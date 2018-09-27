ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, September 28, to Thursday, October 4

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 30, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY KEYBOARD MUSIC CLUB: Concert, 7.30pm (doors 7pm. Showcasing national player Chris Stanbury, Crawley Keyboard Club, Furnace Green Community Centre, Ashburnham Road, Furnace Green, Crawley, RH10 6QU. New members and visitors welcome. Only £7 for the evening. £5 for members. Free parking. Info: Brenda 01293 784166.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: WUPS (Ukulele Group) 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

Ockenden Manor’s Coffee Morning: 9.30am-12pm, Ockenden Manor Hotel, Cuckfield, RH17 5LD. Call 01444 416111 or email events@ockenden-manor.com.

SMALL WONDER: Short Story Festival at Charleston Nr Lewes, Sept 28-30. Writers, readers and performers with readings, talks and workshops. Programme available at charleston.org.uk/small-wonder.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £16-£32, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Classical Gems. Pre-concert talk, 6.30pm.

GIGS

DAVE MCPHERSON: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

LES MCKEOWN: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers.

MUDLOW: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Deep south, filthy swamp blues.

MUSIC GIG: £8, 8pm Westgate Chapel, 92a High Street, Lewes. With Sophie Moore and her band, plus Edenwood.

SPIKEDRIVERS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN: £26-£29.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits.

UPSTAIRS AT THE OAK: Free, 8pm The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Red Hot Shark.

STAGE

CROONERS: £22-£23.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Following the story of three very British gentlemen who exhume the characteristics of a crooner.

STILL NO IDEA: £10-£15, 7.30pm (2pm Sept 29) Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Lisa Hammond and Rachel Spence.

SUPERSTARS OF WRESTLING: £11-£14, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

COMEDY

COMEDY GALA: £15-£17, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Autumn Comedy Gala with headliner Reginald D Hunter.

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Emily Lloyd Saini, MC Thanyia Moore.

PETE FIRMAN: Marvels. £16-£18, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

TOM ALLEN: Absolutely. £17, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

COMMUNITY

CANCER RESEARCH PINK GIFT FAIR AND WELLBEING EVENT: Saturday and Sunday, Horsham council offices, Parkside, thanks to West Sussex County Council. All the money raised going to the Sussex research laboratories that seek to find cures for all 200 types of cancer. New supporter Total Therapy is based in Horsham. They will not only be present at the fair but are also organising two days of free talks about wellbeing, body, mindfulness and healthy eating. The main hall will be full of fashion, jewellery, home accessories, tabletop, kids collections, prints, stationery, food and drink while the other hall will be dedicated to wellbeing taster session and stalls. Info: www.pinkgiftfair.co.uk.

CAR BOOT SALE: Last Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm, gates open for traders at 8.30am, £7 car/table top, £10 van. On the school site, weather dependent, toilet facilities, hard court surface, no sale of alcohol or food, non-smoking site, parking available. For information or to book a pitch email carboot@seahavenacademy.org.uk.

CLIFFE BONFIRE SOCIETY: Jumble Sale at St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, 10am-11.30am.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Westmeston Flower Festival at St Martin’s Church, Westmeston 11am-5pm Sept 29/30. All Things Bright and Beautiful. In aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. Vintage car rides, refreshments and local parking.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society Jumble Sale at Ringmer Village Hall. Doors open 2pm, refreshments available.

JUNKTIQUE, COLLECTABLES AND CLUTTER SALE: Donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Care. West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, 10.15am-12.30pm. No public admission before 10.15am. Adults £1, children under 16 Free. Refreshments, cake and produce stall. Sellers from 9.15am. Tables £10 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 (07803-658377) / 813787.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Rushmonden Ramble, 7 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Fletching Village car park, 10.30am.

Westmeston Flower Festival: In aid of St Peters and St James Hospice and Beacon Parish. Harvest Festival. All things bright and beautiful. September 29-30, 11am-5pm, Westmeston near Ditchling, Lewes Road, BN6 8RH.

CONCERTS

DOUBLE DUOS: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Four instrumentalists, mainly performing from the Golden Age of Swing music from the 1920s to 1950s.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Living British Composers.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ELIO PACE: The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his band. Saturday, September 29, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Capitol Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Simon Jones, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

HOSPITAL RADIO CRAWLEY LIVE: The Star, Roffey, 12pm-11.30pm.

JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

JASON DERULO: From £32.90, 7pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. 2 Sides World Tour with support from Calum Scott and LZ7.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Caroline Kendall, guitarist and singer.

PAUL YOUNG: £34-£46.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. 35 Years of No Parlez.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS: £10-£15, 8.15pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. The Rotary Club of Lewes Barbican charity fundraising evening. Tickets from 01273 470027 or www.wegottickets.com

THE TROJAN STORY: £22-£26, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Celebrating 50 years of Trojan Records.

STAGE

DIAMOND DANCE: £7, 2.30pm/6pm Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham (01323) 841414. Diamond Dance – It’s Showtime. Two performances of live dance.

GUESS HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU: £13.50, 1.30pm/4pm, (11.30am/2pm Sept 30) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

THIS IS THE GREATEST SHOW: £21-£23, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A journey through music from The Greatest Showman, Moulin Rouge, Barnum and many others.

SUNDAY, SEPETMBER 30

COMEDY

DAVE GORMAN: £29, 8pm and Oct 1, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint. With support from Nick Doody.

EAST GRINSTEAD AUTUMN COMEDY GALA: Saturday, September 29, 7.30pm, £15-£17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: View Upon View, 10 miles with Gill and Reg H 07743 337176. Meet at High and Over NT car park (south of Alfriston) 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hurstpierpoint Festival Walk 3, 5.5 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 10am.

WALK: 2¼ mile HDC walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

WORTHING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: From £19, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Turkish pianist Idil Biret.

GIGS

AMERICARNA: Carfax, Human Nature Garden and The REC Rooms, Horsham, 9am-5pm.

JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Herbie Flowers.

LES MCKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SLACK MAC: The Bear, H’sham, 3pm.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm-10.30pm.

SUNDAYS IN THE BAR: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Paul Stenner (The Doctors of Philosophy).

WHITNEY: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Whitney, Queen of The Night.

STAGE

AT LAST: £29.75-£39.75, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Etta James Story.

GUITARS SAVE LIVES: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Music and conversation with guests New Note Strummers, Herbie Flowers and Dr Jon Stewart.

RAYMOND BRIGGS’S SOFA: A Radio Play. 3pm, Holiday Inn, Brighton. Tickets £10 (in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support). Contact 01273 461082 or pay on the door.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

COMMUNITY

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club meeting, The Beauty of Bulbs and Corms by Julia Jarman, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

HORSHAM NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Starting its programme of winter meetings on October 1. Illustrated talks by local experts and by members of the society. The first meeting will be ‘Working With Bats’ by Amanda Miller who is chairman of the Sussex Bat group. Amanda has been rescuing bats for 15 years and runs the main bat rehabilitation programme in Sussex and the South-east. Further meetings in October will on varied subjects including ‘Sun and moon, time and tide’, ‘The Scottish Highlands in May’, ‘Life of a butterfly transect walker’ and ‘Green living’. Meetings will continue through the winter period until the end of March. Meetings start at 7.30pm and take place at the Wesley Hall, London Road, Horsham. Visitors are welcome. (£2 per visit).

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Dr Geoffrey Mead: ‘Brighton Rock – Brighton Crime’. Talks take place in the Parish Council Offices of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. Meetings start at 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

GIGS

IRON TYGER: £20, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Queen’s Greatest Hits.

LILY MOORE: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

STAGE

BODIES: Free but booking required, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. In collaboration with Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, Crawley.

THE WIPERS TIMES: £21-£28.50, 7.45pm until Oct 6 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The true story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT CURRY AND BEER: £13.50-£15, 6pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

ROSS NOBLE: El Hablador. £27, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Newhaven to Southease stroll, 3.5 miles with Robert 474357. Meet at Lewes Railway Station, 9.28am train to Newhaven.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: The Deans of East Brighton, 10.2 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Meet in car park at junction of Falmer Road and Bexhill Road (Old Bakery site Woodingdean), 10am.

THE GROUP: a club for unattached men and women, aged 50+, meets in a pub in Lewes the first Tuesday evening of every month, 8pm. It isn’t a dating agency. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Meals, walks, theatre, golf, quizzes, holidays. Also in Horsham, Burgess Hill and Brighton. Info: www.thegroup.org.uk.

