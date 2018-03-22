ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, March 23-29

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until March 25, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: South Georgia and Antarctica, Birds and Wildlife by Matt Eade 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am in the left side of Denbies Vineyard car park, Dorking, RH5 6AA. 5 mile HDC walk through woods and farmland with steep ups and downs but lovely views to make up for them! 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311 or Emmy 01403 255517.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

THE NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15 on door, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. Amatis Piano Trio to play Brahms (No 2 Op 87), a newly discovered Britten trio and Schubert (Eflat). Pre-concert talk at 6.45pm. Tickets www.nyslewes.ticketsource.co.uk, 8-25year olds free.

GIGS

DON GALLARDO AND HIS FAR WEST BAND: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Americana Night.

FOREVER EAGLES: £24-£25, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tribute show.

FRANKLY SINATRA: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Stephen Triffitt.

NO MUSTANG: The Potters , Burgess Hill, 9pm.

SOME KINDA WONDERFUL: £11-£12, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With The Noel McCalla/Derek Nash Band.

THE FARMBOYS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

DOROTHY STRINGER DANCE SHOW 2018: £9, 7pm and March 24, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

IAN WAITE AND OTI MABUSE: £27.50-£29, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rhythm of The Night.

INDIGO CLUB: £8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Cabaret and music.

JASON DONOVAN: £25, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis.

ON THE TOWN: £10-£12, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. University of Chichester Musical Theatre Touring Company.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

COMEDY

COMEDY GALA: £14-£16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Spring Comedy Gala.

IAIN STIRLING: £13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. U OK Hun? X

MYSTERY MEAT CLUB: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Comedy Club.

COMMUNITY

BLUNTER BROTHERS: Grand Hotel, Brighton. Splash of Green Charity Ball. Doors open 7pm-1am. Click on the link for details. www.blunterbrothers.co.uk.

EASTER COFFEE MORNING: In aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Foyer, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries to Judith Redd 01444 248595.

HORSHAM INTERFAITH FORUM: Monthly meeting. AGM followed by update of the refugee situation and afternoon tea at the Causeway Barn, Manor Room, 2pm to 3.30pm.

JUMBLE SALE: Organised by Cliffe Bonfire Society, 10am-11.30am St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Catsfield Walk, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at The White Hart, Catsfield, 11am.

WALK: Park at Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road, Horsham (RH13 6QA), parking right down at the bottom on the gravel and meet there at 10.30am. 6 mile HDC walk south of Horsham to Sedgwick Park. May be muddy. No dogs. 2½ hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jill 07780 701184.

WALK: Meet 2pm at West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, for a lovely varied 3¾ mile walk around West Chiltington. Dogs welcome. 1¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

THE DREAM OF GERONTIUS: £8-£16, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Phoenix Choir of Crawley and The Phoenix Sinfonia.

WORTHING CHORAL SOCIETY: £7-£12, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Verdi Requiem.

GIGS

BLACK HEART ANGEL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

GEOFF ACHISON AND THE UK SOULDIGGERS: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Trevor Clawson, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

IRON TYGER: £10, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Showcasing their new album The Show Must go On.

JELLYHEAD: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. English Dulcimer Duo.

ROLLYS SYNDICATE: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

SOUL OF SANTANA: £15-£17, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The UK Tribute Show.

THE JAMBUSTERS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

STAGE

FIND YOUR STAGE: Free, 10am De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. National Youth Theatre 2018 Auditions for 14-25yr olds.

MONSTERSAURUS: £10-£12, 11am/1.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Big Wooden Horse. Suitable for 3yrs plus.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: Sunday, March 25, 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220

BRENNAN REECE: £6-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Everlong show.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Hills, Bottom and Beacon, 11.3 miles with Suzie T 07833 938903. Meet at Firle Bostal car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lewes to Rottingdean, 7.5 miles all day walk with Amanda 07816 004045 (picnic lunch). Meet at Lewes Railway Station at 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Downland Circular from Rodmell, 8 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Monks House NT car park, Rodmell, 10am.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road, open 11am-5.30pm, admission is free but donations welcome, parking is at Friends car park with a pleasant ten minute walk from rear down Forest to the Mill. Also Wednesdays 11am-3pm. Call 01435 873367.

WALK: Meet 10:30am Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2 ¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. 2017/18 Season.

FLETCHING SINGERS: £15-£25, 7pm All Saints Church, Hove. Fletching Singers with East Sussex Bach Choir singing the English translation of Bach’s St Matthew Passion. Tickets at www.fletchingsingers.co.uk, www.eastsussexbachchoir.org or 01825 712462.

