Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday to Thursday, November 9-15

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

COMEDY

HENNING WEHN: Get On With It. £19.50, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 14, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Lewes Castle by Dr Sally White, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

MEETING OF HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. The subject for the evening will be ‘1885-1900 en France; le Pays en Crise.’ Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. Info: Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

VINTAGE EVENING: A night of nostalgia taking you back to the ‘50s and ‘60s. Vintage Lianna and Mike Nova as Elvis. Doors 7.30pm, show 8.30pm, The Ashington Centre, RH20 3PG. Tickets £10. Call 07590 817 236.

WALK: 5-mile HDC walk through wooded valleys, fields and country lanes. Some stiles and two steep inclines (taken slowly). No dogs. Meet 10am in lay-by opposite The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield. 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

BEST OF ENEMIES: £5-£6, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Support from Hot Moth, Southbank Crows and Luna Blue.

COUNTRY SUPERSTARS: £18-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

IRON TYGER: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

JOHN FAIRHURST: £8, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

JOHNNY MARR: £28, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Call The Comet Tour, plus special guests.

LEGEND: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A Tribute to Bob Marley.

LET THE MUSIC PLAY: £22-£24, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A celebration of the legend Barry White.

RIC SANDERS TRIO: £17.50, 8pm at the Old Chapel, Alfriston. Tickets from (01323) 841414.

THE MAJORS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

STAGE

CINDERELLA IN HOLLYWOOD: £23-£25, 7.30pm until Nov 10 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. English Youth Ballet.

FOLLIES: Presented by HAODS. Until November 10, 7.30pm (Sat 2pm and 7pm), £17-.50-£19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

COMEDY

LIVE AT THE DOME: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With James Acaster, Desiree Burch, Mark Watson and compère Ed Gamble.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Loxwood and The Wey and Arun Canal, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet in the car park behind the Onslow Arms pub 11am.

CONCERTS

CONCERT OF REMEMBRANCE: Free, 4pm Lewes Town Hall. Brass Band Concert of Remembrance, Reflection and Celebration. Retiring collection of the Royal British Legion.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, lewes (01273) 486391. Living British Composers.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm.

CHARITY CONCERT: £22, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Blake. In aid of Chestnut Tree House.

CHARITY MUSIC FESTIVAL: £12.50-£20, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Organised by Raising Money for Good Causes.

CLASSIX: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

CREEDS CROSS: £20.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Creeds Cross FiddleAnjo.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Jodie Munday, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Tom Perry and Clive Brooks.

LOS PACAMINOS: £25, 7.30pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Americana group.

MACK: Coolham Live Music Club, Coolham Village Hall, 7.15pm.

MAAS AND MOODY: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: £19, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

RODEO DEATH BURGER: £6, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Young Soul Rebels and Big Slammu.

THE ELVIS YEARS: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Celebrating 10 years.

STAGE

ALEX SCHEFFLER: £11.50, 2pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Alex Scheffler at Hastings Storytelling Festival.

MORGAN AND WEST: From £9.50, 2pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Morgan and West Utterly Spiffing Spectacular.

MORGAN AND WEST: From £12.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Parlour Tricks.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: rmistice Sunday at The Airman’s Grave, 10.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840 Meet at Kings Standing car park, on B2026 before Groombridge turn-off, 10am.

CATS HOMING SHOW: Cats Protection Horsham and District Branch will be holding a Homing Show at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, 11am-2pm. Meet the cats looking for new homes. The Cats Protection fosterers know all about their characters so they can find the most suitable match for you. Refreshments available, plus there will be other cat related goodies on sale. Entry is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Remembrance Day Walk, Ashdown Forest, 6 miles with Tony 01444 473778 Meet at Millbrook East Car park, one mile north of Nutley on east side of A22, 9.30am.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC Health walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12.50-£39.50, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Freddy Kempf piano/director.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £13-£29, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Heaven and Earth.

GIGS

STEPLING: Horsham Folk Club, Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

STRINGS AND THINGS: Free, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An afternoon of live music in the foyer.

THE MANFRED’S: £33.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Maximum R’n’B with The Manfred’s with Georgie Fame.

UK SUBS: £14, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

VAGABOND VOICES: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Dean Owens and Yvonne Lyon.

STAGE

DRIFT: £6-£8, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Dift ft Kyoka, Grischa Lichtenberger, YTAC.

