits, her other regular screen performances include Martha Kane in Hollyoaks, Anoushka Flynn in Doctors and Shane for ITV.

Joining Carli who is playing Queen Shanice in APL Theatre’s brand new family pantomime are Rachel Cantril as The Fairy, Madelaine Jennings as Snow White, award-winning magician and children’s entertainer Nicky Trix as Muddles with wise-cracking elephant Nambu, the hilarious Jack Everson as The Man in the Mirror, the West End’s Jordan Lanford as The Prince as well as co-choreographer. Pantomime star Antony Stuart-Hicks plays Nellie and also directs. The spectacular new show is written and choreographed by Paul Leno.

Executive producer for APL Theatre and director Antony Stuart-Hicks said: “We are so thrilled to be bringing our superb cast to Eastbourne for Easter. Audiences can expect our polished style of laugh-a-minute comedy, superb vocals and dance routines along with stunning costumes and scenery – great value for money entertainment.”

He added: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an Easter family treat not to be missed.”

The production runs from April 10-13. Tickets are £15.50 for adults, £13.50 for children, £15.00 for concessions and a family deal is available for £48.

Booking is from box office at www.royalhippodrome.com, or 01323 802020, or call in person at the venue.

