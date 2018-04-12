ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, April 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

COMEDY

JOHN RICHARDSON: Old Man. £21.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 15, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

MOTHERS’ UNION COFFEE MORNING: 10am to 12pm, Parish Room, Balcombe. All welcome.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Murder Squad, London by Bob Wragg, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

LEWES STAMP CLUB: Lewes Stamp and Postal History Club AGM, 7.15p in Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

Seaford Community Cinema: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7.30pm, The Florida Project, cert 15. Tickets £6, £5, £3.50. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Sibelius No 2.

GIGS

AL HALSTEAD: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

GEOFF ACHISON: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Geoff Achison and The Souldiggers. Blues Night.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

THE MAJORS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE KASK OF KINKS: £18-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Former members of The Kinks back together.

STAGE

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: £16, 5pm until April 15 (Sat/Sun mat 1pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Family musical.

GEOFF HURST AND GORDON BANKS: £10-£50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. An Audience with Geoff Hurst and Gordon Banks.

NOGGIN THE NOG: Friday, April 13, 1pm, £14, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STEPTOE AND SON: £13-£15, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Adapted by John Hewer.

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT: £5, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Charity gig.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

COMEDY

JOHN ROBINS – THE DARKNESS OF ROBINS: 7.30pm, £15.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

COMMUNITY

CHARITY SPRING DINNER: Steve Crane, the head chef at Ockenden Manor, is cooking a four-course spring dinner to raise funds for two of the Neil’s Club Members with Young Onset Dementia to travel to New York. The cost is £40 with £20 going directly to the fund. Call 01444 811226 or visit www.balcombeclub.co.uk. There will also be a grand raffle and auction.

Coffee Morning: In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, 10am to 12pm, The Church of the Presentation, New England Road, Haywards Heath. Teas, cakes, raffle, tombola, books and more.

JUMBLE SALE: Doors open at 1pm, Colgate Village Hall, admission 50p, refreshments available, all proceeds in aid of hall funds.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Grinstead Circular, 9 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at West Grinstead old railway station car park, 10.30am.

SPRING FAYRE: Seaford Bowling Club Spring Fayre, 10am-noon at Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road, Seaford. Stalls include home-made cakes, marmalade, jams and pickles, raffle and tombola. Free admission. Refreshments available.

WALK: Meet 10.30am and park opp. the Barn at Sumners Ponds, Fishery and Campsite, Barns Green RH13 0PR. 4-mile HDC walk, through woodland and meadows, some gates and stiles. Can be muddy in places. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 01403 240419.

CONCERTS

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Antonio Oyarzabal, piano.

TIFF STEVENSON: Bombshell. £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

BETH HART: £35-£39.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

BOB TAYLOR: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then Toby Barelli.

HAZE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mr Anchovy, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

KATE RUSBY: £23-£2450, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Folk music.

LONG TIME GONE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle. Foxglove Trio.

VERA VAN HEERINGEN TRIO: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Ticket information on 01892 533493.

WALK RIGHT BACK: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The story of The Everly Brothers.

STAGE

BRAINIAC LIVE: £14-£16, 2pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

LADY CRABTREE: £8-£10, 2.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Lady Crabtree’s 40th Anniversary Show.

THE CLOSE UP SHOW: £16.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Chris Wood. Close up magic.

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

COMMUNITY

BALCOMBE TENNIS: Season opener, 3pm-5.30pm at the courts. An opportunity to complete membership application forms for the new season as well as playing Rusty Racket Doubles for all ages. Visit www.balcombetennis.com.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Mills, A Memorial and A 12th Century Church, 10.5 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmills car park just off A273, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Three Churches Walk, 5 miles with Frances 01273 842628. Meet at Ditchling Village Hall car ark, 2pm.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH, BALCOMBE: 8am Holy Communion, 10am Family Eucharist with Sunday School.

WALK: Meet 10am, at Kithurst Hill car park (off the Amberley to Storrington road) at the top of the lane. 7½ mile HDC walk, hilly, for the more ambitious along the South Downs Way to Amberley then by the River Arun to South Stoke and back into the heart of the Downs. Dogs welcome. 3 hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

IRINA LYAKHOVSKAYA: £5-£10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Appassionata Sonata (piano).

GIGS

BAD MANNERS: £20, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com or Union Music Store, Lewes.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

LIZA PULMAN: £19.50, 7pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Liza Pulman sings Streisand.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £21.50, 1pm/5pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Bobby Davro and Dani Harmer.

PAM AYRES: £22.50, 5pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. An Evening with Pam Ayres.

MONDAY, APRIL 16

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: Mediumship with Darren Hart, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, St Peter’s Church, Slinfold, RH12 0RR (in the middle of the village). Gentle 3-mile HDC walk, passing some lovely old houses in the village and taking in part of the Downs Link. Flat, with one short slope. It will be muddy. No dogs. 1½ hours. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

GIGS

MARILLION: £32.50-£37.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

STAGE

DUBWISE JAMAICA: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Yaadcore.

STREET DANCE: £5.50-£6, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 4.20pm 5-7yrs; 5.10pm 8-12yrs; 6pm 13-18yrs.

