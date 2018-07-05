ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, July 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JULY 6

COMEDY

CHRIS RAMSEY: From £24.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 8, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! and Guest Improv Superstars.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Modern Day Slavery by Katy Bourne, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7.30pm. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, cert 15. Tickets £6/£5/£3.50. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

WALK: 2 ½ mile flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN (TQ 161258). Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184

CONCERTS

CRAWLEY FESTIVAL CONCERT: 12.30pm, Silver Birch Singers with John Scott Cree. Music at St John’s Church, off the High Street. Free.

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 7.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Youth and dreams. www.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk

GIGS

GIGNITE: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm.

NATE AUSTEN: The Kings Arms, Horsham, 8pm.

NEFARIOUS PICAROONS (WITH SUPPORT FROM ELTEL): Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

SLURRED: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE RIDE: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Live funk and soul.

STAGE

BRITAIN THROUGH THE DECADES: £6, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Presented by St Paul’s.

GAME ON: £18.50, 7pm (2pm July 7) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. BPM Dance Academy.

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£200, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

GUYS AND DOLLS JR: £11-£44, 2.30pm/7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A feel good show for all the family presented by The Broadway Players.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Short & Curly and Norris & Parker.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Afternoon Tea Stroll with Graham and Hilda 472678. Meet on Cliffe Bridge, Lewes, 2.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: South Downs Circular, 5.5 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet at the car park on SDW about 2 miles SW of Storrington off B2139, 10am.

CONCERTS

FOLK AND IRISH MUSIC: Harvest Home Entertains for The Smiles Foundation. At Broadwater C of E Primary School. A ploughman’s supper will be served and a raffle will take place during the evening. Doors open 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7 in advance only from Annette on 07717 634734.

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 1pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Nocturne: Celestial music. 7pm Wolf’s Italienisches Liederbuch. www.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk

MIDSUMMER MUSIC: With Classical Folk. Music by Saint-Saëns, Schubert and Brahms. Folk music and song from around the world. 7.30pm, £8, St John the Evangelist, Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Tickets from The Parish Office, Burgess Hill Town Help Point or on the door.

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391.

TUNES AND TEA: A Taste of America presented by the Sunday Morning Singers in pictures, words and song. Lindfield URC, 3pm. Free admission, refreshments. In aid of the continuing work of the Air Ambulance.

GIGS

BLISS ART: £10, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Indian-Summer gig. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.co.uk

KING OF POP: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Michael Jackson tribute starring Navi.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Rhythmic (The Hat Man), The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Unreel Quartet. Scottish and US songs, guitar and fiddle.

LOVE ACTION: £7, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. 80’s Night.

STAR SHAPED: £5, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Party Night.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: From £19.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

STAGE

GIOVANNI PERNICE: £24-£50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Born to Win.

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£230, 5.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SHOWSTOPPERS: £17.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tomboogie and Tbad.

STRAIGHT UP ‘18: £12-£15, 6pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Streetfunk with Pro-Motion Dance Crew.

SUNDAY, JULY 8

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Anna Morris and Eleanor Conway.

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Mayfield, just off A267 between Mayfield and Mark Cross, 2pm-5pm. Admission is free but donations welcome, car parking will be sign posted. Bus Services 251/252 pass nearby with a walk up closed road to the Mill, National Cycle Route No. 21 adjacent, light refreshments. 01435 873367. Also Tuesdays 10am-2pm. Brian Pike Friends of Argos Hill Windmill.

EXHIBITION: Patina Moving On Parade Exhibition at Linklater Pavilion, Railway Land, Lewes noon-4pm. Free entry.

GUIDED CYCLE RIDE: Women Only. Meet 10am by the Sundial in the Forum outside TK Maxx, Horsham, RH12 1NU. Easy, mainly off road, 2½ hour ride along part of Horsham’s Riverside Walk to Warnham Local Nature Reserve. Info: hdsd.org.uk/Inclusive-Activities/horsham-district-health-rides

HORSHAM AND CRAWLEY CYCLE TOURING CLUB: 40-mile loop ride to south of Horsham including pub lunch stop. Meet at Horsham Pavilions in the Park, 9am. All welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Horsham-Crawley-CTC.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Heathland Walk, 2 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Land End Common car park, 2pm.