HAYDN’S THE CREATION: £20-£22, 7pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. The Esterhazy Chamber Choir with the London Mozart Players.

PRO MUSICA: 7pm St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston. Karl Jenkins, Armed Man (Choral Suite) and John Rutter’s, Feel the Spirit.

WURLITZER: £14-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Phil Kelsall.

GIGS

JIM CRAWFORD: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues musician, singer/songwriter.

JAZZ LUNCH: £21.95, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Jo Fooks and Ted Beament.

SAMMY LEIGHTON CLAY: £5-£10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Offshore and Morgan M James.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Juxta, Josie Proto, Changing Colour & Simon Jones, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

THE ROLLING STONES STORY: From £27.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. High energy concert with Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth.

STAGE

EAST GRINSTEAD SHOWCASE 2018: £14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy East Grinstead.

IAN WAITE AND OTI MABUSE: £23.50-£25, 4pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. An Audience With Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse.

SARAH AND DUCK’S BIG TOP BIRTHDAY: £12.50, 1.30pm/4.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Live on stage.

THE FIREWORK-MAKER’S DAUGHTER: 8pm Southover Primary School, Lewes (01273) 473015. Intrepid Theatre Centre presentation performed by 25 local children aged 4-10yrs.

THE OTHER 1%: Free, 3pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. C-Block.

MONDAY, MARCH 26

COMMUNITY

AIR ACES: Arun and Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society, www.airaces.org.uk. For further information contact David Batcock on 01243 823007, email david.airaces@hotmail.com or visit the website. ‘Controlling 9/11’ – the story of U.S.A. Air Traffic Control on this tragic day. Presented by Mr. Phil Holt. at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Phil Holt was an Air Traffic Controller for nearly 40 years and was on duty on September 11, 2001. In this fascinating presentation, he will tell the story of his colleagues at the Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Cleveland Air Traffic Centres. A talk for everyone, not just those interested in aviation. Entrance for Air ACES members is £3, guests £5 and under 16s free. Tickets on sale at the door, no pre-booking. Doors 6.45pm, no reserved seating.

Evening of mediumship: With medium Andy Wheeler, 7.30pm with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

STAGE

BRIGHTON STORYTELLERS: £9, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Atlanta told by Ben Haggerty.

IDANCE 2018; £8-£12.50, 7pm and March 27, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Imberhorne School.

QUARTET: From £15.90, 7.45pm until March 31 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A comedy by Ronald Harwood.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £9, 8pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. With four top comedians from TV.

SHAZIA MIRZA: £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Love From St Tropez.

TONY LAW: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Absurdity For Common People.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hop Oast and Barns Green, 12 miles with David and Sue 01403 255654. Meet at Horsham Hop Oast Park and Ride, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: AGM, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Further information on 01323 899932.

WALK: Meet 10am at the NT Starveall Corner Car park (free parking) on the Leith Hill to Abinger Common road (RH5 6LU). 5-miles on woodland tracks, through open fields and heathland. No stiles. Several hills, loose stones and roots underfoot. Stunning views. No dogs. 2½ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

THE JARS: £3, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus The Wards and M1ND.

THE MAGIC NUMBERS: £20, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Support from Ren Harvieu and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band.

STAGE

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: £16-£23.50, 7.45pm until March 31 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

JAMES AND OLA: Uncensored. £32.50-£45.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

TANGO MODERNO: £34-£40, 7.30pm until March 31 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. New stage spectacular.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

COMEDY

COMEDY CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Two Churches A Reservoir and A Railway, 10 miles with Jim B 01435 830991 Meet at Brightling Church south of Burwash, 10am.

TALK: Sussex in the Great War by Kevin Gordon, 7pm for 7.15pm Newhaven Fort (01273 517622). Tickets £6 to include refreshments.

WALK: 4½ mile, flat, HDC walk to Warnham and across the Deer Park. Please park at far end of the Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham, and meet at 10am at the car park entrance. No dogs. 2 hours. Michael 07719 467861.

GIGS

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE: £13.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus guests.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

PENELOPE ISLES: £12, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. support from The Fiction Aisle and The Equatorial Group.

PRONTO MAMA: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STAGE

COAL: £12.50-£17.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Gary Clarke Company.

IT’S MAGIC: £15-£16.50, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Doris Day Story.

TEECHERS: £19.50, 1.30pm/7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Blackeyed Theatre production.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Zoe Lyons, MC Mark Simmons.