CONCERTS

JAMES MCVINNIE: £12, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. James McVinnie plays Philip Glass.

ORGAN RECITAL: £8, 2pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. James McVinnie.

GIGS

DARWIN DEEZ: £13.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

ONLY FOOLS AND BOYCIE: £20, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An evening with John Challis.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

COMEDY

CARDIAC COMEDY 6: £17.50 (£29 with food) 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. In aid of The British Heart Foundation.

COMMUNITY

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society Growing Citrus Plants by Emily Rae, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Exploring the Moon by William Joyce (FRAS), 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). All welcome, non-members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Green Man, Horsted Keynes, 7.30pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

REMO DRIVE: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Remo Drive plus Field Medic.

SONS OF PITCHES: £27.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 100 Number One Hits.

STAGE

FOLLIES: £10-£16, 7.30pm until Oct 6 (7pm Sat) Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). LOS Musical Theatre production. Tickets available from the box office at Lewes Town Hall or online at losmusicaltheatre.org.uk

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: £14-£17, 7.30pm until Oct 6 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Musical Theatre Company.

TWISTED TALES: £15-£17, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Hilariously dark triple bill of comedies.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Mike Gunn, Jen Brister, Julie Oliver and MC David Mounfield. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com or Union Music Store.

PHIL YOUNG: Your Wrong. £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 5, 8.5 miles with Sue Bl 01403 255654. Meet opposite The Cricketers, Duncton, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. Heathfield Walkabout, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet 9.47am Medical Centre for bus 51 to Prospect Road. Vineyards, River and Views, 4.5 miles with Chris 890258. Or, Sisters – There Were Never Such devoted Sisters, 8.5 miles with Jan 763700 (picnic). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: £21.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Performed by Gary Mullen.

STAGE

EMERALD STORM: £25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Irish Dance.

POT: £8-£10, 3.30pm/7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. New thriller from Ambreen Razia.

