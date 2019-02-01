Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, February 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 3, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

NISH KUMAR: £23.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. It’s In Your Nature to Destroy Yourselves.

SINDHU VEE: Sandhog. £13.50-£15.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! And Guest Improv Superstars.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Aerial Photos by Heather Hook, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes and the Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

BASTILLE: From £39.05, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from Lewis Capaldi and Ulysees Wells.

BILLY NOMATES: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 9pm.

CODA: £5, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Led Zeppelin tribute band.

GIRL POWER: £24-£25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Spice Girls Experience.

JUKEBOX 6: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

MARACATU NIGHT: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

RHYTHMIC (The Hat Man): The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

THE KING IS BACK: £29.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Elvis tribute artists Ben Portsmouth.

THE LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE: 6pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

COMEDY

JIM DAVIDSON: The People Fight Back. £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

CONCERTS

PAVEL KOLESNIKOV: £12.50-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Siberian pianist playing Brahms, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Couperin.

GIGS

BAD BOY BOOGIE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

CARSON MCHONE: Fee, 3.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Music’s Not Dead, in the Cafe Bar.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Robb Johnson.

PHOBOPHOBES: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Madonnatron an Japanese Television.

THE BEAT MERCHANTS: Roffey Social Club, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

BRIAN COX – UNIVERSAL: £32.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A brand new roadshow with guest host.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Eleanor Tiernan, MC Zoe Lyons.

JOE BOR: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Story of Walter and Herbert.

COMMUNITY

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HD. Public admission 10.30am-4pm, £1.50. Wide variety of antiques and collectables including pottery, porcelain, gold and silver, glass, jewellery, coins, fashion accessories, military badges and postcards. Buying and selling. Large free car park adjoining. Enquiries to Emmott Promotions, 07747 604541 or visit www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Walk for Keen Gardeners, 10 miles with David F 07860 191198. Meet at the Buckle car park, Seaford, 10am.

CATS HOMING SHOW: Cats Protection Horsham & District Branch will be holding a Homing Show at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, 11am-2pm. Meet the cats looking for new homes. The Cats Protection fosterers know all about these characters so they can find the most suitable match for you. Refreshments will be available, plus there will be Cats Protection branded gifts and other cat related goodies on sale. Entry is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Gina Hammett, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, entrance £5.50 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margarent or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road, B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of it on narrow paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES: £13.50-£27, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. National Youth Harp Orchestra with Faryl Smith.

CONCERT SERIES: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Calliope Off the Beaten Track.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

LONDON CALLING: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tribute to The Clash. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

COMEDY

STAND UP FOR GAMESAID: £20, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Charity comedy night.

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Alexander Bagnell, parks and landscape manger at Mole Valley District Council. The Story of Deepdene – Dorking, its Gardens, Trail, House and the Hope family Mausoleum. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, non-members £3. For more information call Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: Buckets of Colour, growing unusual coloured vegetables in buckets by Ian Clemens, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

WALK: 10am. Meet at the Labouring Man, Coldwaltham Village. Parking at the pub for patrons only. Alternative parking in the road or across the A29 in Old London Road. 5 miles to the outskirts of Fittleworth to the Lords Piece, a beautiful ridge on heathland. 2.5 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 420752.

GIGS

MERCURY QUEEN: £25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Ultimate Queen Tribute.

TEARS FOR FEARS: From £39.05, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Rule The World Tour 2019 with special guest Alison Moyet.

STAGE

LA FILLE MAL GARDEE: From £12, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

RICHARD STRANGE: £14, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An Evening with Doctors of Madness’ Richard Strange.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

COMMUNITY

POST WORK FITNESS FOR HAYWARDS HEATH: At Lamb House. Every Tuesday, 4pm-6.30pm. Pilates: £5 Members, £7 non-members. Mindfulness: £3 members, £5 non-members. Reflexology and Physiotherapy appointments available (booking required) 5.30pm-6.30pm, all ages welcome.