FEMALE TROUBLE: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Hysterical Hussies.

MATT’S COMEDY CLUB: £8-£10, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. With Paul Kerensa and Jay Foreman.

RACHEL PARRIS: Keynote. £10, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Castle Views, 5 miles with Penny and Carol 485336. or, Fletching Circular, 8.25 miles with Liz 01424 846437 (picnic). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Strings and piano.

GIGS

DUKE SPECIAL: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Support from Mark Morriss and Chris Helme.

GARY PUCKETT AND THE UNION GAP: £27-£31, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. 50th Anniversary Tour.

THINK FLOYD: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: £18-£19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The music of James Taylor and Carole King.

STAGE

IN FLANDERS FIELD: £5, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Hawth Youth Theatre.

THE MAGIC OF HOLLYWOOD – PASHA KOVALEV AND ANYA GARNIS: March 29, 7.30pm, £26.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Square (15) Fri & Mon 1.00; Sat 5.30; Thu 8.15; Silver Screen: Tue 2.45; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: Love Me Tender (U) Fri 11.00. Lady Bird (15) Fri 6.30; Sat 3.15; HOH Subtitled: Tue 12.30; Wed 1.45, 6.15. The Lost Boys (15) Fri 11.00. I Got Life! (15) Sat 1.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.30; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30; Thu 3.45. Kids’ Club: Home (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Programme 6: Ready Redz Readin’ (U) Mon 11.00. Dog Friendly Screening: Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sun 9.15. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sun 3.30, 6.00. Studio Ghibli: Princess Mononoke (PG) Sun 12.00. Silver Screen: Princess Mononoke (PG) Thu 10.30. Ourscreen: Brighton Symphony Of A City (U) Mon 9.00. Eyes Wide Open: 120 Beats Per Minute (18) Tue 6.00. You Were Never Really Here (15) Tue 9.15; Silver Screen: Thu 1.30; HOH Subtitled: Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): A Wrinkle In Time – 3D (PG) Sat & Sun 5.00. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.15, 7.30; Sat & Sun 1.30, 7.00; Wed & Thu 5.15, 7.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.00, 2.30, 4.15. Black Panther (12A) Fri-Tue 7.45. Ready Player One – 3D (12A) Wed & Thu 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri & Mon 1.15; Sat 3.45. Female Directors Make Their Mark! (PG) Fri 1.30. Wonder Wheel (12A) Fri 3.45; Sat 6.15; Sun 1.00; Mon 8.30; Tue 5.00; Wed 2.30; Thu 6.30. A Fantastic Woman (15) Fri 6.00; Sun 8.30; Tue 12.15; Wed 4.45. I, Tonya (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.45; Thu 1.30. The Final Year (PG) Sat 1.30; Mon 6.15. The Devine Order (15) Sat 8.45; Tue 2.45. My Generation (12A) Sun 3.30; Thu 4.15. We Are Our Own Liberators (PG) Tue 4.00. Bernstein Centenary (PG) Tue 7.15. The Nile Hilton Incident (15) Wed 12.00; Thu 8.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Party (15) Fri 8.00.