OPEN GARDEN: Halford Manor, North Chailey, 11am-4pm. Stunning flowers and borders, shep and gees plus Forestry School and Mobile Making from Plumpton College £5pp. Entry £5, free parking.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

LEWES FESTIVAL OF SONG: 1pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. If Words Made of Breath. 7.30pm Sacred Raptures. www.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk

GIGS

CHARLIE AUSTEN: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-3pm.

FUNDAY SUNDAY: Horsham Park, 12pm-6pm.

THE GREATEST HITS OF MOTOWN: From £23.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. How Sweet It Is.

STAGE

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

ROBERT WATTS: 1.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. An afternoon with Star Wars Producer Robert Watts.

STRAIGHT UP ‘18: £12-£15, 2pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Streetfunk with Skebe Kings Dance Crew.

MONDAY, JULY 9

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jake Lambert and Seann Walsh.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With Medium Michelle Burnley, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Subject and speaker TBA, 7.30pm Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Next meeting, Leslie Primo will give an illustrated talk on Foreigners in London: 1520-1677. Leslie is a graduate with a degree in Art History and an MA in Renaissance Studies from Birbeck University College, London. He has specialised in early Medieval and Renaissance studies, including Italian Renaissance Drawing, Art and Architecture in Europe, Medici and Patronage, Narrative Paintings in the Age of Giotto and the work Peter Rubens. He currently lectures at The National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery, and teaches courses at Imperial College, Covent Garden and Bishopsgate Institute London. Coffee from 10am. Talk 10.30am-12pm, The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning.

GIGS

BURT BACHARACH: £50-£72.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Live in concert.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

KICKS DANCE: £13-£15, 7pm and July 10, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ten Year Celebration.

THIS IS ELVIS: From £15.90, 7.45pm until July 14 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A new musical.

TROY STORY: £6-£8, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Crawley Down Primary School.

TUESDAY, JULY 10

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Sara Barron and Laura Lexx.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Barcombe Mill, 6 miles with Ian 812546. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Farmland and Forest, 11 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at MSDC car park in Horsted Keynes, 10am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

ELIO PACE PRESENTS ELVIS PRESLEY: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

OH SEES: £25, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

Open Mic Night: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

Open Mic Night: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£200, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

RAINBOW SHAKESPEARE: £17, 7.30pm until July 15 (Sat/Sun mat 2pm) Highdown Gardens, Worthing 01903 206206. The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

THE ARTS SOCIETY: £22.50, 6.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Arts Society 50th Anniversary Celebratory Lecture.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Great British Mysteries and Maisie Adam.

COMMUNITY

CYCLE RIDE: Meet 10am outside Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Horsham, RH12 3YS. Free guided cycle ride led by trained volunteers. Starter level off-road ride for adults only. Council bikes may be available. 2½ - 3½ hours. Further info: hdsd.org.uk/Inclusive-Activities/horsham-district-health-rides

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Around Cuckfield, 3 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Broad Street, Cuckfield car park, 7pm.

Spiritual healing: 7pm-8pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Hearth and Home: Aspects of Sussex Housing History by Geoffrey Mead, 7.30pm the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road Hove.

WALK: Park and meet 10am, Henfield Cricket Ground off the A281 (BN5 9RP). 6-mile HDC walk, mostly flat (some stiles) through fields to near Albourne green, expansive views of the South Downs, back through Woodmancote Place Deer Park. No dogs. 2½ hours. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

DAVID HARRILD: 7.15pm, £7.50, Roffey Club, Spooners Road, Horsham, www.horshammelodytimes.co.uk, 07940 360189.

STAGE

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£200, 5.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

WIND IN THE WILLOWS: £7, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Meads Primary School.

THURSDAY, JULY 12

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Laura Patterson and Joe Sutherland.