THE FAB BEATLES: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tribute show.

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

COMMUNITY

BALCOMBLE CLUB OPEN MIC NIGHT: 8pm. Hosted by Mike Dobie.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Seaford Circular, 10.9 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Martello Tower, Seaford Promenade, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

LUKE HOWARD: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE DRIFTERS: £24-£26, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Back on the road in the UK performing classic hits from the last six decades.

STAGE

BE BOP A LULA: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The West End hit.

HAODS PRESENTS INTO THE WOODS: Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SOME MOTHERS DO ‘AVE ‘EM: £2150-£29.50, 7.45pm until April 21 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Joe Pasquale, Sarah Earnshaw and Susie Blake.

SON OF A PREACHER MAN: £15-£36.50, 7.45pm until April 21 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Featuring the music of Dusty Springfield.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

COMEDY

JASON MANFORD: Muddle Class. £27.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

COMMUNITY

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY: The April talk will be given by Colin Burnham – ‘Balcombe’s Railway’. A railwayman himself, Colin has taken on the Society’s Railway Project. Balcombe’s real emergence came with the arrival of rail, and Colin, a practised speaker, will offer insights relating to the history and the future of the railway. 8pm, Victory Hall, Balcombe, preceded by the AGM. Entry £1 for members, £3 for visitors (including refreshments).

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Lanes, Fields and Woods, South of Buxted, 12.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at St Margaret’s Church, Buxted, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Hare and Hounds, Cowfold, 7.30pm.

TALK: What Is Virtual Reality? By Sam Watts, 7pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes.

THINKTANK: Misery Makes Strange Bedfellows by Dr Frances Miley, 7.30pm Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

CHICHESTER: 7.30pm, University Chapel. Funtington Music Group holds its 15th annual Showcase Concert. Selected by audition, gifted University of Chichester music students compete for the coveted Robert Headley Annual Music Awards. All are welcome.

GIGS

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Martin Shaw.

LOST HORIZONS: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

STAGE

BLUE PROGRAMME: £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Buff Mountain Film Festival.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

TURN OF THE SCREW: £22.50-£24.50, 7.30pm until April 21 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

COMEDY

ED BYRNE: £24, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Spoiler Alert show.

JARLATH REGAN: Organ Freeman. £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

JASON MANFORD: £29.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Muddle Class show.

SUZI RUFFELL: Keeping It Classy. £11.50-£13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Sussex Diamond Way Stage 1, 9 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at The Grange Centre car park, Midhurst, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Country Nature Walk, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet at the Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Maynards Green School. Pevensey Castle with a Sea View, 5 miles with Maureen 765725. Or, Robin’s Bluebells, 9 miles with Paul and Barbara 504908. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, 01403 247434. H.G. Wells’ science fiction classic performed live by just four actors. The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade the stage in a funny yet faithful new adaptation as they use musical instruments, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale. Adults £8, concessions £7, Friends £6.

GIGS

ELVIS IN VEGAS: £17-£19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Featuring Fisher Stevens.

THE KOAN BROTHERS: £6.50, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With Gary Wonfor.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: The Secret Of Kells (PG) Sat 10.30. Distant Sky – Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Live (15) Sun 8.30. Autism Friendly Screening: Coco (PG) Sun 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Wild Strawberries (15) Sun 12.45. Here To Be Heard: The Story Of The Slits (tbc) Mon 9.00. Discover Tuesdays: Sweet Country (15) Tue 1.00. Beast (18) Wed 6.15. Grease: 40th Anniversary Sing-A-Long (PG) Thu 8.45.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): A Quiet Place (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.15, 8.00; Mon-Thu 8.00. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.40, 5.30; Mon-Thu 5.30. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.00; Mon-Thu 5.00. Ready Player One (12A) 7.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 1.30; Sat & Wed 12.30; Sun & Tue 6.00; Mon 1.00; Thu 8.15. Preston Sturges (PG) Fri 1.30. I Got Life! (15) Fri 4.15; Sun 8.45; Thu 1.15. Berlin Philharmonic Live (Petranko/Wang) (PG) Fri 6.30. Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House (12A) Fri 9.00; Mon 3.30; Wed 3.00; Thu 6.00. Lady Windermere’s Fan (15) Sat 3.00. Walk Like A Panther (15) Sat 5.45; Sun 3.45; Thu 3.30. Red Sparrow (15) Sat & Mon 8.15; Tue 3.00. Roger Gibson (PG) Sun 11.00. Walk With Me (U) Sun 1.45; Wed 5.30. The Ice King (12A) Mon 6.00; Tue 12.45. The Grand Budapest Hotel (15) Tue 8.45. La Bohème (Bologna) (PG) Wed 8.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 2.00, 8.00. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

