ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 17-23

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 19/23, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: RNLI Volunteers by Margaret Kimber, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

MADONNA NIGHT: £7-£10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Celebrating the Queen of Pop’s 60th birthday.

REWIND: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

BACK TO THE 80S: £14-£16, 7pm (2pm/6pm Aug 18) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth Production by Bullfrog Summer School.

BOVINE CEMETERY: £7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

BUGSY THE MUSICAL JR: £10-£12, 7.30pm and Aug 18 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

HAODS presents Wendy and Peter Pan. Until Saturday, August 18, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

VANESSA: £10-£165, 5.10pm (4.35pm Aug 19/22) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

COMMUNITY

BALLROOM DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Summer dance, complimentary refreshments. Ballroom, latin, jive, sequence. 8pm. Doors open 7.45pm. New dancers always welcome. Large sprung floor, soft lighting. On-site parking. Details: 07767 411115, 01444 248926, email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com. Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

BIG BOOK SALE: St Anne’s Church, Lewes, 10am-2pm.

BILLINGSHURST HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Annual Flower Show, The Village Centre, Roman Way, Billingshurst, 2.30pm-5pm. The show has 135 classes covering flowers, vegetables, fruit, floral art, cacti, pot plants, cookery, crafts, photography and junior classes. Cash prizes, awards, cups and trophies to be won, in addition to the fun of taking part and supporting a long standing local event. Entry open to all. Schedules, incorporating entry forms, available from Austens. Enquiries: 01403 784599.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Planespotting, 8 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Crowlink NT car park, 10.30am.

NEWHAVEN FESTIVAL: Aug18-Sept 2. Various community and arts events happening throughout the town. For details see newhavenfestival.co.uk.

SUMMER SHOW: Chichester and District Gardens and Allotments Association Annual Summer Show, 2pm, The Newell Centre, St Pancras, Chichester. Exhibits of fruit, flowers and vegetables, flower arranging, domestic produce, photography, handicrafts and children’s handiwork. Refreshments available, cake stall, plant sales, bric-a-brac, books and competitions. Entry 50p.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Red Lyon PH car park, The Street, Slinfold. Five-mile HDC walk up to Hill House through woodland and fields to cross the river on the way to Nowhurst Farm. Returning via Cooks Lane, Rapkyns and Theales Farm. No dogs. 2¼ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

HORSHAM BATTLE OF THE BANDS: Festival Weekend Day 1, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 11.30am-9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Rhythmic (The Hat Man), Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

OUTDOOR MUSIC: Free, from 2pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Kioko and Greg Phizacklea on the West Lawn.

RANSOM: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE REAL THING: £29, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Plus Heatwave and Odyssey.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

ACROJOU: Frantic. Free, 12.30pm to 2.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Performed on the Pavilion Theatre Promenade.

SAUL: £15-£230, 4.35pm and Aug 21/23, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

COMMUNITY

ARTS AND CRAFTS: Headway House, Jackies Lane, Newick, 10am-4pm. Plus Bank Holiday Monday, August 27. Refreshments available. Part of Sussex Artwave. Info: 01825 724323, info@headwayeastsussex.org.uk, www.headwayeastsussex.org.uk. Headway East Sussex supports people, their families and carers in rebuilding their lives after brain injury.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Mind Your Manors, 12 miles with Naomi and Pete 07745 309407. Meet at Mayfield Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Downland Circular from Wilmington, 8.5 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at The Long Man and Priory car park, Wilmington, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). 2¼ mile HDC Health walk, easy under foot, although some narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

CAVENDISH WINDS: £14, 4pm Barcombe Village Hall. Summer concert for The Bevern Trust.

THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA: £20.50-£22.50, 3pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. With special guests Swing Time Jivers and Polka Dot Dolls.

GIGS

HORSHAM BATTLE OF THE BANDS: Festival Weekend Day 2, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 12pm-6pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night, The Dark and The Light.

SUZANNE VEGA: £29.50-£34.50, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Performing her albums Solitude Standing and 99.9F in full.

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Louise Eaton, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10am, Sussex Oak car park, Church Street, Warnham, RH12 3QW. 6½ mile HDC walk, fairly flat (several stiles) towards Rowhook. No dogs. 3 hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

BUCK MEEK: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

SECRET SCREENING: £7, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. LGBT Poet Laureate Trudy Howson.

TIDDLER: And Other Terrific Tales. From £16.90, 1.30pm/4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm/4.30pm Tues) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Devil’s Dyke, 7 miles with Peter R 01444 233952. Meet at Church Lane, roadside by Newtimber Church, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: At The Royal Oak in Ifield. Starts 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Jubilee To begin With, 10.5 miles with Doris and Gavin B 07552 763683. Meet outside Bede’s School, Eastbourne, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Stroll round Wild Park with Janet 475867. Meet at Lewes Bus Station, bus 28 to Moulscombe 9.55am.