CRAWLEY

CRAWLEY CINEWORLD (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.05; Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.55, 6.00. Mary Magdalene (12A) 2.05; 5.10 (not Wed); 8.05. Unsane (15) 2.10 (Sat & Sun only); 5.00, 8.10. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 8.00 (not Wed). Loving Vincent (12A) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Tomb Raider (12A) Fri & Sat 2.55, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 2.55, 5.40, 8.05; Mon, Wed & Thu 5.40, 8.30; Tue 2.55, 5.40. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.25, 5.40; Sat & Sun 12.55, 3.25, 5.40. Mary Magdalene (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 8.30; Sun 8.10; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.45, 8.30. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.25, 6.00; Sat 12.50, 3.25, 6.00; Sun 12.35, 3.05, 5.35; Tue 1.30, 4.10. Game Night (15) Fri-Wed 8.15. Royal Opera House: Bernstein Centenary (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Battle Of The Sexes (12A) Wed 10.10. Ready Player One (12A) Thu 8.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat, Sun & Wed 2.15, 7.45. Royal Opera House: Bernstein Centenary (PG) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No film this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film April 18.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Peter Rabbit (PG) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.00, 7.15. Blue Oasis Screening: Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Phantom Thread (15) Fri 1.45, 7.45; Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Exhibition On Screen Encore: Vincent Van Gogh (12A) Tue 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Big Sick (15) Fri 7.30. Their Finest (PG) Sun 2.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Square (15) Fri -Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 7.45; Tue 1.15, 4.15, 8.00; Wed 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Thu 2.10, 5.15, 8.15. You Were Never Really Here (15) Fri 5.00, 6.15; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.30; Mon & Tue 5.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 7.15, 9.15. Hostiles (15) Fri-Sun, Wed & Thu 8.15; Mon 8.00; Tue 2.45. Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (PG) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat 3.15; Sun 8.45; Mon 8.00; Tue 12.00; Wed 1.30, 4.00; Thu 3.30, 5.15. The Ice King (12A) Fri 7.00; Sat 4.00; Sun 3.15; Mon & Wed 3.45; Thu 3.30. A Fantastic Woman (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 6.15; Sun 4.15; Mon 3.00, 5.45; Tue 3.00; Wed 6.00; Thu 5.45. Black Panther (12A) Sat 5.15; Sun 5.30. Royal Ballet: Bernstein Centenary (PG) Tue 7.15. Handel’s Messiah (12A) Wed 8.00. Hairspray (PG) Tue 5.30. Gravity (12A) Tue 8.00. Afghan Star (15) Thu 7.00. Princess Mononoke (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): I, Tonya (15) Fri 6.05, 8.30; Sat & Mon 6.05; Sun 4.15; Tue 4.30; Thu 8.30. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Sat & Mon 8.30; Sun 6.45. Call Me By Your Name (15) Sun 11.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sun 2.00. Royal Ballet: Bernstein Centenary (12A) Tue 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Wind River (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: The Last Picture Show (15) Sun 8.00. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri & Mon 2.00, 4.10, 6.30; Sat 10.15, 12.30, 12.40, 2.30, 2.40, 4.30, 4.40, 6.40; Sun 11.20, 1.35, 2.10, 3.45, 4.10, 5.45; Tue & Wed 2.00, 4.10; Thu 1.45, 3.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 4.00, 6.20; Sat 1.30, 3.50, 6.30; Sun 11.10, 1.45, 4.00, 6.20; Thu 2.15, 3.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Tomb Raider (12A) Fri & Sun-Wed 11.30, 8.35; Sat 6.10, 8.35; Thu 1.15, 6.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.00, 8.30; Sat 8.40; Sun 8.30; Thu 5.45. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.45, 6.10; Sun 6.10; Wed 2.15, 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Mon 11.15, 8.25; Sat 8.45; Tue & Wed 11.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 1.30, 4.00; Mon & Tue 1.30, 4.00; Wed 1.30, 4.45. The Italian Job (PG) Thu 8.15, 8.30. Ready Player One (12A) Thu 5.15, 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House: Bernstein Centenary (PG) Tue 7.15. Bristol Old Vic: Handel’s Messiah (tbc) Wed 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.30; Mon 12.45. Pacific Rim Uprising (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 3.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.20, 3.00, 8.25; Mon 3.15, 8.45; Thu 12.50, 8.25. Parent & Baby Screening: Tomb Raider (12A) Mon 12.00. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 11.40, 1.50, 4.00, 6.15; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.50, 3.30, 6.00; Mon 2.15, 4.15, 6.30; Tue 11.40, 1.50, 4.00, 6.20; Wed 11.40, 1.50, 4.00, 6.15; Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.30, 5.50. Ready Player One (12A) Thu 8.05. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.35; Thu 10.25, 3.15. Tomb Raider (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.10; Mon 5.40, 8.20; Tue & Wed 5.30, 8.15; Thu 5.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): Lady Bird (15) Sat 3.15; Mon 6.10; Tue 3.30. Finding Your Feet (12A) Fri 1.00; Sat 12.45; Mon 3.15; Tue 1.45; Wed 1.30; Thu 12.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 10.30, 12.30, 2.45, 5.00; Sun 11.00, 1.30; Mon 1.30, 4.00; Tue 4.15; Wed 4.00; Thu 3.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 7.15; Sun 10.40; Mon 12.45; Wed 6.10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Sun 1.00; Mon 8.20; Wed 2.45. Black Panther (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.40; Sun 8.00; Wed 5.20; Thu 1.00. You Were Never Really Here (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 8.30; Sun 5.45; Thu 4.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Tad The Lost Explorer (U) Sat 10.15. The Ice King (12A) Sun 3.30. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sun 3.45, 6.00, 8.15. Silver Screen: The Ice King (12A) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Bernstein Centenary (12A) Tue 7.15. Ready Player One (12A) Wed 8.15; Thu 5.30, 8.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.