PRIVATE PEACEFUL: £12-£13, 7pm until Oct 6 (Fri/Sat mat 2pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tells the story of Tommo, a First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Wife (15) Fri 3.00, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Mon 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Tue 1.00, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 5.45; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30, 6.00; Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.30; Big Scream: Wed 12.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: Bye Bye Birdie (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Lego Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tee And Mo: Autumn (U) Mon 12.00. Vintage Sundays: The Right Stuff (15) Sun 12.00. The Winter’s Tale: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.30, 7.15. The Predator (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.10; Sat & Sun 7.45. King Of Thieves (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30; Sat & Sun 5.00. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. Golden Years: King Of Thieves (15) Wed 2.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Little Stranger (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.30; Mon 8.30; Tue 3.45; Wed 6.15; Thu 2.30. The Children Act (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 6.00; Sun 12.00; Mon 1.00; Tue 8.30; Wed 3.45; Thu 4.45. Hearts Beat Loud (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.45; Wed 8.45. Nureyev: All The World His Stage (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 1.15; Thu 12.00. Woodfall At 60 (PG) Sat 10.00. National Theatre Live Encore: King Lear (12A) Sun 2.30. Bad Samaritan (15) Sun 8.45; Mon 3.30. Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word (PG) Tue 6.15; Wed 1.15. The Winter’s Tale: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Nothing Like A Dame (12A) Sat 2.00. On Chesil Beach (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 15.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mile 22 (18) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. A Simple Favor (15) 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.00. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat & Sun 2.05. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.00 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 8.05 (not Wed). I Can Only Imagine (PG) 5.00 (not Wed). Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10. Eastbourne Film Society: Human Flow (12A) Wed 1.45, 4.40, 7.30.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri 2.35, 5.10, 7.45; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35, 5.10, 7.45; Mon & Tue 2.35, 5.10, 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.35, 5.10. A Simple Favor (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.50, 5.35; Sat & Sun 5.35. Crazy Rich Asians (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 8.10. King Of Thieves (15) Fri 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.10. Kids’ Crew: Patrick (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.10. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat & Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Phantom Thread (15) Wed 10.10. Venom (12A) Wed & Thu 7.50.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Movies Make Memories: The Wizard Of Oz (U) Fri 2.00. Sicilian Ghost Story (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. The Escape (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film October 17.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): King Of Thieves (15) 1.45 (not Tue & Thu); 4.45; 7.45 (not Sun). The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: King Of Thieves (15) Fri 10.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Inside Out (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sat 11.00. Soft Cell: One Final Time – Live Concert From London (15) Sun 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 11.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Wife (15) Fri & Tue 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sat & Mon 4.00, 6.30, 8.45; Sun & Thu 4.00, 6.15, 8.45; Wed 1.15, 3.45, 6.15, 8.45. Skate Kitchen (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 6.30; Sat 3.45; Mon 6.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 4.15. Matangi/Maya/M.I.A (18) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.45; Sat 9.00; Sun 4.15, 8.45. King Of Thieves (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.30; Sat & Thu 1.15; Sun & Tue 1.30. The Little Stranger (12A) Fri-Mon 6.00, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 6.15; 8.30; Thu 3.45, 6.30. Faces Places (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.00; Sun & Thu 1.45; Tue 4.15. The Gospel According To André (15) Sat 5.00, 7.00. Shaun The Sheep (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Sun 11.30. Ben-Hur (PG) Sun 2.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: High Society (U) Tue 2.00. The Winter’s Tale: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.15. Breakfast At Tiffany’s (PG) Thu 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.05; Sun 4.15. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 3.45, 6.05; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Sun 2.00. Patrick (PG) Sat 1.45; Sun 11.45. Soft Cell: One Final Time Live Concert From London (15) Sun 7.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film October 5.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): A Simple Favor (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 8.30; Tue 5.00, 8.30; Wed 1.20, 5.30; Thu 1.45, 8.30. The Little Stranger (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 4.00; Sat 3.35; Sun 4.45; Wed 3.15. The House With A Clock In The Walls (12A) Fri & Mon 1.45, 5.45, 8.00; Sat 11.10, 1.30, 3.45, 6.05, 8.20; Sun 12.15, 3.50, 6.00, 8.20; Tue 1.45, 6.15, 8.20; Wed 1.00, 6.15; Thu 1.45, 6.15. King Of Thieves (15) Fri & Mon 2.10, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 3.55, 6.15, 8.35; Sun 1.30, 6.10; Tue 2.10, 6.00; Wed 3.50, 8.35; Thu 4.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon 2.20; Sat 1.15; Sun 1.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 11.15, 1.40; Sun 2.30. A Star Is Born (15) Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.20. The Rape Of Recy Taylor (15) Wed 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales (U) Sat 10.30. Soft Cell: One Final Time Live Concert (15) Sun 7.30. Jonas Kaufmann: Under The Stars (PG) Tue 2.00, 8.00. The Winter’s Tale: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Simple Favor (15) Fri 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 5.40, 8.30; Mon & Tue 5.25, 8.30; Wed 5.45, 8.00; Thu 5.45, 8.20. A Star Is Born (2018) (15) Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.25. Crazy Rich Asians (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat & Sun 3.00, 8.00; Mon 2.45, 8.00; Tue 2.30, 8.00; Wed 2.55; Thu 3.05. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. King Of Thieves (15) Sat & Sun 3.15, 5.15; Mon 12.30, 3.15; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.30; Wed & Thu 12.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Sat & Sun 12.25. Parent & Baby Screening: A Simple Favor (15) Mon 12.00. Vintage Gala Screening: Roman Holiday (1953) (U) Fri 8.15. The Children Act (12A) Mon 5.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.45. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri 5.25, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.40, 2.45, 5.55, 8.15; Mon 12.20, 3.00, 5.55, 8.15; Tue 12.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.20; Wed 12.15, 2.40, 5.35, 8.20; Thu 12.40, 2.30, 6.00, 8.20. Venom (12A) Wed & Thu 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): A Simple Favor (15) Fri & Mon 5.40; Sat & Tue 8.15; Sun 5.50. The Seagull (12A) Fri 12.45; Mon & Tue 3.15. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 3.30, 6.15; Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.15; Mon 1.30, 3.50, 6.15; Thu 11.15, 1.40, 4.00. Black ‘47 (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 3.15; Sat & Tue 6.00; Sun 8.30. Rosemary’s Baby (18) Fri 8.15. Mile 22 (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 8.45; Wed 8.20. Saturday Morning Pictures: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Black ‘47 (15) Mon 11.00. Puzzle (15) Mon & Tue 12.45. The Rider (15) Mon 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Wed 12.15, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 5.30. The Winter’s Tale: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.15.