GERMAINE GREER: £17-£18, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Women for Life on Earth.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Andy Wheeler, 7.30pm-9.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5. All welcome. Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club, Garden Inspiration by Mark Saunders, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema at The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. The Eagle Huntress (Mongolia, UK, 2016, 87 mins, documentary). The film follows a 13-year-old Kazakh girl as she trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her family to become an eagle hunter, and rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. Set against the breathtaking expanse of the Mongolian steppe, it features some of the most awe-inspiring cinematography ever captured in a documentary. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Lewes Business Stories. Three short talks by Michael Parrish, Andrew Buxton and John Kay, 7pm for 7.30pm Kings Church building, Brooks Road. Members £1, non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Lewes Bonfire by Andy Thomas, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Peter Medhurst gives an illustrated talk on ‘The music and life of Johann Sebastian Bach’. Peter appears in the UK and abroad as a musician and scholar, giving recitals and lectures on music and the arts. He studied singing and early keyboard instruments at the Royal College of Music and at the Mozateum in Salzburg. Coffee from 10am. The talk is 10.30am-12pm at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning BN443XZ. Visitors welcome with a contribution of £5.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A pub in Burgess Hill. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Monday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Brighton and Horsham. Info: www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Owl Public House, Kingsfold (RH12 3SA). 5-mile HDC walk, mainly flat, some stiles, initially north then east on the Sussex Border Path before returning via Friday Street. May be muddy. No dogs please. 2 hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

BLUE COCONUT MUSIC CLUB: Sandham Hall, Pulborough, 7pm.

JOHN BUCKLEY: £7, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £11-£13, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Ria Lina, Will Duggan and MC Juliet Meyers.

STEPHEN K AMOS: £17.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Bouquets and Brickbats.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Stuart Card – The Ecology, Conservation and Monitoring of Barn Owls, 7.30pm, Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham. Stuart will talk to us about the work that goes on to preserve the barn owl population, informing listeners of the factors affecting their decline in numbers and how we can all help. Stuart is a member of the Parks and Countryside department for Horsham District Council.

Meetings on alternate Tuesdays. Everyone welcome, visitor entry £2 to include refreshments. Info: www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Cuckmere to Birling Gap and Friston Forest, 8 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Seven Sisters Country Park car park, 10.30am.

GIGS

MUSA MBOOB: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Xam Xam.

LES MISERABLES: November 13-17, 7pm (Saturday matinee 2pm), £16-£19, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

SEASICK STEVE: £35, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guest Prinz Grizzley.

STAGE

CILLA THE MUSICAL: £38-£45.50, 7.30pm until Nov 17 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Based on the early life of Cilla Black.

MONSTERS: £10-£12, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A modern Frankenstein story.

THE ADAMS FAMILY: £12.50-£15, 2.30pm/7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Presented by Rodean Moira House.

THE COMEDY ABOUT A BANK ROBBERY: £12-£36, 7.45pm until Nov 17 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

YOUTH SPEAKS: Free, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Organised by East Grinstead Rotary Club. Public speaking competition for local schools.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Linking Some Sisters, An Ancient Village and Beech Wood, 10.5 miles with Malcolm and Marilyn N 07801 299107. Meet at east Dean Village car park, 10am.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: 7pm for 7.30pm, Horsham Geology Field Club Lecture at The Forest School, Horsham. ‘Echinoderms of the Yorkshire Lias’. Talk by Dr Tim Ewin, senior curator, invertebrate palaeontology, The Natural History Museum, London. Visitors £2. Info: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Polegate to Berwick, 5.5 miles with Rosemary and Sandra 07784 707014 (picnic lunch). Meet at Lewes Railway Station for 9.47am train to Polegate.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: AGM of Mid Sussex Group of Ramblers Association (Sussex Area), in the Upper Room, Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: A Tour of Some Sussex Graveyards by Kevin Gordon, 7.30pm at the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TALK: Introduction of historical maps of East Sussex with senior archivist Philip Bye, 2pm The Keep, Falmer. £10 booking essential (01273) 482349.

THE MID SUSSEX FRANO-BRITISH SOCIETY: Haywards Heath. Founded 1971, www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. The next meeting will be on November 14, 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. ‘La Fille du Puisatier’ (The Well-Digger’s Daughter) – un film en français avec des sous-titres. Members and visitors welcome. Info: Secretary, Mrs. Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385, dandbstevens@btopenworld.com. Annual membership £22, payable in September. Visitor’s fee £5 per evening.

WALK: Flat 4½ mile HDC walk to Warnham and across the Deer Park. Please park at far end of Rookwood Golf Course, car park, Horsham, and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 2 hours. No dogs. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

CAVETOWN: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Moved to The Haunt.

REN AND SAM TOMPKINS: £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

UKULELE ORCHESTRA: From £25, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain With Bells On.

