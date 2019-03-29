Entertainment listings for Friday, March 29, to Thursday, April 4

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 31, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STEPHEN BAILEY: Our Kid. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STUART GOLDSMITH: End Of. £11.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Wildlife Around the UK by Matt Eade, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

THE HEADSTRONG CLUB: Human Rights Today – The Case of Immigration Detention by Marie Dembour, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

WALK: Meet 10am, Ardingly reservoir car park. May need £1 for parking. 4.5 mile HDC walk, close to the South of England Showground and Wakehurst Place. Some steep inclines and stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 30 mins. Margaret 01403 262311 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

LEWES CHAMBER MUSIC: £15, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, East Sussex (Sussex Downs) College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. The Nicholas Yonge Society will welcome the Notos Piano Quartet. Tickets on the door or www.nyslewes.ticketsource.co.uk, free for 8-25 yr olds.

GIGS

ELLES BAILEY: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

COUNTRY SUPERSTARS: £20, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

FISHERMEN’S FRIENDS: From £20.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Lifelong friends from Port Isaac.

IDLES: £19, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus guests, Crows.

LA DIVAS: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

LET THE MUSIC PLAY ON: £23.50-£25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A celebration of Barry White.

ROY ORBISON AND THE TRAVELLING WILBURYS EXPERIENCE: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

THE BINMEN: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

CHARMLESS: £3-£5, 7.45pm New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. Youth Theatre production.

CIRQUE ENCHANTMENT: £18-£24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

DOCU FILM: £8-£10, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The Making of Paul Diello’s Epicene.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

COMEDY

COMEDY GALA: £15-£17, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Spring Comedy Gala featuring Matt Forde, Julian Dean, Jen Brister.

FUNNY WOMEN BRIGHTON NIGHTS: 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. MC Esther Manito, Headliner Maisie Adam.

RUSSELL KANE: The Fast and The Curious. £21, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Fairwarp Circular, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Shepherds car park on B2026 nr Fairwarp, 10am.

NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY AFTERNOON: Tutorial with Linda Howard – Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society, 2.30pm. Meet on the Railway Bridge, Ashenground Rd/Keymer End. Haywards Heath. This is a free event. All are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

SECOND HAND SALE: Barns Green Village Hall, 10am-12pm. A variety of stall holders selling interesting selection of modern, vintage and antique items, large and small. A raffle, drinks and cakes. Fundraising for St. Nicolas Church, Itchingfield. Mags 01403 790717. Free car park and entry.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Spring show, featuring spring flowers, craft, cookery, photogrpahy, plus children’s classes. Southwater’s first show of the year. The show opens to the public at 2pm. The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. You too can take part. For details and forms call 01403 730449. Car park just up the road, opposite the Cricket Club.

CONCERTS

EVENING OF SWINGING JAZZ: 7.45pm (doors open 7pm), The Barn, Church Centre, Causeway, Horsham. Featuring Andy Walker (alto saxophone and friends). Tickets £18 (in advance only) to include a fish and chip supper. On sale from Waterstone’s Bookshop, West Street, Horsham and St. Mary’s Church Office, Church Centre, Causeway. Call 01403 253762, Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm. Licensed bar for beer and wine. Visit www.stmaryshorsham.org.uk.

JACKSON LIVE IN CONCERT: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Star, Roffey, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

ELLIOT’S SLEEPING: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

JACKSON LIVE IN CONCERT: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

KAZ HAWKINS: Coolham Village Hall, 7pm-11pm.

JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Herbie Flower’s Jazz Breakfast.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £10, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Shirley Collins and Ian Kearey.

LIVE IN STORE: Free, 4.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Emily Baker and Mary Waterson.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: £18.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SOUNDS OF THE 60’S LIVE: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hosted by Tony Blackburn.

THE AUDACITY: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

THE GIBBONS HYLDON EXPERIENCE: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

THE KING IS BACK: £26.50-£32.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Ben Portsmouth is Elvis.

