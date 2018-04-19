ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, April 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

COMEDY

BILL BAILEY: Larks in Transit. From £30.65, 8pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

JOE BOR: A Room With A Jew. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

FISH AND CHIP SUPPER WITH READINGS: 7.30pm to 10pm, £12 per ticket, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Alison Pike on the limits of parental influence on a child’s development, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Sarawak and the Walking Dead by Ray Hale, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7.30pm. Loveless, cert 15. Tickets £6/£5/£3.50. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

TALK: Lewes Archaeological Group talk, Mud Glorious Mud – the Bridge Farm 2017 Excavation by Rob Wallace and David Millum, 7.30pm Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. £2/4.

THE GARDEN SHOW: Firle Place, 10am-5pm daily until April 22. Part of the Garden Show is the Arts and Crafts Market in the old Georgian Riding School. This is an area set aside for local artists and makers. Entrance fee £7, £3.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

WORDFEST CRAWLEY: Until May 4. Literature is catered for with author talks and book launches. The family day on April 28 has a great range of free activities for young wordfesters, from tots to teens at Crawley Library. There’s lots of comedy on offer with Grinstock Comedy Club, setting up in Crawley Library, My tutu went AWOL and The Biscuit Chronicles at the Hawth theatre. The full programme is on www.wordfestcrawley.org.uk.

CONCERTS

EUGENE ONEGIN: £13-£21, 7.30pm and April 21, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Opera South East. Tchaikovsky.

EVENING PUPIL RECITAL: Baska Enkhjargal (organ), Chapel, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham. 7.30pm. A talented Grecian organist gives a solo recital on the celebrated five-manual vhapel organ, including works by Bach and Hindemith. Free admission.

GIGS

MURDOCHS CRAZY EYES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE DOCTORS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE HOLLIES: £32, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Hollies in concert.

VOODOO ROM: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Night of Hendrix and Cream.

STAGE

AN APPEAL OF SILENCE: £9-£11, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

DANCEFEST 2018: £7.95, 6.45pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Showcasing primary school children’s talent.

GANGSTER GRANNY: £19, 6.30pm (10.30am/6.30pm Sat; 10.30am/2.30pm Sun) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. David Walliams Gangster Granny live on stage.

HAODS PRESENTS INTO THE WOODS: Until April 21, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

TALE OF A TOOTH: Free, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The launch of Allie Roger’s Tale Of A Tooth.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

COMMUNITY

ADRIAN NATION: 7.30pm, St. Luke’s Parish Centre, Stone Cross, Pevensey, BN24 5EB. An evening of beautiful music. Doors open 6.30pm.

ASHINGTON OPEN GARDENS: Visit ten beautiful Spring gardens displaying magnificent trees, shrubs and flowers, plus a massive plant sale and refreshments in two of the gardens. Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22, 2pm-5.30pm. Adults £5, children free. In aid of the Chestnut Tree House Hospice for Children and the Tuberous Sclerosis Association. Info: diann.clarke@outlook.com or 01903 893156.

BILLINGSHURST BOWLING CLUB: Open for the 2018 season on April 21, 2pm. Why not come along and give flat green lawn bowls a try? All equipment is supplied free to get you started, but a pair of flat soled shoes or trainers would be ideal. Competitions to enter, a raffle and free refreshments. The green is situated behind Station Road Gardens and the entrance is by the Southern end of the swimming pool. Disc parking available in the Leisure Centre Car Park. Visit www.billingshurstbowlingclub.co.uk.

ELECTRIC CARS: Car show for Sussex drivers wanting to go electric. What are electric cars really like to drive? Anyone with questions like these can come along to the first Lewes Electric Car Show, 11am-2pm, to see a variety of electric cars and meet their owners. The free event is being hosted by Transition Town Lewes and community renewable energy company Ovesco. Cars on display will include the Tesla, Nissan Leaf, Smart Car and KIA, plus other models by BMW, Renault, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and Hyundai. Visitors can also attend a talk providing an introduction to electric and hybrid cars. Held at Harvey’s Brewery rear yard, next to the Phoenix Causeway, Lewes. Info: www.transitiontownlewes.org.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Bolney Circular, 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Bolney Crossways off A272, 2.30pm.

TABLE TOP SALE: 10am-12pm, The Rawson Hall, Bolney, RH17 5PF. Free entry for shoppers, £10 fee for a table, contact friendsofbolney@gmail.com to book.

