ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, July 19-26

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JULY 20

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MISS HOPE SPRINGS: £12.50-£15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy cabaret.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: 32 Years as a Press Photographer by John Fox, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES SPEAKERS FESTIVAL: July 20-22 with guests including Angela Eagle and Imran Ahmed, John Crace, Lt General Ben Hodges, Vicky Pryce and many more at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Details at www.speakersfestival.com.

WALK: 2 ½ mile, flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

A PINCH OF SOUL: The Kings Arms, Horsham, 8pm.

CARPENTERS GOLD: £19-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Tribute show.

CROSSFIRE: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 9pm.

DIEllE: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

MISTER PARK: White Hart, Crawley, 8pm.

RAY OWEN: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE HOG ROAST: Simon Mole, Angel Spit, Voodoo Lake, Echoes In Red and The Fiascos. The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE MAJORS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS: £30, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. America’s best-selling comedic author.

ANIMALCOLM: £12.50-£45, 7pm (2pm/7pm July 21) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Life as an Animal is Wild.

DANNY BAKER: £22-£24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Good Time Charlie’s Back!

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£230, 4.05pm (and July 24) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

LOVESONG: £8-£9, 7.45pm until July 28 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. A moving story of one couple, told from two different points in their lives.

NATIONAL YOUTH DANCE CO: £8-£12, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Used To Be Blonde.

SATURDAY, JULY 21

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £4, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Kieran Hodgson.

COMMUNITY

FUNDRAISER: Landport Community Garden Fundraiser, noon-4pm at Landport Community Garden. Garden party with tea and cakes, plant sale, raffle, bric-a-brac, face painting, games and much more. Free entry. Fundraiser for a shed roof and gardening equipment.

CONCERTS

MIN KYM (VIOLIN) WITH IAN BROWN (PIANO): Petworth Festival, Saturday, July 21, 7.30pm, £23, Champs Hill, www.petworthfestival.org.uk.

WEST SUSSEX MUSIC COUNTY ENSEMBLES: £5, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Summer Concert.

GIGS

FLESH TUXEDO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Mike Dobie, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Rock Day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 12pm-5pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Will Duke.

LOOSE CABOOSE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£230, 5.05pm (and July 23/26) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

UD SUMMER SHOW 2018: £10, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth production from Universal Dance.

SUNDAY, JULY 22

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Ivor Dembina and Dave Green.

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Mayfield, just off A267 between Mayfield and Mark Cross, open 2pm-5pm. Admission is free but donations welcome, car parking will be sign posted. Bus Services 251/252 pass nearby with a walk up closed road to the Mill, National Cycle Route No. 21 adjacent, light refresments. 01435 873367. Also Tuesdays 10am-2pm. Brian Pike Friends of Argos Hill Windmill.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: North From Ditchling, 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Ditchling Village Hall, 2pm.

PIANO EXTRAVAGANZA: Petworth Festival, Sunday, July 22, 7.30pm, £7.50-£26, St Mary’s Church, www.petworthfestival.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2 ¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

GIGS

HORSHAM GARDEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Pop day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, 12pm-5pm.

JAZZ RE:FEST: £7.50, noon-7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Annual one-day festival.

LEVELLERS ACOUSTIC: £25, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

SUPERSTRINGS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-3pm.

THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA: From £22.90, 3pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

STAGE

MILKSHAKE LIVE! THE MAGIC STORY BOOK: 12pm and 3.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SAUL: £20-£260, 4pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

SUMMER SHOWCASE: £15, 2.15pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Encore Academy.

MONDAY, JULY 23

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Joanne McNally and Ivo Graham.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Ivor Holland, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GIGS

SPEAKEASY REVIVAL ORCHESTRA: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Suzi Ruffell and Jen Brister.

COMMUNITY

MARY HOW TRUST FILM SOCIETY: The Post, 7.30pm, West Chiltington Village Hall. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, as the embattled leaders of The Washington Post, lead an entertaining and timely docudrama. Tickets £6 on the door and from: The Mary How Trust screening rooms and office, call Clare Flexman on 01798 877646; The Mary How Trust charity shop in Pulborough; The Card Centre, Storrington; Cherilyn/Nisa Local, West Chiltington.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Shere Delight, 11.4 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at Silent Pool car park just west of Shere, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green RH13 OPT (approached across the yellow road markings in front of the Village Hall). 5-mile HDC walk, across fields and through some woodland, Some stiles and slight inclines. Good views. Can be muddy. No dogs please. 2¼ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

GRAHAM NASH: £39.50-£45, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. An intimate evening of song and stories.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

CHITTY CHITTY BNG BANG: £15-£18, 7.30pm until July 29 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) (Sun 3pm)Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Presented by The Rattonians.

PUPIK: £11.50-£12.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Multi-layered two-woman show.

THIS IS ME: £16, 7pm and July 25, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Musical extravaganza featuring local talent.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Glenn Wool and Paul F Taylor.

COMMUNITY

EVENING SPIRITUAL HEALING: 7pm-8pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Rotherfield, 8 miles with Janet and Peter 477062. Picnic lunch. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Danehill/Horsted Keynes, 5 miles with Ian R (07594 549552 on day). Meet at Danehill car park, 7pm.

WALK: Park at far end of Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham, and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 4½ mile HDC walk to Broadbridge Heath, via the “Riverside Walk” with 1 stile. Can be muddy. 2 hours. No dogs. Michael 07719 467861.

STAGE

PENGUIN PRIDE: £14-£16, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Books, poetry, music and more featuring headliner Heather Peace.

THURSDAY, JULY 26

COMEDY

BIANCA DEL RIO: From £31.50, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Blame It On Bianca del Rio.