EDINBURGH PREVIEW SPECIAL 2: £10-£12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With Tom Stade. Tickets available at Union Music Store or www.wegottickets.com

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Sussex Diamond Way Stage 7, 9.3 miles with Paul J 01444 441530. Meet at the car park on Chillies Lane just north of primary school, High Hurstwood, 10am.

CONCERTS

OPERA DOUBLE BILL: Mozart’s Bastien and Bastienne and Bach’s Coffee Cantata. Sung in German with dialogues in English, 7.30pm-9.15pm, St Mary’s Church, 61 St James’s Street, Kemptown, Brighton. This is event is the UK conducting debut of Afro-Peruvian conductor Dante Valdez. Tickets £15. Special deal online, four for £40. Concessions £12. Visit www.stephenelleryconductor.co.uk.

GIGS

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE: £27, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes.

BRATISLAVA HOT SERENADERS: £18-£19, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. With Serenader Sisters

STAGE

DIAL M FOR MURDER: £16-£23.50, 7.45pm until July 21 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

DREAMBOYS: £21-£29, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Suitable for 18yrs plus.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Whitney (15) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 3.15; Mon 3.00, 5.45; Tue 3.45, 8.30; Wed 3.45, 6.30; Thu 1.00, 3.45; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Leave No Trace (PG) Fri & Sat 9.00; Tue 10.30; Wed 1.15, 9.15; Thu 10.30, 9.15. McQueen (15) Fri 3.30; Mon 12.30. Kids’ Club: Wonderstruck (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Animal Visits (U) Mon 11.00. The Beatles Yellow Submarine (U) Sun 11.00, 6.00. A Quiet Place (15) Sun 1.15; Tue 6.30. Vintage Sundays: North By Northwest (PG) Sun 8.30. Postcards From The 48% + Q&A (PG) Mon 8.30. Discover Tuesdays: Racer And The Jailbird (15) Tue 1.00. Time Trial (18) Thu 6.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Bookshop (PG) Fri & Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 1.00, 6.15; Mon 12.30, 5.45; Tue 12.30, 5.15; Wed 1.15, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 8.30. The Boy Downstairs (12A) Fri 3.45; Sun 8.45; Mon 8.15. The Ciambra (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 3.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 1.00. All The Wild Horses (15) Sat 3.45; Tue 3.00; Thu 6.15. McQueen (15) Sat 8.45; Wed 3.45. Paths Of The Soul (12A) Mon 3.00. An American In Paris (PG) Tue 7.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Shape Of Water (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film July 17.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Sicario 2: Soldado (15) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.05, 8.05. The Bookshop (PG) 2.00, 5.00; 8.00 (not Wed). The Happy Prince (15) 2.10; 5.10 (not Wed). Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 8.10. On Chesil Beach (15) Wed 2.05, 5.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Adrift (12A) 3.00, 5.35. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri-Wed 8.15. Patrick (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.15, 5.35; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.15, 5.35. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 2.00, 8.00. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) 5.10, 7.50. Kids Crew: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.10. Show Dogs (PG) Sat & Sun 12.45. Skyscraper (12A) Thu 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): A Quiet Place (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. I Got Life! (Aurore) (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. Lean On Pete (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 28.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Swimming With Men (12A) 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Zoo (PG) 2.15, 5.15, 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 5.15. Family Film Fun: Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Eugene Onegin (Tchaikovsky) (tbc) Sun 2.00. Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (tbc) Mon 8.00. Muse: Drones World Tour (tbc) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. Whitney (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 6.15, 8.45; Mon 5.45, 8.15; Thu 6.00, 8.15. Hereditary (15) Fri-Sun, Tue & Wed 6.15, 8.45; Mon 5.45, 8.15; Thu 6.00, 8.15. Postcards From The 48% (PG) Fri & Wed 3.30; Sat 5.30; Sun 6.00, Mon & Thu 3.15; Tue 5.45. The Bookshop (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 3.30; Sat, Sun & Wed 3.45; Thu 3.15. Leave No Trace (PG) Fri & Tue 3.45; Sat 3.00; Sun & Wed 8.30; Mon 2.00; Tue 3.45; Thu 3.30. The Deer Hunter (18) Mon 7.00. My Genderation (15) Thu 7.30. Muse: Drones World Tour (15) Thu 8.15. Believe That (U) Sun 12.00. Up (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.30; Relaxed: Sun 12.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Happy Prince (15) Sun 3.45; Mon & Tue 6.10. Tully (15) Sun 6.10; Tue 8.20. Funny Cow (15) Mon 8.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Filmstars Don’t Die In Liverpool (12A) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): McQueen (15) Tue & Wed 8.15. Swimming With Men (12A) Fri & Thu 2.10, 6.10; Sat 4.10, 6.20; Sun 4.10, 8.35; Mon & Tue 2.00, 8.35; Wed 2.20, 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Adrift (12A) Fri 6.15; Sat 11.15, 4.25, 6.30; Sun 2.00, 4.05; Mon 6.35; Tue 2.10, 6.35; Wed 8.35; Thu 6.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri 2.00, 8.30; Sat 6.00, 8.30; Sun 8.30; Mon & Tue 4.05, 8.20; Wed 2.10, 8.20; Thu 2.20, 6.00. The Bookshop (PG) Fri & Sun 6.10; Sat 2.00; Mon 2.10, 5.30; Tue & Wed 5.45; Thu 2.00, 8.25. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri & Thu 8.35; Sat 1.45, 8.35; Sun 1.15, 6.10; Mon-Wed 6.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 2.20, 8.25; Sat 11.30, 2.30, 8.25; Sun 11.10, 1.30, 3.30, 8.25; Mon & Tue 2.20. The Little Vampire (U) Sun 11.20. Saturday Morning Movie: The Little Vampire (U) Sat 10.30. Yellow Submarine: 50th Anniversary (U) Sun 11.00, 6.30. Oscar Wilde Season Encore: An Ideal Husband (PG) Wed 2.00. Muse: Drones World Tour (PG) Thu 8.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): 2001: Patrick (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.00, 5.45; Mon 12.15, 5.15; Wed 12.00, 5.45. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 2.50, 5.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.15, 2.20, 5.40, 7.45; Mon 12.00, 5.15, 7.30; Tue 2.50, 5.40, 7.45; Wed 12.15, 4.40, 8.00; Thu 5.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Swimming With Men (12A) Mon 12.00. Coco (PG) Sat & Sun 10.25. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri 3.00, 5.00; Sat, Sun & Tue 3.00, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.00; Wed 3.00, 5.15; Thu 3.00, 8.00. Skyscraper (12A) Thu 3.00, 8.25. Swimming With Men (12A) Fri 2.45, 7.45; Sat & Sun 12.40, 5.25; Mon 2.15, 2.45, 7.45; Tue 3.00, 5.20; Wed 12.45, 2.20, 8.00; Thu 3.00, 5.20. The First Purge (15) Fri & Tue 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.05, 8.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 3.00, 8.30; Thu 7.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Tag (15) Fri 12.45; Sat & Thu 8.15; Sun 1.15, 5.40; Mon & Tue 8.30; Wed 3.00. Mary Shelley (12A) Fri & Wed 3.00; Sat 12.45; Sun 3.30, 5.40; Mon 2.45; Tue 3.00, 8.30; Thu 3.15, 8.15. The Bookshop (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 1.00, 5.45; Sun 1.00; Mon 8.15; Tue 3.30; Wed 12.00; Thu 12.30, 6.00. Adrift (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 8.15; Sun 3.30; Mon 6.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 8.15; Thu 3.30. The First Purge (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 5.45; Sat, Sun & Wed 6.15; Tue 8.15. Leave No Trace (PG) Fri 6.00; Sat 3.20; Sun 8.15; Mon 12.15; Tue 1.00, 8.15; Wed 5.45; Thu 12.45, 5.45. Grease 2 (PG) Fri 8.15; Sat 12.45. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 8.30; Mon 3.30, 8.30; Tue 5.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Bookshop (PG) Mon 11.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