THE GROUP: 8pm, a pub in Lewes. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Tuesday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Burgess Hill, Brighton and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, The Milk Churn car park, Lynwick Street, Rudgwick RH12 3DH. 5.5 mile HDC walk to Ellens Green. Likely to be very muddy. Some stiles; a couple of inclines. Refreshments at the Milk Churn on return. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jan 01403 783889 and David 01483 279713.

GIGS

BOYZONE: From £47.40, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

CHARLIE WINSTON: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

MONEY FOR NOTHING: £22.50-£27.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dire Straits Show.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-1pm.

VALERAS: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

STAGE

SWAN LAKE: From £12, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: From The Banks of The Ouse Up 600’ to Scenic Beddingham Hill and On, 10.5 miles with Sue M 07769 978139. Meet at Southease Youth Hostel car park, 10am.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society talk. Permaculture, agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient by Chloe Anthony, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: What Keeps Astronomers Up at Night? By Claran Fairhurst (Sussex University), 7.30pm in the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. All welcome. Non-members £3.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Piddinghoe to Newhaven, 5 miles with Graham and Hilda 472678. Meet at Lewes Bus Station, 9.05am bus 123 to Piddinghoe.

Spanish Night: Hispalis Restaurant, Crawley, 7pm, £20 per person. Price includes three-course meal. Auction and Giving Tree with some great prizes. Supported by The Olive Tree to mark World Cancer Day. Tickets from The Olive Tree, 01293 534465. Find out more at www.olivetreecancersupport.org.uk.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

THE ROLLING STONES STORY: £26.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Paul Ashworth.

UKULELE JAM: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

HENRY NORMAL PRESENTS: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Nature v Human Nature.

THE NUTCRACKER: From £12, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. russian State Ballet of Siberia.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Raymond and Mr Timkins, Steve N Allen and Grace Campbell.

COMMUNITY

LECTURE: Gideon Mantell: The Dinosaur Doctor of Lewes and The Fossil That Changed the World by Ray Hale, 7.30pm in the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. £3.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: East Dean to West Dean and Return, 5 miles with Roger C 351108. Or, Off to The Races, 10 miles with Angela 01444 213846. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

RED CARPET PROM FAYRE: Field Place Manor House & Barns, 7pm-8.30pm. There will be a host of exhibitors displaying items for all your prom needs. Entry is free. There will be a fashion show to give ideas and an amazing prize draw where someone will win six annual passes to Thorpe Park, while one school will win a VIP visit to the park too. If you are a Headteacher at a High School, Head of Year 10 or 11, or part of your school’s prom committee, then this is an event not to be missed. Parents are also encouraged along. Info: www.fieldplace.co.uk/prom-fayre-2019.

WALK: Meet 10am at The Green, Broadbridge Heath, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY. Lay-by and on-street parking. 4.5 miles, mostly level on hard tracks (including Downs Link) and across fields. 2 stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

WORTHING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £19, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. With Jennifer Pike.

GIGS

SOMEONE LIKE YOU: £20-£22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Adele Songbook.

THE TWINKLE BROTHERS: £16.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Dubious Roots.

STAGE

DNA: £17, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. We Know What You’re Thinking.

HANCOCKS HALF HOUR: From £12, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

MADUSA: £20, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Jasmin Vardimon Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Glass (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 2.50, 5.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. Green Book (12A) Fri & Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 10.50, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 11.10, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.50, 7.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Mon 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.40, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.00, 12.40, 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.40, 8.10; Wed & Thu 3.20, 4.30, 5.50, 8.20. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 11.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 4.50; Sat 10.20, 2.30, 4.50; Sun 2.10; 4.50; Mon 4.00; Wed & Thu 4.40. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 2.40, 5.10, 7.40; Sat 12.20, 5.20, 7.40; Sun 12.20, 5.10, 7.40; Mon 1.40, 5.20; Wed & Thu 2.10, 7.40. The Mule (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 9.10. Vice (15) Fri 1.40, 7.50; Sat & Sun 7.50; Mon 2.20, 7.50; Wed & Thu 1.30, 7.00. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat 10.00, 12.10. Movies For Juniors: The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. A Private War + Q&A (15) Mon 7.00. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 5.10.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Green Book (12A) Fri & Mon 12.15, 6.00; Sat 12.40, 6.15; Sun 11.00, 4.30; Tue & Thu 6.00; Wed 9.00; HOH Subtitled: Tue 12.00; Silver Screen: Thu 12.00. The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon, 3.15, 9.00; Sat 3.30, 9.15; Sun 1.45, 7.30; Tue 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.00; HOH Subtitled: Thu 9.00. Kids’ Club: Matilda (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: School Of Roars Bestest Friends (U) Mon 11.00.