WALK: 4½ mile flat circular HDC walk to Warnham and across the Deer Park. Please park at far end of Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham, and meet at 10am the car park entrance. No dogs. 2 hours. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

BAD MANNERS: £20-£22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Plus support.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over The Brow, 4 miles with Lynne B 07875 546833. Meet at Butts Brown car park, Willingdon, 6pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 3, 8.5 miles with Sue Bl 01403 255654. Roadside parking along The street by The Rising Sun (RH20 2HE) 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk, Summer Time Out in the Country, 2.5 miles with Rick. Meet at the Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Hellingly Village Hall. Pevensey, Rickney Circular, 5 miles with Vic 412554. Or Follow The Old Coach Road, 8 miles with Jayne 500855. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE RIFLES: £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Apostasy (PG) Fri 6.00; Sat 3.15, 8.45; Sun 3.00; Mon 4.00; Tue 8.45; Wed 1.45; Big Scream: Wed 11.30; Silver Screen: Thu 3.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 3.00, 8.15; Sat 12.30, 6.00; Sun 5.15; Mon 1.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 4.00; Silver Screen: Thu 12.45. Summer Of Ghibli: Kiki’s Delivery Service (U) Fri 12.30. Kids’ Club: The Land Before Time (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Hey Duggee Programme 16 (U) Mon 12.00. Autism Friendly: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sun 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Toy Story (PG) Sun 12.45. Culture Shock: Heathers (30th Anniversary) (15) Sun 8.00. BlacKkKlansman Plus Satellite Q&A With Spike Lee (15) Mon 6.15. Silver Screen: The Eyes Of Orson Welles (12A) Tue 3.00. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Turandot (12A) Tue 12.00. Women’s Work: The Miseducation Of Cameron Post (15) Wed 9.00. Summer Of Ghibli: Grave of The Fireflies (12A) Wed 6.40. Preview Screening: Yardie + Live Satellite Q&A (15) Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Christopher Robin (PG) 11.50, 2.20, 5.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 5.45, 8.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 3.15. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 7.45. Incredibles 2 (PG) 12.20.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Piano (15) Fri 10.30. Sharp Tools (12A) Fri 11.00. The Art Of Acting: Daniel Day-Lewis (tbc) Fri 1.00. Madame Hyde (tbc) Fri 1.15. 6.9 On The Richter Scale (15) Fri 1.30. My Left Foot (15) Fri 3.15. Yellow Submarine (U) Fri 3.30. Philomena (12A) Fri 6.00. Watch The Sunset (15) Fri 6.30. The Third Murder (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 1.00. The Trip To Italy (15) Fri 9.00. Vertigo (PG) Sat 11.00. 25 Years In Slovak Animation (15) Sat 11.15. Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (PG) Sat & Sun 1.15. Ideal Home (15) Sat 1.45. Vagabond (15) Sat 3.30. The Negotiator (15) Sat 4.00; Sun 6.45. The Hours (12A) Sat 6.15. The Miseducation Of Cameron Post (15) Sat 6.30; Mon 1.00. Easy Money (15) Sat 8.30; Tue 8.15. The Receptionist (18) Sat 8.45. Persona (15) Sun 11.00. Sholler’s Archive (PG) Sun 11.15. Bernstein Centenary Triple RoH Ballet (PG) Sun 1.00. One Sings The Other Doesn’t (12A) Sun 1.30. The Dinner (15) Sun 4.00. Eyes Of Orson Welles (PG) Sun 4.30; Mon 3.30. The Jazz Ambassadors (PG) Sun 6.15, 8.30. Keeper Of Lost Causes (15) Sun 8.45. Madame Hyde (tbc) Sun 9.00. Cries And Whispers (15) Mon 11.00. My Amish World (12A) Mon 11.15. Bergman And The Rebirth (Or Reinvention) Of Art Cinema (tbc) Mon 1.15. Possum (15) Mon 1.30. Jalouse (15) Mon 3.15; Tue 4.00. Top Of The World (15) Mon 5.30. Mug (15) Mon 5.45; Tue 1.00. Gangs of New York (18) Mon 7.45. Georgia Mancio (PG) Mon 8.00. Maurice (15) Tue 10.30. Dream Of Illumination (12A) Tue 11.00. Bernstein As Lecturer, Broadcaster And The Teacher (PG) Tue 1.15. Madame (15) Tue 1.30. On The Waterfront (12A) Tue 3.45. Spitfire (PG) Tue 6.00; Wed 2.15. The Children Act (tbc) Tue 6.15. Mrs Dalloway (PG) Tue 8.00. The Liberators (15) Tue 8.30. Wings Of Desire (12A) Wed 10.30. Fanny And Alexander (15) Wed 10.45. On The Waterfront (12A) Wed 1.00. The Children Act (tbc) Wed 1.15. Lucky (15) Wed 3.30; Thu 1.45. The Gleaners & I (U) Wed 4.30. The Rider (15) Wed 5.45. Bernard & Huey (15) Wed 6.30; Thu 1.00. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (18) Wed 7.45. Lincoln (tbc) Wed 8.15. The Deer Hunter (18) Thu 10.00. The Iron Orchard (15) Thu 11.00. Waiting For You (15) Thu 1.30. The Rider (15) Thu 3.45. The Virgin Spring (15) Thu 4.15. Surprise Film 18 (15) Thu 6.00. Steel Country (15) Thu 6.15. There Will Be Blood (15) Thu 8.15. The Hypnotist (15) Thu 8.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 6.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 6.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Take 2 Thursdays: - not available.