STAGE

MARTIN HOPGOOD: £13.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. An Evening of Mediumship and Clairvoyance with Martin Hopgood.

THE NUTCRACKER: £25-£27, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Russian National Ballet.

TO HELL IN A HANDBAG: From £1350, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

COMMUNITY

GLYNDEBOURNE BACKSTAGE TOURS: Until December 9, £14. For tickets see glyndebourne.com. 90-minute guided tours of the theatre, backstage dressing rooms and more.

NUFFIELD HEALTH CHICHESTER HOSPITAL: Complimentary health session on knee pain, 11am. This event will include a presentation from Mr Michael Moss, Nuffield Health’s specialist orthopaedic consultant, who will explain what causes knee pain, how it can be diagnosed and the treatment options available. Q&A session afterwards. To find out more or confirm a place call the Nuffield Health Chichester Hospital’s customer service team on 01243 884552 or book online via www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/chichester/events.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Autumn Rambler, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet at Medical Centre fro 9.47am bus 51 to Hellingly Village Hall. Bottoms Behind Beachy Head, 5 miles with Alan 500664. Or Into Battle, 9.5 miles with John 724972. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

GILMORE AND ROBERS: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SLOCAN RAMBLERS: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Presented by Cajun Barn. Tickets available at www.cajunbarn.co.uk

THE BLUEJAYS: £21, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Rock and Roll Revolution.

UKULELE ORCHESTRA: £26, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain with Bells On.

STAGE

THE HALLOWEEN COMEDOWN: £8-£10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Hosted by Cerys Evans.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £20-£23, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

VIENNA FESTIVAL BALLET PRESENTS COPPELIA: 7.30pm, £15-£19.50, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cinecity: The Favourite (15) Fri 9.00. Widows (15) Fri 6.20; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 9.00; Sun 3.00, 9.00; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 9.00; Wed 3.40, 9.00; Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00, 4.00; Thu 12.00, 3.00. Cinecity: Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Sat 6.30. HOH Subtitled: Wonder (PG) Sat 10.30. Cinecity: Shoplifters (15) Sun 6.30. Vintage Sundays: Meet Me In St Louis (U) Sun 12.00. Cinecity: Happy As Lazzaro (18) Mon 6.15. Toddler Time: Room On The Broom (U) Mon 10.45. Royal Opera House Live: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.15. Cinecity: In Fabric (15) Wed 6.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Marnie (12A) Wed 12.00. Cinecity: Capernaum (tbc) Thu 6.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Wed 7.00. The Grinch (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.20, 7.30; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Wed 4.15, 5.45. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.10, 8.00; Wed 8.00. A Star Is Born (15) Sat & Sun 7.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Children Act (12A) Fri 1.00; Mon 6.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 8.15.