All Is True + Satellite Q&A (12A) Wed 5.45. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Carmen (12A) Wed 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35, 5.15. Glass (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.05; Sat & Sun 8.20. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.30; Sat & Sun 7.50. Stan And Ollie (PG) Sat & Sun 3.10. The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.40. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 12.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00. Escape Room (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 9.10; Sat 6.00, 9.30; Sun 6.00, 9.10; Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.10, 6.40, 9.10. Glass (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 8.50; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 10.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.50, 7.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.40, 7.40; Mon & Tue 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 7.40; Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 7.40. IMAX 2D: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.10, 5.40; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40; Wed & Thu 3.30. 3D: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 11.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.50, 5.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.40, 4.40; Sat 10.30, 1.30, 4.30; Sun 1.30, 4.30. Second Act (12A) Fri & Tue 12.10; Mon 11.10. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.10. Stan & Ollie (PG) Fri & Tue 11.10, 5.50; Sat 12.50, 6.00; Sun 12.50, 5.50; Mon 11.20, 1.50; Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.50. The Favourite (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 5.45, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Mon 4.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.20. The Mule (15) Fri & Tue 12.15, 3.00, 8.40; Sat 3.15, 9.10; Sun 3.15, 8.40; Mon 11.50, 2.40, 8.40; Wed & Thu 3.10, 8.10. Vice (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 2.40, 8.20; Sat 3.00, 8.40; Mon 5.30; Wed & Thu 12.10, 5.20. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat 10.15, 12.40; Sun 12.10. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Carmen (12A) Sat 5.55. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. Movies For Juniors: The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. A Private War + Q&A (15) Mon 7.00. IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 12.40, 6.00, 8.50. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.40, 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): Colette (15) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 11.45, 8.45; Sun 11.45, 6.00; Mon 12.45, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 3.30; Wed 11.45, 4.45; Thu 1.15, 6.15, 8.45. The Upside (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat & Mon 6.00; Sun 8.30. An Impossible Love (15) Fri 8.30; Mon 3.15; Wed 2.00. Royal Opera House 2019: La Traviata (12A) Sat 2.00. Metropolitan Opera: Carmen (12A) Sun 2.00; Wed 7.00. Young Picasso (12A) Tue 6.00; Thu 4.00. Manhattan (PG) Tue 8.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): King Of Thieves (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aquaman (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.50, 4.00, 7.10; Sat & Sun 12.50, 4.00, 7.10; Wed 1.30, 4.20, 7.30; Thu 1.30, 4.30, 7.40. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon 1.10; Sat 12.20; Tue 1.05. Bumblebee (PG) Fri 10.10, 4.10; Sat 1.30, 4.10; Sun 10.10, 1.30, 4.10; Mon & Tue 4.10. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri & Sat 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 10.40, 11.10; Sun 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 8.40; Mon, Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 8.40; Tue 10.50, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 8.50. Destroyer (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.00. Hindi: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.30; Wed 7.20. Escape Room (15) Fri 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 7.50, 10.20; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 7.50, 10.20; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 7.50; Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20. 