WILLIE AUSTEN AND PAUL STENTON: Rising Sun, Nutbourne - Nutbourne, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

WOW! IT’S NIGHT TIME: £7, 11am The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Little Angel Theatre. Suitable for age 2-5yrs.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

COMEDY

SINDHU VEE: Sandhog. £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Walk to Hooe and Back, 10 miles with David F 07860 191198. Meet at Herstmonceux Village Hall car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 min Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

TREDGAR BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £18, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Miniatures.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm, 10pm.

JOHN FORRESTER: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Yellow Lace, Across The Sea, Sammie Hall and Poppy Joshi. The Anchor Hotel, 7.30pm-10.30pm.

STAGE

CTA MODERN AND CHOREOGRAPHIC DISPLAY: £9-£11, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth Production.

FOIL, ARMS AND HOG: £21, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fast-paced sketch show.

HANCOCK’S HALF HOUR: £18, 4pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Apollo Theatre Company presentation.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Toy Story.

EMILY ATACK: £11.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Talk Thirty To Me.

PAUL SINHA’S GENERAL KNOWLEDGE: 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER Local History Group: Talk on ‘Amy Johnson – Queen of the Skies’. A talk of a remarkable women who was internationally famous both for her exploits in the air and in her personal life. The speaker will be Tony Turner. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

WALK: Meet 10am, West Sussex County Council car park next to the Downs Link at West Grinstead, immediately east of Orchard Restaurant (RH13 8LU). 5.5 mile HDC walk. Well behaved dogs welcome. 2.5 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

STAGE

A SONG AT TWILIGHT: £22-£29.50, 7.45pm until April 6 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A play by Noel Coward.

ANIMALCOLM: £16, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Story Pocket Theatre.

SABA DOUGLAS HAMILTON: From £18.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Conservationist and wildlife TV presenter.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

COMEDY

MAISIE ADAM AND EGG: £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Double bill.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Telscombe, Daffodils an The owns, 8 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Meet at the car park in recreation ground in Telscombe Cliffs Way, 10.30am.

THE GROUP: 8pm, A pub in Lewes. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on the first Tuesday evening of every month. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Burgess Hill, Brighton and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at the National Trust’s Starveall Corner car park (free parking) on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road (nearest post code for sat nav RH5 6LS). Five miles HDC walk. No stiles. Several hills, loose stones and, tree roots underfoot. Stunning views. 2.5 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon - Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

TOM RUSSELL: £22, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

UB40: £40.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. 40th Anniversary Tour.

STAGE

HANCOCK’S HALF HOUR: April 2-3, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

MY FAIR LADY: £10-£16, 7.30pm until April 6 (Sat mat 2pm) Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. LOS Musical Theatre.

NO SUCH THING AS A FISH: £20-£22, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. In No Particular Order Show.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Downs and Forest, 10 miles with Peter S 07827 360784. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAEOLOGY GROUP TALK: 7.30pm, Brighton Road, Baptist Church, Horsham RH13 5BD. ‘The South Saxons and the Kingdom of Sussex’ with Archaeologist James Sainsbury. A spoksperson said: “Historical documents are few and often unreliable sources for the birth of the kingdom of Sussex leaving Archaeology as the key driver. Finds from burials and settlements, along with new genetic research, help to fill in some of the gaps.” After refreshments there will be a short AGM for members. All welcome, members free, non members £3. Email horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk or call 01903 872309. Visit horshamarchaeologygroup.webs.com.

LEWES AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The April speaker will be Geoff Stonebanks. ‘From City Courtyard to Seaside Sanctuary - A tale of two gardens and charity fundraising.’ Geoff’s coastal garden in Seaford is full of innovative planting and original artworks. He also organises a garden trail in the local area, raising money for several charities including Macmillan Cancer Care. 7.30pm for 7.45pm, St Thomas’s Church Hall, Cliffe High Street, Lewes, BN7 2AH. Visitors welcome £3. Refreshments available.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Bob turner (Worthing Astronomers), 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). All Welcome. Non-members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The White Horse, Ditchling, 7.30pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

GABRIELLE: £27.50-£37.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Under My Skin Tour.