SAUSAGE AND MASH QUIZ NIGHT: Plumpton Village Hall, 7pm, £12, includes a pudding raffle, licensed bar, tables of eight (bring own cutlery and plates). Contact Gill Gamble on 01273 891218. All proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice.

QUIZ NIGHT FOR CANCER PREVENTION: Local health screening charity, the Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention, holds its popular spring quiz at West Chiltington Village Hall. Join Doug ‘The Inn-Quizzator’ Brown for a fun evening with friendly competition and a broad range of questions to appeal to all-comers. Teams are six to eight people, and tickets cost just £8 per person. Doors open 7pm, eyes down at 7.45pm. Bring a picnic for a tasty half-time break. Licensed bar, raffle, and team prizes. Tickets from Clare at the Mary How Trust, 01798 877646, clare.flexman@maryhowtrust.org.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Red Lyon PH car park, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. Fairly flat 4½ mile HDC walk (a couple of stiles) along the Downs Link, through lovely woods and farmland. Late start to encourage walkers to treat themselves to a lunch in the pub. No dogs. 2¼ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 260599.

CONCERTS

EAST SUSSEX BACH CHOIR: 7.30pm, Lewes Town Hall. Bach B Minor Mass. The Baroque Collective Singers.

GIGS

BORROWED TIME + JUXTA: The Apple Tree, West Green, Crawley, 8pm.

BOYZLIFE: £25-£35, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Playing the hits of Boyzone and Westlife.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: “Rhythmic” (The Hat Man), The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JELLYHEAD: The Six Bells, Chiddingly, 8.30pm.

LAURENCE GILLIANS AND FRIENDS: Fish Aid 2018. £7.50, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Raising money for The Anthony Pilcher Bone Cancer Trust.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. John Conolly.

PHILIP ROBBINS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

SIX GROOVES OF UKULELE: £18-£21.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Richard Durrant and orchestra.

THE DRIFTERS: £30, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE VOODOO SHEIKS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

COMEDY

NICHOLAS PARSONS: A Laugh A Minute. £15, 3.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

RUSSELL BRAND: Re:Birth. £29, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: East C, West M, Plump P and Off H, 12 miles with Naomi and Pete 07745 309407. Meet at Cooksbridge Station car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hurstpierpoint Circular, 5 miles with Alison G 01273 833794. Meet at Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

TEA CONCERT: £9-£12, 4.30pm St Michael’s Church, High street, Lewes. Given by advanced London Music College students.

GIGS

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS: £55.20, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Stranded On The Earth World Tour.

PAUL WINGHAM ACOUSTIC: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm.

SAMMY LEIGHTON-CLAY: £5-£10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Support from Flo Gallop and Morgan M James.

SARAH MUNRO: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An evening with Sarah Munro.

WURLITZER: £12-£15, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Stephen Austin.

YOLANDA BROWN: £19-£21, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Love, Politics, War.

STAGE

ONE NIGHT ONLY: £12-£14, 6pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Glendale Theatre Arts presents an evening of dance and song in aid of The Mayor’s Charities.

THE SEVEN AGES OF SHAKESPEARE: £5-£8, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Join The Bard Buskers in celebrating the anniversary of William Shakespeare.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

COMMUNITY

AIR ACES: Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society, www.airaces.org.uk. For more information contact David Batcock on 01243 823007 or david.airaces@hotmail.com. ‘The RAF Harrier in the Cold War’. Presented by Grp Capt (retd) John (Jock) Heron at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester. PO19 7QL, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This talk will address the birth of the Hawker Harrier and its predecessors at a time of uncertainty over the future of manned combat aircraft and the continuing efforts by those who believed in their validity. Entrance for Air ACES members is £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking.

WALK: Park 10am in the lay-by on the B2028 opposite the South of England Showground, Ardingly, RH17 6TL. New 5¼ mile HDC walk, a couple of steep inclines, passes through Wakehurst Place gardens and crosses the end of Ardingly reservoir. Can be muddy in places. No dogs. 2¼ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS: £13.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

JIVE TALKIN’: £18.50-£22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Performing The Bee Gees in Concert.