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jim Tavare and Larry Dean.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 1, 10.5 miles with Sue B 01403 255654. Meet at Horsham park and Ride, off the B2237, Worthing Road, 9.40am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. Figure of Eight Walk, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet at Medical Centre for 9.47am bus 51 to Mayfield. Beside The Sea, 5.5 miles with Maureen 765725. Or, Coastal and Downland Trails, 11.5 miles with Colin 07446 458138. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Lunchtime recital Table Music.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE DRIFTERS: £29.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 12.45, 3.30, 9.30; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.15, 9.00; Sun 5.30, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 6.00, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 5.45; HOH Subtitled: Sun 2.30; Silver Screen: Tue 10.00, 3.30; Thu 10.00, 12.30, 3.00, 8.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. Kids’ Club: Madagascar (U) Sat 10.30. Strangers On A Train (PG) Sun 12.00. Discover Tuesdays: Maurice (15) Tue 12.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Captured Live From Glyndebourne (2015): Saul (12A) Thu 6.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 3.00, 5.10, 8.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.00, 3.00, 5.10, 8.00, 8.30; Thu 3.00, 5.10, 8.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 2.05, 5.45; Sat & Sun 11.00, 2.05, 5.45; Mon-Wed 11.00, 12.00, 2.05, 5.45; Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.05.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Mary Shelley (12A) Fri 12.45; Sat 8.30; Sun 12.15; Mon & Tue 8.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 12.00. The Bromley Boys (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 12.30; Thu 2.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 5.45; Sun 2.45; Wed 1.15. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri & Wed 8.30; Sat & Mon 5.45; Sun 8.15; Tue 3.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Sat & Mon 3.00; Sun 5.30; Tue 5.45; Thu 4.45. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Mon & Tue 1.00; Wed 4.00. Saul (PG) Thu 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): I, Tonya (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Shakespeare Company Encore: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Wed 7.00. Captured Live From Glyndebourne (2015): Saul (12A) Thu 6.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Skyscraper (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Skyscraper (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 8.45; Sat 1.00, 8.45; Sun 12.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.45, 1.45, 3.15, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 1.45, 2.50, 4.45, 7.45; Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 2.00, 5.00, 6.05, 8.00; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 5.35, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Kids Crew: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Show Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Wed & Thu 5.10, 7.45.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Happy Prince (15) Fri-Mon 7.45; Thu 2.15. K4AQ: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 11.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15; Tue & Wed 2.15, 7.45. Autism Friendly Screening: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sun 10.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 28.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 8.15; Sun & Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 2.15, 5.15, 7.45, 8.15; Sun & Thu 10.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 3.15, 6.00, 8.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Tue 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon & Wed 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 12.30, 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Relaxed: Sun 11.45; Tue 12.00. Mary Shelley (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 3.00; Sun 2.30. The Receptionist (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 5.45; Sun 5.15. Racer And The Jailbird (15) Fri-Wed 8.00. Captured Live From Glyndebourne (2015): Saul (12A) Thu 6.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film July 28.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Swiss Army Man (15) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Charity Film Gala: The Bromley Boys (PG) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri-Sun 10.45, 12.45, 3.30, 6.00, 6.15, 8.30, 8.40; Mon 10.30, 12.45, 3.30, 5.45, 6.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 10.45, 12.45, 3.30, 6.00, 6.15, 8.30, 8.40; Thu 10.45, 12.30, 3.30, 6.00, 6.15, 8.30, 8.40. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.00, 1.10, 3.10, 3.45, 5.45, 8.20; Sat 10.15, 1.00, 1.10, 3.10, 3.45, 5.45, 8.20; Sun, Tue & Wed 10.30, 1.00, 1.10, 3.10, 3.45, 5.45, 8.20; Mon 11.15, 1.00, 2.15, 3.10, 5.00, 8.20; Thu 10.30, 1.00, 1.10, 3.00, 3.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.30. English National Opera And Akram Khan Present: Giselle (12A) Mon 8.00. Captured Live From Glyndebourne (2015): Saul (12A) Thu 6.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Lean On Pete (15) Fri 9.55am; Sat 2.55; Sun 8.00; Mon 5.45; Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 9.45am. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 10.00, 12.40, 3.00, 5.45, 8.45; Sat 10.00, 10.15, 12.40, 3.20, 5.55, 8.45; Sun 10.00, 10.15, 12.40, 3.00, 3.20, 5.55, 8.45; Mon 10.15, 12.40, 3.00, 3.20, 5.55, 8.45; Tue 10.00, 12.40, 3.00, 3.20, 5.55, 8.40; Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.40, 3.20, 5.55, 8.40. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Wed & Thu 2.40, 8.05. Skyscraper (12A) Fri 12.30, 8.15; Sat, Mon & Tue 12.40, 8.15; Sun 12.40, 5.30; Wed 12.20, 5.45. The Incredibles (PG) Fri 9.40, 12.20, 2.45, 3.10, 5.30, 5.45, 8.20; Sat 9.40, 12.25, 3.10, 5.30, 5.55, 8.30; Sun & Mon 9.40, 12.25, 3.10, 5.55, 8.30; Tue 9.40, 12.25, 3.10, 5.30, 5.55, 8.30; Wed & Thu 9.40, 12.25, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 12.15, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sat 10.00, 12.30, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Mon 1.45, 4.30, 7.15; Tue & Wed 10.00, 12.15, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Thu 10.45, 1.30, 4.15. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 12.45, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Mary Shelley (12A) Mon 11.00. Captured Live From Glyndebourne (2015): Saul (12A) Thu 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