GET SPRUNG: £5-£6, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SOLID SILVER 60’S SHOW: £35, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare.

UKULELE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

WE BOP CHOIR: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Proceeds to Sussex Homeless Support.

STAGE

CAROLINE’S KITCHEN: From £24.50, 7.30pmuntil April 6 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Caroline Langrishe, Aden Gillett and James Sutton.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

COMEDY

MR THING: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. Eastbourne’s Old Town, 1.5 miles with Joy 487269. Meet outside Taxi Office 9.45am for bus 51 to junctions of Selwyn Road and Gore Park Road. Bluebells For the Serfs, 5 miles with Jeremy and Olive 504653. Or, Ramblin’ Rocks, 9 miles with Richard 722654. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

STAGE

DREAMBOYS: £24.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The UK’s ultimate Magic Mike style show.

JULIAN DUTTON IN DO YOU THINK THAT’S WISE? Thursday, April 4, 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220,

THE SPACE: £17, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Interviews with Michael Eavis and Luke Jennings.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Mon 2.10, 5.10, 7.30; Thu 2.20, 5.20, 8.10. 3D: Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.40; Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.40. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.00, 2.00, 3.20, 4.40, 6.00, 7.20; Sat & Sun 10.00, 10.40, 11.20, 12.40, 1.20, 2.00, 3.20, 4.40, 6.00, 7.20; Thu 1.00, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 7.20. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.50; Sat & Sun 8.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Thu 2.20, 5.00, 8.00. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 7.40; Sat & Sun 7.40. Green Book (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 4.00; Mon 4.30. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.10. Us (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.20, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Sat 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Sun 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Mon 1.40, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00. What Men Want (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10; Sat & Sun 5.45. Movies For Juniors: A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.10. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 11.50, 3.10. Unlimited Screening: Pet Sematary (15) Mon 8.15. Pet Sematary (15) Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Being Frank: The Chris Slevey Story (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.00; Sun 7.45; Mon 2.30; Silver Screen: Thu 3.45. Out Of Blue (15) Fri 3.30, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00; Sun 12.00, 5.15; Mon 12.00, 5.00; Wed 8.30; Thu 6.15; Silver Screen: Tue 3.15; Thu 1.15. The White Crow (12A) Fri 12.40; Sat 8.45; HOH Subtitled: Tue 12.30. Kids’ Club: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Out And About (U) Mon Mon 10.45. Wild Rose (15) Sun 2.45. Seeing Double Aliens + The Thing (18) Mon 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Wed 12.00. Doc’n Roll: Rudeboy – The Story Of Trojan Records (tbc) Wed 6.30. Doc’n Roll: It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story (tbc) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The King And I From The London Palladium (12A) Thu 7.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 12.00, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.45, 8.15. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Wed 5.40; Thu 4.15.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. IMAX 2D: Dumbo (PG) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.00, 4.40, 7.20. 3D: Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 10.40, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 5.20, 8.40. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri-Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.10, 7.50. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.10. Green Book (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 1.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 8.00; Mon 1.00, 7.00. Instant Family (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.00, 4.50; Sun 4.50; Tue 12.00, 3.10. The White Crow (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.50, 7.40; Sat 7.00; Sun 7.40; Tue 12.10, 7.00; Thu 1.50, 8.00. Us (15) Fri-Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.30, 3.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sat 4.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.30, 1.10; Sun 11.30, 2.10. Malayalam: Lucifer (tbc) Sun 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Pet Sematary (15) Mon 8.15. Pet Sematary (15) Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30. Royal Opera House Live: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Royal Opera House Live Ballet: YULI: The Carlos Acosta Story (tbc) Wed 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): The Favourite (15) Fri 1.00; Mon 8.45; Wed 6.15. The Women Who Changed History (PG) Fri 1.30. The White Crow (15) Fri 3.30, 8.30; Sat 1.30, 6.15; Sun 12.00, 8.15; Mon 1.00, 6.00; Tue 11.00, 1.15; Wed 1.00, 8.30; Thu 1.00, 3.30. Maiden (PG) Fri 6.15; Sat 4.00. 3 Little Pigs (U) Sat 12.15.