TOKIO MYERS: £25, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

STAGE

BIRDSONG: Monday to Saturday, April 23-28, 7.30pm (Wednesday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm), £17-£26.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

THE WINSLOW BOY: £14-£34, 7.45pm until April 28 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAEOLOGY GROUP: Talk by Dr David Rudling FSA on the Roman Villas of Sussex. Sussex has a large number of ‘Roman’ Villas of various types and dates. The talk will explore who might have been the owners of such villas. 7.30pm, Beeson House, Southwater, RH13 9LA. Members free, non member £3. After refreshments there will be a short AGM for members. Info: horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk.

LEWES LITERARY SOCIETY: Victorians Undone: Our Ancestors’ Embarrassing Bodies by Kathryn Hughes, 8pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. £10.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Staplefield to Cuckfield, 9.5 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Stapelefield Church, Brantridge Lane, 10am.

THE MARY HOW TRUST FILM SOCIETY: Goodbye Christopher Robin, 7.30pm, West Chiltington Village Hall. Tickets £6. Loyalty card: watch six films and get your seventh free. Info: clare.flexman@maryhowtrust.org. Tickets on the door and from Mary How Trust office, 01798 877646, The Mary How Trust screening rooms and charity shop, The Card Centre, Storrington, Cherilyn/Nisa Local, West Chiltington.

WALK: Meet 10am, Leechpool Wood car park (Roffey End), off Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. Two to three mile HDC Health walk, some gentle slopes. Suitable for new walkers and families most welcome. No dogs please. 1 to 1½ hours. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

GOMEZ: £29.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. performing their classic album, Bring It On.

KEIR: £7-£10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

KIM WILDE: £26.50-£35.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Here Comes The Aliens tour.

MERCURY QUEEN: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT: £15-£16.50, 8.15pm every Tuesday and Wednesday until October 10, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

THE CUTLERY CREW: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Coccinellidae show.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: £18-£25.50, 7.45pm until April 28 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The original Theatre Company.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Robin Hood Prince of Thieves.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Sussex Ring Road, 9.5 miles with Eileen 07769 754241. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 7.30pm.

NAMASTE – A HIMALAYAN JOURNEY: Charity film screening, 8pm-9.30pm, Depot Cinema, Pinwell Road, Lewes, BN7 2JS. This film is a multi-award-winning documentary in which Dr Kate Yarrow, founder of East Sussex-based charity, Doctors For Nepal, follows some of the incredible journeys patients have to endure to reach healthcare in the remote mountain areas of Nepal. The 58-minute film will be followed by a question and answer session with Kate and the director/producer. Tickets £9 from 01825 525354 or www.depotlewes.org.

WALK: Park at far end of Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham, and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 4½ mile HDC walk to Broadbridge Heath, via the “Riverside Walk”. One stile. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hours. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

CHRISTIAN GARRICK: £12-£15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Christian Garrick and The Budapest Cafe Orchestra.

OH WHAT A NIGHT: £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES: £29.50-£31, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: £14, 1.30pm/7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. More Best of Barmy Britain.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Tom Lucy, MC Barry Ferns.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Cowbeech, 5 miles with Brenda 470114. Or, Am I To Early? 10 miles with Aled 484723. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, NT Starveall Corner Car park (free parking) on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road (RH5 6LU). 5½ mile HDC walk, passing Leith Hill Tower before descending to open farmland. 8 stiles. Some steep hills. Views and interesting buildings. Bring a drink. No dogs. 2¾ hours Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Cello concert.

GIGS

FARLOWE, ANDERSON AND BROOKES: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

KATHRYN ROBERTS: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

MEET THE MUSICIAN: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Terry Lees.