4DX2D: Escape Room (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 8.50, 11.20; Sun 8.50. Glass (15) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 9.00, 10.50; Sat 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.40, 9.00, 10.50; Sun & Tue 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 9.00; Mon & Wed 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.30, 9.00. Green Book (12A) Fri & Sat 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20; Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.10, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 6.50, 8.15, 10.20; Sat 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 1.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 6.50, 8.15, 10.30; Sun 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 1.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 6.50, 8.15; Mon 12.40, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 6.50, 8.15; Tue 12.40, 3.10, 4.20, 6.50, 8.40; Wed 11.10, 12.30, 1.40, 3.00, 4.10, 5.30, 6.40, 8.00; Thu 11.10, 12.30, 3.00, 4.10, 5.30, 6.40, 8.00. 4DX3D: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20; Mon & Tue 11.00, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20. IMAX 2D: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.30, 5.00; Wed & Thu 3.30. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 11.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Sat 11.30, 2.10, 5.10, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.40, 4.40, 7.40; Sat 10.40, 1.40, 4.40; Sun 10.10, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40; Wed & Thu 10.50, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. Second Act (12A) Fri 11.40, 2.15, 4.50, 10.30; Sat 3.20, 9.40; Sun 11.50, 4.50; Mon 11.30, 2.00, 4.30; Tue 11.40, 2.15, 4.50; Wed & Thu 11.00, 4.50. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.30, 11.10; Sat & Sun 10.50. IMAX 3D: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 7.30, 10.10; Sun 7.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Sat 10.00, 12.30, 5.30; Sun 12.30, 5.30; Mon & Tue 12.30, 3.00, 5.20; Wed 10.45, 1.00, 3.30, 8.45; Thu 10.45, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. The Favourite (15) Fri 10.40, 1.30; Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.30; Wed & Thu 11.00. The Mule (15) Fri 10.20, 9.20; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 9.20; Wed & Thu 9.10. Vice (15) Fri 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10, 10.40; Sat 2.10, 5.10, 8.10, 10.40; Sun 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.10. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Carmen (12A) Sat 5.55. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 11.30, 3.00. Movies For Juniors: The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat 10.10. Screen Anime: Dragon Ball Super: Broly (PG) Sun 2.20. A Private War + Q&A (15) Mon 7.00. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 10.45, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00. 4DX3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 12.40, 6.00, 8.50. All Is True + Live Q&A (12A) Wed 6.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Glass (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.30, 9.00; Sat 2.50, 9.00; Sun 12.20, 5.30, 9.00; Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri 1.30, 2.40, 5.10, 6.30, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.10, 1.30, 2.40, 5.10, 6.30, 7.40; Mon & Tue 1.30, 5.10, 6.30, 7.40; Wed & Thu 3.15, 4.30, 5.45, 8.15. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat 12.20, 3.30, 6.00; Wed & Thu 2.00, 6.00. Vice (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.30; Mon & Tue 2.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 7.00. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat 11.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 12.30; Sun 10.50, 2.30. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Carmen (12A) Sat 5.55. Movies For Juniors: The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat 10.00. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 11.00. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed & Thu 5.10.