Curzon (01323 731441): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 1.50, 4.50 (Fri-Tue only); 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): (Next film September 6.)

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Teen Titans Go To The Movies (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00; Sun 10.45, 11.15, 1.45, 4.30; Mon-Thu 11.00, 11.15, 1.45, 4.30. Christopher Robin (PG) 10.30, 1.30, 4.45 (not Sun); Sun 11.00, 5.00. Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) 2.00, 5.15, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 1.30, 5.15, 8.15. Hotel Artemis (15) 7.45. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Il Trovatore (Verdi) (12A) Sun 2.00. Skyscraper (12A) Sun-Wed 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 9.15; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.15; Mon 3.30, 6.00; Tue 6.15, 8.15; Wed 3.00, 5.30; Thu 3.45, 6.15. Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.15; Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 3.15, 8.30; Mon & Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 8.30. Ant-Man And The Wasp – 3D (12A) Fri 5.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 6.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 8.30; Sat 12.15, 8.15; Sun 12.45, 8.45; Mon 12.30, 8.15; Tue 3.15, 8.45; Wed 12.30, 6.00; Thu 1.00, 8.45. The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales (U) Fri & Wed 12.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00, 1.00; Mon 1.00; Tue 12.30; Thu 1.15; Relaxed: Sun 11.15. Tracking Edith (PG) Fri 3.45, 8.15; Sat 1.00, 8.45; Sun 1.30, 6.30; Mon & Wed 8.45; Tue 5.45; Thu 6.30. Pin Cushion (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 1.45, 4.15; Sun 4.15, 9.00; Mon 4.00, 6.30; Tue 4.00; Wed 3.45; Thu 4.15; 9.00. The Collector (15) Wed 8.00. Three Colours: Blue (15) Sat 6.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 11.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 25.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 6.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri, Sun & Thu 2.00, 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 4.00, 6.15, 8.35; Mon 1.45, 4.30, 6.15; Tue 2.00, 4.00, 6.15; Wed 12.45, 4.00, 6.15. The Festival (15) Fri-Sun & Thu 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Mon 4.00, 8.35; Tue 4.30, 8.35; Wed 5.30, 8.35. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 11.30, 3.40, 6.00, 8.25; Sat 1.45, 3.40, 6.00, 8.25; Mon 11.00, 3.40, 6.00, 8.25; Wed 11.15, 1.40, 3.40, 6.00, 8.25. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri-Tue 11.15, 1.35; Wed 10.45, 1.35; Thu 11.15, 1.35. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Sun 11.00, 1.25; Mon 11.30, 2.00; Tue & Thu 11.00, 1.25; Wed 11.00, 3.00. Spitfire (PG) Wed 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Beauty And The Beast Sing-A-Long (PG) 10.30. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Mon 7.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Turandot (12A) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) 8.45. Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon 9.45, 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.15; Sat 9.45, 12.25, 3.00, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 9.45, 12.25, 3.10, 5.55, 8.30; Tue 9.45, 12.40, 3.15, 5.40, 8.25; Wed & Thu 9.45, 12.40, 3.15, 5.50. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.10, 11.55, 1.55; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.55, 1.55. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.15; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.55, 6.20; Sat & Sun 3.25, 6.20. The Meg (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.55, 5.30, 8.25; Sat 3.55, 5.55, 8.15; Sun 3.55, 5.50, 8.20; Tue 3.55, 5.50, 8.10. The Spy Who Dumped Me (15) Wed & Thu 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.15; Sat 12.15, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Sun 12.40, 3.10, 5.30; Mon 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Tue 12.50, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Wed 12.40, 3.15, 5.50, 8.15; Thu 12.50, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.15. Heat (15) Sat 2.45. Silver Screen: Christopher Robin (PG) Mon 11.00.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.