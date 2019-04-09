Easter show from ESSPA celebrating its 25th year in Bexhill

More than 100 local children will take part in The Wind In The Willows in Bexhill this weekend.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Bexhill’s East Sussex School Of Performing Arts is returning to the De La Warr Pavilion to stage a musical version of the much loved children’s book by Kenneth Grahame.

Shows are at 7pm on Saturday April 13, and 1pm and 6pm on Sunday April 14. Tickets available from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The Wind In The Willows has been adapted for stage by Julian Fellows, with music by George Stiles, and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. This warm hearted tale explores themes of egotism, kindness, humility, and friendship.

Directed by Teena Symonds, with choreography from Kym Giggins, India Giggins and Kimberley Whyborne, and stage production from Symian Creative, this family show promises to be perfect Easter holiday entertainment.

Photo by James at Symian Creative.