Curzon (01323 731441): The Mule (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) 2.05, 8.05. The Favourite (15) 5.05. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) 2.10 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.10, 8.10 (not Wed). Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 2.10. Eastbourne Film Society: Shiraz: A Romance Of India (U) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Mule (15) 3.05, 5.50. Green Book (12A) 2.25, 5.20, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 2.10, 5.05, 7.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 11.35, 2.20, 5.00, 7.45. Escape Room (15) 8.25. Kids Crew: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.10. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 11.40; Sun 11.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Silver Screen: The Bookshop (PG) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mortal Engines (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45. An Impossible Love (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. The Favourite (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 3.00; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 1.45, 4.45. Vice (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 1.30, 4.30; Wed 2.15, 8.35. Family Film Fun Screening: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Carmen (Bizet) (12A) Sat 5.55. Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Tue 7.30. All Is True + Satellite Q&A (12A) Wed 5.55. Kaiser! (15) Thu 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 15.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Green Book (12A) Fri 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 7.45; Mon 1.15, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Vice (15) Fri 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 2.30, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 4.00, 8.00; Tue 5.15, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15; Mon 11.45; Tue 2.45; Wed & Thu 2.30. Burning (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.00; Mon 5.00; Tue 11.45, 8.00; Wed & Thu 8.00. The House By The Sea (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.30; Mon 2.15; Tue 2.45, 5.45; Wed 12.00, 5.15; Thu 5.15. A Private War (12A) Mon 7.00. Dementia Friendly: Funny Face (U) Tue 2.00. Never Let Me Go (12A) Thu 11.00. Volver (15) Fri 10.00. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat 11.00; Relaxed: 11.30; Sun 11.00; Autism Friendly: 11.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) 3.30, 6.05, 8.35.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 16.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 15.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Green Book (12A) Fri 2.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 3.30, 5.45, 8.25; Mon 11.20, 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Tue 1.00, 5.45, 8.25; Wed 11.30, 3.45, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri 1.20, 6.15, 8.35; Sat & Sun 6.15, 8.35; Mon 11.10, 1.30, 6.15, 8.35; Tue 10.50, 1.15, 6.15, 8.35; Wed 11.15, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 1.45, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Favourite (15) Fri 11.00, 1.00, 5.15; Sat 1.10, 2.45; Sun 2.35, 5.05; Mon 11.00, 1.45; Tue 10.30, 8.15; Wed 2.30; Thu 5.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 3.40; Sun 12.00; Wed 11.00; Thu 2.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 12.35, Sun 12.15; Mon 4.15; Tue 3.35; Wed 1.30; Thu 4.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.25, 12.15; Sun 12.30. Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long (12A) Fri 8.15. Members Only Advance Screening: All Is True (12A) Sun 8.15. A Private War + Satellite Q&A (15) Mon 7.00. All Is True + Satellite Q&A (12A) Wed 5.50. RBG (PG) Thu 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Carmen (12A) Sat 5.55; Tue 1.45. André Rieu’s 2019 New Year Concert (12A) Sun 3.00. Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Tue 6.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 2.00, 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Fri 10.30, 5.55; Sat & Sun 1.25, 5.55; Mon 5.55; Tue 1.20, 5.55; Wed 12.50, 6.10; Thu 12.50, 6.15. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 12.45, 3.40, 6.05; Sat 3.40, 8.30; Sun 12.40, 3.40; Mon & Tue 12.45, 6.05, 8.20; Wed 11.00, 3.15, 8.25; Thu 3.10. Glass (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.00. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Mon 3.25; Sat 3.05, Sun 2.45; Mon, Tue & Thu 3.25; Wed 3.30. The Favourite (15) Fri 1.00, 8.20; Sat 12.30; Sun 8.15; Mon & Tue 3.00, 8.00; Wed 12.30; Thu 12.30, 8.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.35, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 5.45, 8.15; Wed 10.30, 1.10, 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 3.00, 5.30, 8.20. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.30, 5.45; Sun 10.30, 5.30. Weekend Morning Movie: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Wed 5.40, 8.00; Thu 5.20, 8.00. Parent & Baby Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 12.15; Sat 5.40; Sun 8.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 1.00;Wed 12.15, 8.20. The Mule (15) Fri & Sun 6.00; Sat 8.20; Mon 3.15, Tue 3.45; Wed 3.00. The Favourite (15) Fri 3.00, 8.30; Sat 3.00; Sun 3.15; Tue 8.40; Wed 5.45. Beautiful Boy (15) Fri 12.30, 5.40; Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 8.15; Mon 8.30; Tue 5.40; Wed 3.30, 8.30; Thu 12.30, 5.45; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.30. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri & Tue 3.15, 8.15; Sat 1.00, 6.10; Sun 12.30, 5.45; Mon 12.00, 6.10; Wed 1.00, 6.10; Thu 3.15, 8.30. Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.00, 12.30; Sun 12.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sun 10.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Beautiful Boy (15) Mon 11.00. A Private War + Satellite Q&A (15) Mon 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Tue 6.30.