The Kindergarten Teacher (15) Sat 9.00; Mon 3.45; Thu 6.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sun 2.30. Secrets And Lies (15) Tue 3.30. Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Border (15) Wed 3.45; Thu 8.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Peterloo (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 6.50, 7.50, 8.50, 10.45; Sat 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 5.00, 6.00, 7.50, 8.50, 9.40, 10.45; Sun 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 5.00, 6.00, 8.50, 7.50, 8.50; Mon 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 6.50, 8.50; Tue 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 5,00, 6.50, 7.50; Wed 11.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 1.30, 2.50, 4.20, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30. 4DX 3D: Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.00, 9.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.00. 3D: Dumbo (PG) Fri-Thu 11.30, 2.10, 4.50. Dumbo (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00, 10.40; Sat 10.30, 12.00, 1.10, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 8.00, 10.40; Sun 10.30, 12.00, 1.10, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00. Cinebabies: Dumbo (PG) Thu 11.00. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20, 10.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 5.00, 5.40, 8.20. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 7.30; Sat, Sun & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri 10.40, 1.20, 4.00, 8.10; Sat 12.30, 3.40; Sun 12.30, 4.10; Mon & Tue 1.20, 4.00, 8.10; Wed 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 8.10; Thu 1.20, 4.00. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.10. Instant Family (12A) Fri 12.50, 3.40, 9.40; Sat 12.50, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.50, 3.40; Wed 11.30, 2.20. Lords Of Chaos (18) Fri 3.10, 6.00, 8.45, 10.50; Sat 6.00, 8.45; 10.50; Sun 6.00, 8.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10, 6.00, 8.45. Out Of Blue (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.30, 6.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 6.20, 9.00; Wed 12.30, 5.10, 9.20. Us (15) Fri 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 6.30, 7.45, 9.10, 10.10; Sat 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 6.30, 7.45, 9.10, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 6.30, 7.45, 9.10; Wed 12.40, 3.30, 6.30, 7.45, 9.10. What Men Want (15) Fri 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30, 11.00; Sat 5.40, 8.30, 11.00; Sun 5.40, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Harvie And The Magic Museum (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.30. Hindi: Junglee (PG) Sat 7.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sat 4.00. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30, 3.10. Malayalam: Lucifer (tbc) Sun 7.30. Unlimited Screening: Pet Sematary (15) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House Live: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Khalid: Free Spirit (15) Wed 7.00. Wild Rose (15) Wed 7.50. Royal Opera House Live Ballet: YULI: The Carlos Acosta Story (tbc) Wed 7.00. Pet Sematary (15) Thu 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 7.30, 8.50.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Oscar Wilde Season: An Ideal Husband (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 12.30, 5.10, 7.30; Sat 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Sun 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 7.10; Mon 2.30, 5.10, 7.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.10, 8.10. 3D: Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Thu 3.10, 5.50, 8.40. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.50, 11.40, 1.30, 2.20, 4.10, 5.00, 7.40; Thu 2.10, 4.50, 7.40. Fighting With My Family (12A) Fri & Mon 4.50; Tue 3.40; Wed 4.10. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat 1.20, 7.10; Thu 1.30, 4.10. Us (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. What Men Want (15) Fri 2.10, 8.10; Sat 9.10; Sun 8.10; Mon 2.10. Movies For Juniors: A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 10.40; Sun 12.00. Metropolitan Opera: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sat 4.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. Unlimited Screening: Pet Sematary (15) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House Live: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Royal Opera House Live Ballet: YULI: The Carlos Acosta Story (tbc) Wed 7.00. Pet Sematary (15) Thu 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.30. The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Thu 7.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): Dumbo (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05 (not Thu). Ben Is Back (15) 2.10, 5.10 (not Wed). Captain Marvel (12A) 8.10 (not Wed). Apostasy (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Pet Sematary (15) Thu 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.15; Sat 11.50, 8.15; Sun 7.40; Tue 2.35. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.40; Sun 2.15, 5.05; Tue 3.10. Us (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.05, 5.50, 8.40; Sun 2.50, 5.35, 8.20; Tue 5.50, 8.40. Dumbo (PG) 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Kids Crew: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat 10.10. The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 12.25; Sun 12.10. Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. Silver Screen: The Little Stranger (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri-Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Dumbo (PG) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.15; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.45. The White Crow (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.15. Metropolitan Opera Live: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sat 4.00. Capernaum (15) Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Dumbo (PG) Tue 10.30. The King And I: From The London Palladium (U) Thu 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film April 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): At Eternity’s Gate (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 5.45, 8.15; Mon 6.00, 8.45; Tue 2.45, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 4.15, 8.30; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. The White Crow (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 3.30, 5.15, Wed 3.30, 6.00; Thu 3.15, 6.00, 8.30. 3 Faces (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 6.15; Mon 9.00; Tue 3.45; Wed 1.15, 6.30. Out Of Blue (15) Fri, Sat & Thu 3.30, 8.45; Sun 3.30, 8.30; Mon 3.30, 6.15; Tue 1.15, 5.45; Wed 3.45, 8.45. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 3.30; Sun 3.00; Tue 12.30; Wed 1.00. YULI: The Carlos Acosta Story (12A) Wed 7.00. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sun 12.00. Snow Cake (15) Tue 8.00. Hidden Figures (PG) Thu 11.00. Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15. The Angry Birds Movie (U) Sat 11.00, 1.15; Sun 11.45; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 12.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film April 14.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Cold War (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Dumbo (PG) Fri & Wed 11.00, 2.20, 6.00, 8.25; Sat 10.20, 1.10, 3.35, 6.00, 8.25; Sun 1.10, 3.35, 6.00, 8.25; Mon 10.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.25; Tue 12.30, 3.15, 7.30; Thu 3.35, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.30. The White Crow (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 5.45; Sat 1.00, 5.45; Sun 3.00, 8.20; Mon 11.15, 2.10, 5.50, 8.30; Tue 10.30, 3.00; Wed 11.15, 2.10, 5.50, 8.30; Thu 1.20, 5.50, 8.30. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 6.05, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 6.05, 8.30; Mon 11.00, 1.00, 3.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Thu 1.10, 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 8.20; Sat 10.35, 3.10; Sun 12.45, 3.30, 5.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera House: Die Walküre (Wagner) (12A) Sat 4.00; Tue 1.30. Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15; Thu 1.00. At Eternity’s Gate + Live Via Satellite Q&A (12A) Mon 6.25. YULI: The Carlos Acosta Story With Live Q+A (15) Wed 7.05. The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.30, 5.40. Colette (15) Fri 12.30; Sat & Sun 10.10. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 5.30, 8.25. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 11.55, 2.30, 5.15; Sat & Sun 3.15, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Dumbo (PG) Mon 12.00. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat & Sun 12.40. Us (15) Fri 3.0, 5.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.35, 8.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): Five Feet Apart (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat 3.00; Sun 5.45; Mon 1.30; Tue 3.15. Maiden (12A) Fri 6.45; Sat 8.20. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.45, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 10.00, 12.50, 3.20, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 2.45, 5.45, 8.15; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.00. Fisherman’s Friends + Q&A With The Band (12A) Fri 4.00. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri 7.30. Capernaum (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 5.40; Sun 8.20; Mon & Tue 12.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) Sat 10.15. Instant Family (12A) Sat & Sun 12.30. Les Miserables (12A) Sun 2.45. Silver Screen: Dumbo (PG) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) Tue 6.15.