CRAWLEY CINEWORLD (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film May 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Love, Simon (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Darkest Hour (PG) 2.15, 8.00. Lady Bird (15) 2.10 (Mon, Tue & Thu); 5.10, 8.10 (not Wed). Isle Of Dogs (PG) 5.05. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. Lover For A Day (L’Amant D’un Jour) (15) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Metropolitan Opera: Luisa Miller (12A) Sat 5.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.45. A Fantastic Woman (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. The Greatest Showman (PG) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Paddington 2 (PG) Wed 5.00, 7.45.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Blue Oasis Screening: Wonderstruck (PG) Fri 10.15. Wonderstruck (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.45, 1.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Love, Simon (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Metropolitan Opera Live: Luisa Miller (Verdi) (12A) Sat 5.30. My Generation (12A) Sun 5.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Wonderstruck (PG) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film April 22.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute) (15) Fri 3.00, 5.45; Sat 1.45, 5.15; Sun 8.00; Mon 5.30; Tue 2.30, 5.30; Wed 2.45, 6.00; Thu 3.00, 8.00. Custody (15) Fri 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 3.00, 4.30, 9.00; Sun 1.45, 5.45, 8.45; Mon 3.00, 8.30; Tue 3.15, 5.45; Wed 4.00, 5.45, 9.00; Thu 3.15, 5.30. Ready Player One (12A) Fri & Wed 2.00, 8.00; Sat 5.00, 8.00; Sun 1.30, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 2.00, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Ready Player One – 3D (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 5.00; Sat 1.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 11.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 11.15, Relaxed: Sun 11.30. Western (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 8.15, 8.15; Mon 3.15; Tue 8.30; Thu 2.45, 8.30. MAMIL: Middle Aged Men in Lycra (12A) 6.45. Pantani: The Accidental Death Of A Cyclist (15) Sun 4.15, 6.30. Breaking Away (12A) Mon 8.30. Bicycle (PG) Tue 8.15. The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (15) Sun 2.00. BSL Interpreted: Lives In Sign Language (15) Mon 6.00. The Ballad Of Shirley Collins (12A) Thu 6.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film May 3.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): The Florida Project (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic Screening: Calamity Jane (U) Wed 2.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri-Sun 4.30, 8.35; Mon 2.15, 8.35; Tue & Wed 4.30, 8.35; Thu 6.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Rampage (12A) Fri & Sat 4.10, 6.25, 8.40; Sun 3.55, 6.10, 8.25; Mon 1.45, 6.10, 8.25; Tue-Thu 2.10, 6.10, 8.25. Ghost Stories (15) Fri-Sun, Tue & Wed 6.30; Mon 3.40, 6.30; Thu 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 11.15, 12.00, 2.00, 3.45; Sat 11.15, 12.45, 2.45; Sun 11.15,1.45, 2.30, 3.45; Mon 11.15, 4.10; Tue 1.20, 4.45; Wed 1.45, 4.10; Thu 2.00, 4.10. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri, Sun & Mon 1.30; Sat 2.00; Tue 11.00; Wed 11.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Ready Player One (12A) Fri, Sun & Mon 5.45; Sat 1.45; Tue 3.25; Wed 4.00; Thu 5.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 2.15; Sun 12.00; Mon 4.20; Tue & Wed 11.30; Thu 4.25. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Sun 8.30; Mon 11.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 11.00; Thu 2.20. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri 11.30; Sat & Sun 11.00. Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (15) Thu 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Luisa Miller (12A) Sat 5.30. Oscar Wilde Season Encore: Lady Windermere’s Fan (15) Tue 2.00, 7.30. Opera Italia: La Bohème (PG) Wed 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Quiet Place (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat 9.00; Sun 8.00. Autistic Screening: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.15. Duck Duck Goose (PG) Fri & Mon 10.00; Sat 12.00; Sun 12.20. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri & Mon 12.00; Sat & Sun 10.00; Tue-Thu 1.35. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon 10.30, 12.45; Sat 12.45; Sun 10.20, 12.45; Tue-Thu 11.30, 3.50. Rampage (12A) Fri & Mon 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 2.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 2.30, 5.45; Tue 2.50, 5.55, 8.25; Wed 2.50, 8.25; Thu 2.50, 5.55. Rampage – 3D (12A) Sun 8.15; Wed 5.55; Thu 8.25. Ready Player One (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20; Sat 6.20; Sun 5.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri-Mon 3.15; Tue-Thu 12.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 1.20; Sun 1.10; Mon 4.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 12.45. Ready Player One (12A) Fri & Mon 3.00; Sat 12.45; Sun 8.00; Tue 8.15; Thu 12.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 10.30, 12.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 10.30, 1.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.45; Sun 8.15; Mon 6.15, 8.20; Tue 3.30, 8.00; Wed 3.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 10.40; Sun 10.45. Love, Simon (12A) Fri 3.15, 6.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 3.15, 5.45; Mon 1.30, 6.00; Tue 1.00, 5.45; Wed 6.00; Thu 3.15. Ghost Stories (15) Fri & Thu 5.45; Sat & Wed 8.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 12.45, 8.30; Tue 12.45, 5.45. The Naked Gun (15) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Coco (PG) Sat 10.15. Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (15) Sun 3.30. Silver Screen: Walk Like A Panther (12A) Mon 11.00. Grease Sing-A-Long (PG) Thu 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.