STAGE

DAVID BADDIEL: £27, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. My Family: Not The Sitcom.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Culture Shock + The Celluloid Sorceress: Purple Rain (15) Sat 11.00pm. The Seventh Seal (PG) Sun 12.00. An Unashamed Claim To Visibility (18) Mon 6.00. Beast (15) Tue 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Rampage (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 5.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.40; Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30. Avengers Infinity War – 3D (12A) Thu 8.00. Avengers Infinity War (12A) Thu 4.30, 7.40.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Post (12A) Fri & Tue 12.45; Sun & Mon 5.45; Thu 6.15. Preston Sturges (PG) Fri 1.30. The Square (15) Fri & Tue 3.15; Sat 8.15; Mon 8.00. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri 6.15; Sat 1.15; Sun 1.00; Mon 12.45; Tue 8.15; Wed 5.00; Thu 3.45. Unsane (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.30; Sun 8.15; Thu 1.15. Finding Your Feet (12A) Sat 5.45; Mon 3.15; Wed 12.30. Look Back In Anger (PG) Sun 3.15; Thu 8.45. Gholam (15) Tue 6.00; Wed 3.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film April 28.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film May 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): A Quiet Place (15) 2.10, 5.00, 8.15. Darkest Hour (PG) 2.05 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.05, 8.05 (not Wed). Love, Simon (12A) 5.10. Isle Of Dogs (PG) 8.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) 2.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat & Sun 2.05. A Fantastic Woman (15) Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.50.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Rampage (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.50, 5.45, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.40, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.50, 5.45. Ghost Stories (15) Fri-Wed 3.30, 8.25; Thu 8.25. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 6.00; Sat & Sun 12.40, 3.20, 6.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 8.45; Sun 8.40. The Leisure Seeker (15) 3.10, 6.00. Kids Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat & Sun 1.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Journey’s End (12A) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film May 16.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): A United Kingdom (PG) Sun 3.00. Still Walking (U) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri-Tue & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 5.30. Ghost Stories (15) Fri-Mon & Thu 8.45; Tue 8.15; Wed 1.00, 8.45. Love, Simon (12A) Fri-Sun & Thu 3.45, 6.15; Mon & Wed 6.15; Tue 3.45. Even When I Fall (12A) Fri & Thu 6.30; Sat & Wed 4.00; Sun & Mon 6.15; Tue 12.00, 3.15. Custody (15) Fri & Thu 4.15; Sat 6.15; Sun & Mon 4.00; Wed 4.15, 6.30. Western (12A) Fri-Sun, Wed & Thu 8.30, Mon 3.45, 8.30. Bugsy Malone (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00; Relaxed: Sun 12.30. Juno (12A) Tue 5.30. Namaste - A Himalayan Journey (U) Wed 8.00. Brighton Film Quartet - Soundscape (PG) Tue 9.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film May 3.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Music Of Strangers (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Loveless (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: Oh! What A Lovely War (PG) Sun 7.30. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 11.15, 2.15, 4.50, 8.30; Thu 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Funny Cow (15) Fri & Tue 2.30, 6.30, 8.40; Sat 6.30, 8.40; Sun 1.45, 6.20; Mon 11.30, 3.45, 6.25; Wed 2.00, 6.20; Thu 4.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri & Tue 4.30; Sat & Thu 2.00; Sun 5.15; Mon 1.45, 5.15; Wed 4.20. Rampage (12A) Fri & Tue 11.30, 2.00, 6.20, 8.35; Sat 4.00, 6.20, 8.35; Sun 11.30, 4.00, 8.35; Mon 11.45, 4.10, 8.35; Wed 11.45, 2.30, 5.30; Thu 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 11.15, 2.10, 4.15; Sun 11.15, 1.15, 3.15. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat & Sun 1.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Tue 11.45; Sun 11.00; Mon 2.00; Wed 11.30. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Thu 2.00, 5.05, 8.10. Saturday Morning Movie: Monster Family (PG) Sat 10.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Julius Caesar (12A) Mon 7.45. English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle (12A) Wed 8.00, 8.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Quiet Place (15) Fri 1.45; Sat & Sun 12.15. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Thu 00.01 (midnight), 1.00, 4.20, 7.45. Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Rampage (12A) Mon 12.00. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30. Rampage (12A) Fri 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sat 2.45, 5.15, 8.00; Sun 2.45, 5.00, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 11.25; Sat & Sun 10.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 5.00, 7.45; Sun 2.20, 5.15, 7.20.

Connaught (01903 206206): Love, Simon (12A) Sun 10.00; Mon 4.00, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 5.45; Wed 3.30. A Quiet Place (15) Sat & Thu 8.40; Mon 1.00, 8.40; Tue 8.15; Wed 1.00, 8.45. Ghost Stories (15) Fri, Sun & Wed 8.40; Mon 1.40, 6.30; Tue 3.30, 8.40. Grease Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 12.30; Sun 3.15. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.30, 3.15, 6.00; Sat 3.15, 6.00; Sun 12.30, 6.00; Mon 3.15, 6.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Mon 11.00. English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle (12A) Wed 6.15. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Thu 1.15, 4.30, 7.45.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.