Sink Or Swim (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 5.45. Juliet, Naked (15) Fri 6.15, 8.45; Sat 12.00, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 8.15; Mon 1.00, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 8.45; Wed 12.00; Thu 1.15, 6.00. Powell And Pressburger: In Their Time And In Ours (PG) Sat 10.00. Funny Girl (PG) Sat 2.30. La Sylphide (PG) Sun 3.00. Ceasefire (15) Sun 5.45. One Nation, One King (15) Mon 3.45; Tue 6.00. Promise At Dawn (15) Wed 2.15. Return Of The Hero (15) Thu 3.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): MGC Encore: Red (12A) Sat 7.00. Royal Shakespeare Company: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Grinch (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Peterloo (12A) 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) 2.10 (not Wed); 5.10. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 7.50 (not Wed). Paths Of Glory (PG) Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Grinch (U) Sun 10.10. Bolshoi Ballet Live: La Sylphide (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.00. Silver Screen: The Mercy (12A) Wed 10.10. Royal Shakespeare Company: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Wed 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15, 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Book Club (12A) Wed 5.30, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) 2.15, 5.15 (not Sun); Sun 11.45, 2.15, 5.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Sun 7.45. Peterloo (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 1.30, 4.45, 8.15; Sat 2.30, 7.45; Sun 12.30, 3.45, 7.15; Mon 1.30, 4.45, 7.45; Wed 12.30, 3.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Marnie (12A) Sat 5.55. Horsham Film Society: The Eagle Huntress (12A) Mon 8.00. Exhibition On Screen: Degas Passion For Perfection (12A) Tue 7.30. RSC Live: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Wed 7.00. Hurricane (15) Thu 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Beast (15) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Widows (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.15, 8.30; Wed 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 1.15, 5.30, 8.15. Peterloo (12A) Fri, Sat & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 10.45, 2.00, 8.00; Mon 1.45, 5.15, 7.45; Tue 11.45, 5.00, 8.00; Wed 2.45, 5.00, 8.00. Wildlife (15) Fri 2.45, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 8.15; Sun 6.15, 8.45; Mon 4.15; Tue 2.45; Wed 12.00 2.15; Thu 2.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri-Sun 5.15; Mon 2.15, 8.15; Tue 2.00, 8.15; Wed 11.45, 8.30; Thu 4.00. O Lucky Man! (15) Sun 2.00. Dead Good (PG) Tue 6.00. Island Of The Hungry Ghosts (tbc) Wed 6.00. The Luzhin Defence (12A) Fri 10.00. Glyndebourne Encore: Der Rosenkavalier (12A) Thu 7.00. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.45; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 12.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.45; Sat & Thu 6.05; Sun 12.10; Mon 8.15; Tue 1.30; Wed 2.15. First Man (12A) Fri 6.05; Sat & Thu 8.45; Sun 6.05; Mon 3.15; Tue 4.15; Wed 5.00. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sat 3.45; Sun 10.00; Mon 6.05. Funny Girl – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Live: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.15. Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams (15) Wed 8.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Journey’s End (12A) Sun 4.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: Lawrence Of Arabia (PG) Sun 6.00. Widows (15) Fri & Mon 11.15, 2.10, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.25; Tue 11.00, 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.10, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.15, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 2.55, 5.40, 9.05; Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30; Mon 2.20, 5.40, 8.25; Tue 11.15, 1.00, 3.45, 8.25; Wed 11.00, 1.00, 3.45, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Peterloo (12A) Fri-Mon 8.00; Tue-Thu 5.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 2.00; Sat 11.30; Mon 11.00, 5.15; Tue & Wed 2.10. They Shall Not Grow Old (12A) Fri 11.30. Smallfoot (U) Sat 11.00, 1.10; Sun 12.20. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Sat 12.50, 3.15; Sun 12.10. Burn The Stage: The Movie (U) Thu 6.00; Sat 3.30; Sun 11.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Marnie (12A) Sat 5.55. Bolshoi Ballet Live: La Sylphide (12A) Sun 3.00. Cliff Richard: 60th Anniversary Tour Encore (12A) Mon 2.00; Thu 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.15. Royal Opera House Encore: La Bayadère (12A) Thu 2.00. Royal Shakespeare Company Live: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Wed 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 12.45, 3.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.10, 8.15; Mon 2.15; Tue 12.45, 2.40, 8.15; Wed 2.40, 8.15; Thu 11.40, 2.40. Disability Friendly Screening: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Wed 12.00. Fantastic Beasts: Double Bill (12A) Thu 9.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Thu/Fri 00.01 (midnight). Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Parent & Baby Screening: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Mon 12.00. Simply Red: Symphonica In Rosso (U) Mon 8.30. Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 1.00. The Grinch (2018) (U) Fri & Tue 12.15, 3.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.45, 12.20, 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.10, 1.55, 4.05, 6.15, 8.15; Wed 12.15, 1.55, 4.00, 6.10, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 2.35, 4.45, 7.00, 8.30. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Fri 6.15; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.30, 3.20; Mon 5.45; Tue-Thu 11.45, 5.40. Widows (15) Fri 12.30, 3.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.40, 8.00; Mon 12.05, 2.55, 5.10, 8.00; Tue-Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Wife (15) Fri 3.10; Mon & Thu 3.45; Tue 12.30. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 12.00, 5.30; Sun 10.40, 5.55; Mon 2.15, 8.30; Tue 3.00; Thu 3.30, 8.30. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 2.45; Sun 8.45; Mon 12.45, 8.20; Thu 12.15. Peterloo (12A) Fri 12.00, 8.20; Sat 12.40, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 8.20; Mon 5.15; Tue 2.45, 8.20; Wed 3.00; Thu 12.30, 8.20. They Shall Not Grow Old + Satellite Q&A With Peter Jackson (15) Fri 5.45. Phantom Of The Opera – Silent Film With Live Wurlitzer Score (PG) Fri 7.00. Wildlife (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.50; Sun. Mon & Thu 6.00; Tue 12.15, 6.00; Wed 12.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.15. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Sat 6.15; Sun 3.45. Lawrence Of Arabia (PG) Sun 1.30. Silver Screen: Peterloo (12A) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: La Bayadère (12A) Tue 7.15. Royal Shakespeare Company: Troilus And Cressida (12A) Wed 7.00. BTS: Burn The Stage – The Movie (U) Thu 6.30.